Today is National Signing Day. Here are Charlotte-area high school athletes heading to college

Wednesday was the first day for high school athletes to sign with colleges.

The basketball early signing period runs Nov. 11-18.

The football early period is Dec. 16-18 and the regular football signing day is Feb. 3.

Here are Wednesday’s signees. Check back for updates.

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC: Paul Reidy, Men’s Lacrosse, University of Delaware; Michael Bruno, Baseball, University of North Carolina-Wilmington; Ella Futch, Women’s Soccer, Miami (OH); Ally Hackett, Women’s Soccer, University of North Carolina-Greensboro; Olivia Rhodes, Women’s Swimming, Texas Christian University; Madeline Menkhaus, Women’s Swimming, University of Notre Dame; Rachel DeRochi, Women’s Lacrosse, Mercer University; Alec Hubbard, Men’s Diving, Texas Christian University.

CHERRYVILLE: Dalton Pence, baseball, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY: Timmy Gannon, men’s golf, Elon University; Huck Wathan, baseball, UNC-Charlotte

CHARLOTTE LATIN: Collin Adams, men’s golf, Wake Forest; Andy Dorsel, men’s swimming, Bucknell University; Lindsay Flynn, women’s swimming, University of Michigan; Mary Gale Godwin, women’s soccer, Rhodes College; Sam House, baseball, Queens University of Charlotte; Stephen Kim, men’s swimming, Georgetown University; Elizabeth Kreshon, rowing, George Washington University; Hope Morrow, women’s soccer, Coastal Carolina University

DAVIDSON DAY: Mary Alexander, Women’s Soccer, College of Charleston; Blane St. Clair, Men’s Basketball, West Point; Mallorie Haines, Women’s Basketball, Davidson College

FREEDOM: Adair Garrison, Women’s Basketball, Appalachian State University

GASTON DAY: Zaria Clark, women’s basketball, UNC-Pembroke

HICKORY: Finley Lefevers Basketball Queens University

HOUGH: Richard Treanor, Wrestling, Army West Point; Anna Gardner, triathlon, Queen’s University; Amaya Hanley, Swimming, Duke University; Elizabeth Sowards, swimming, UNC Chapel Hill; Ella Hauser, Women’s Soccer, Clemson University; Sydney Minarik, Women’s Soccer, Clemson University; Camden Poole, Women’s Soccer, UNC Charlotte; Caroline Swartz, Women’s Basketball, Rollins College; Dylan Koontz, Baseball, Campbell University; Wesley Lug, Baseball, Ohio University; Luke Osteen, Baseball, Gardner Webb University; Andrew Schuldlt, Baseball, Campbell University; Grant Sutton, Baseball, Lenoir Rhyne University

MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER: Lauren Pledger, Volleyball, Appalachian State; Anaiah Jones, Volleyball, East Carolina University; Kaylen McClinton, Volleyball, Winston Salem State University; Lawson Gerland, Softball, Alderson Broaddus University; Chloe Hatzopoulos, Softball, Elon University; Alex Bell, Softball, University of South Carolina- Union

MYERS PARK: Nia Nelson, women’s basketball, Howard University; Gabriella Cleveland women’s lacrosse, University of Oregon; Isabella Cleveland, women’s lacrosse, University of Oregon; Reese Colwell, women’s lacrosse, Florida Southern College; Mallory Jarka, women’s lacrosse, Lynn University; Kellen Lucchesi, women’s lacrosse, Florida Institute of Technology; Caileen Almeida, women’s soccer, Wofford College; Hamlin Williams Tracy, Swarthmore College, Swimming

NEWTON-CONOVER: Holt Allison, men’s golf, Lenoir-Rhyne University; Brandon Johnson, football, Duke University; Camryn Lamp, women’s golf , Lenoir-Rhyne University; Grace Loftin, softball, UNC-Greensboro.

PINE LAKE PREP: Ashley Jones, Cross Country, Montreat: Mia Muckenthaler, Women’s Soccer, Belmont Abbey





PORTER RIDGE: Blake Efird, baseball, Queens University; Ella Joaquin, women’s soccer, UNCC; Laney Love, softball, Marshall University; Lauren Love, softball, Marshall University

PROVIDENCE: Ryan Potter, men’s lacrosse, North Greenville Univ. ; Ben Rosenbloom, men’s lacrosse, Berry College; Sully Macmurphy, men’s lacrosse, Marist Univ.; Sklyer Walk, women’s soccer, Appalachian State Univ.; Eddie Czaplicki, football, Arizona State; Rachel Katz, gymnastics, George Washington Univ.; Laure Davis, swimming, Univ. of Richmond; Madison Cail, Volleyball, Emory Univ.; Jeremy Beamon, Baseball, Liberty

ST. STEPHENS: Gavin Marley, Baseball, Lenoir-Rhyne

WEDDINGTON: Kylie Yoder, women’s swimming, UNC; Jordyn Case, women’s lacrosse, Stanford University; Lily Barger, Women’s Lacrosse, Liberty University; Victoria Gatzendorfer, gymnastics, Missouri; Lali Dekanoidze, gymnastics, UNC; Camden King, baseball, St. Andrews University.

WEST STANLY: Shelby Barbee, softball, University of Virginia; Jordan Hatch, softball, East Carolina University; Meredith Harwood, softball, UNC Greensboro; Connor Tucker, baseball, Belmont Abbey College.