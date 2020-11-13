Providence Day digs too big of a hole in state semifinal, falls to Rabun Gap

Special to the Observer

Providence Day really played two high school football games in a 52-42 loss to Rabun Gap (Georgia) in the N.C. Division I state semifinals.

The Chargers (4-2) gave up nearly 300 yards rushing in the first half and gave up 45 points. At one point, Providence Day was down 31-7.

But after Yunus Altincinar gave Rabun Gap (7-1) that 24-point lead, the Chargers found another gear. With backup quarterback Grantt Logan running the ball and starter Jake Helfrich throwing it, Providence Day came back.

Twice, down 10 points, Providence Day had chances to really trim the lead. On the first, Providence Day dropped what would’ve been a 70-yard touchdown pass. On the next play, Rabun Gap got a strip-sack fumble.

Later, Providence Day was driving, down 10 in the fourth quarter, but a receiver fumbled at the Rabun Gap 27. Linus Zunk returned the fumble to the Providence Day 10. Rabun Gap would score and push the lead back to 17.

The Chargers would keep fighting, though, scoring on a Helrich QB sneak to cut the lead to 10 again.

Next, Providence Day’s Jay Brandon Jones stripped the ball from a Rabun Gap running back at the Rabun Gap 41 with 5:46 to play. But Providence Day turned the ball over on downs.

Providence Day’s season ended. Rabun Gap will play at Charlotte Christian for the state championship next week. Charlotte Christian was scheduled to play Charlotte Country Day in its semifinal Friday, but the game was canceled after Charlotte Country Day had a positive COVID case with a player and contact tracing forced several other Bucs to quarantine.

THREE WHO MATTERED

Jake Helrich, Providence Day: QB threw for 321 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for two touchdowns. Junior QB Grantt Logan ran for 69 yards.

Chris Peal, Providence Day: Sophomore had a 69-yard kick return, several nice pass breakups on defense. He also ran for 19 yards and a touchdown.

Coleman Bryson, Rabun Gap: 6-3, 190-pound junior ran for 241 yards on 20 carries. He had 178 yards in the first half and finished with four touchdowns. Running mate Yunus Altincinar ran 13 times for 133 yards.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ Providence Day had two first-quarter punts travel 17 and 21 yards. Both gave Rabun Gap the ball on Providence Day’s side of the field.

▪ Providence Day’s first two possessions netted five incomplete passes and 1 rushing yard.

▪ The teams scored 55 points in the second quarter.

Rabun Gap 17 28 0 7 — 52

Providence Day 0 27 8 7 — 42

RG: Tucker Holloway 6 pass from Aidan Semo (Dominik Sojat kick)

RG: FG Sojat 35

RG: Aidan Semo 3 run (Sojat kick)

PD: Thomas Flynn 49 pass from Jake Helfrich (Jake Porter kick)

RG: Coleman Bryson 76 run (Sojat kick)

RG: Yunus Altincinar 4 run (Sojat kick)

PD: Chris Peal 6 run (kick failed).

RG: Bryson 10 run (Sojat kick)

PD: Helrich 10 run (pass failed)

RG: Bryson 83 run (Sojat kick)

PD: Brody Barnhardt 7 pass from Helfrich (JT Smith run)

PD: JT Smith 1 run (Thomas Flynn pass from Helfrich)

RG: Bryson 5 run (Sojat kick)

PD: Helrich 5 run (Porter kick)