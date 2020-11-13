Area teams begin chase for state HS football championship Friday

Charlotte-area high school football teams begin the chase for a state championship Friday.

The N.C. Independent Schools playoffs have two 11-man Divisions.

In Division I, Providence Day (4-1) will host Rabun Gap School from Georgia (6-1). Charlotte Country Day (2-3) was scheduled to play at Charlotte Christian (4-1) but the Bucs will not be able to play the game after a player tested postive for an off-campus COVID-19 exposure and other team members were determined to have been in close contact with that player after contact tracing.

So Charlotte Christian will advance to the final and play host to the Providence Day-Rabun Gap winner in the state final Nov. 20

▪ In Division II, one area team is playing: the Cabarrus Warriors (5-2) will play host to Harrells Christian (7-0). Trinity Christian (3-3) plays at Christ School (4-2) in the other semifinal.

Christ School quarterback AJ Simpkins left Hopewell High School in Mecklenburg County this fall in order to reclassify as a junior and to play in the fall.

N.C. public schools begin play in February.

▪ The 8-man playoffs also begin Friday. In Division I, one Wake County-area team will play: unbeaten St. David’s School (6-0) will host Arendell Parrott in the Division I semifinals. Fayetteville Christian (4-2) plays John Paul Catholic (5-2) in the other semifinal.

N.C. INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS

Football (11-man)

Division 1

Friday’s semifinals

Charlotte Country Day (2-3) at Charlotte Christian (4-1), forfeit (Christian to advance)

Rabun Gap School (6-1) at Providence Day (4-1)

Nov. 20 finals

Friday’s winners meet

Division 2

Friday’s semifinals

Trinity Christian (3-3) at Christ School (4-2)

Harrells Christian (7-0) at Cabarrus Warriors (5-2)

Nov. 20 finals

Friday’s winners meet

Football (8-man)

Division 1

Friday’s semifinal

Arendell Parrott Academy (4-2) at St. David’s School (6-0)

Saturday’s semifinal

Fayetteville Christian (4-2) at John Paul II Catholic (5-2)

Nov. 20 finals

Semifinal winners meet

Division 2

Friday’s semifinals

Pungo Christian (3-1) at Lawrence Academy (0-5)

Community Christian (1-3) at Bethel Christian (2-1)

Nov. 20 finals

Semifinal winners meet

Charlotte-area standings/schedule

Big South 4A (CISAA)





Conference All Providence Day 3-0 115 58



4-1-0 176 108 Charlotte Christian 2-1 97 41



4-1-0 158 86 Charlotte Country Day 1-2 70 69



2-3-0 148 114 Charlotte Latin 0-3 13 113



0-5-0 47 199

Last Friday’s results

Charlotte Christian 30, Providence Day 24

Charlotte Country Day 49, Charlotte Latin 14

Friday’s games

(NCISAA Division 1 playoff semifinals)

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian

Rabun Gap School at Providence Day

Piedmont Athletic





Conference All Christ School 2-0 81 42



4-2-0 214 133 Cabarrus Warriors 4-1 139 67



5-2-0 160 129 High Point Christian 2-2 144 97



2-3-0 164 149 Metrolina Christian 2-3 146 109



2-4-0 153 165 Hickory Grove Christian 1-2 59 74



2-3-0 101 149 Covenant Day 1-4 38 206



1-5-0 45 250

Last Friday’s results

Cabarrus Warriors 41, Covenant Day 0

Christ School 43, High Point Christian 21

Metrolina Christian 31, Hickory Grove Christian 17

Friday’s games

(NCISAA Division 2 playoff semifinals)

Trinity Christian at Christ School

Cabarrus Warriors at Harrells Christian

N.C. nonconference





All Hickory Hawks 6-3 243 110 Carolina Bearcats 5-3 131 167 Statesville Christian 0-2 0 49

Last Friday’s results

Georgia Force 40, Hickory Hawks 25

Raleigh area standings/schedule

Big East (NCISAA)





Conference All Harrells Christian 5-0 141 35



7-0-0 231 86 North Raleigh Christian 3-3 91 136



4-3-0 105 157 Trinity Christian 3-3 160 76



3-3-0 160 76 Ravenscroft 2-3 121 150



3-3-0 179 150 Wake Christian 0-4 49 164



0-4-0 49 164

Last Friday’s results

Harrells Christian 21, Trinity Christian 15

Ravenscroft 21, North Raleigh Christian 19

Friday’s games

(NCISAA Division 2 semifinals)

Cabarrus Warriors at Harrells Christian

Trinity Christian at Christ School

Big 8 (8-man)





Conference All St. David’s School 6-0 300 176



6-0-0 300 176 John Paul II Catholic 4-2 280 211



5-2-0 337 211 Fayetteville Christian 4-2 168 166



4-2-0 168 166 Arendell Parrott Acad. 4-2 168 150



4-2-0 168 150 Faith Christian 1-4 232 265



1-4-0 232 265 Cary Christian 1-4 81 113



1-4-0 81 113 GRACE Christian 0-6 202 333



0-6-0 202 333

Last Friday’s results

Fayetteville Christian 36, Faith Christian 20

St. David’s School 68, GRACE Christian 32

Arendell Parrott Academy 24, Cary Christian 22

John Paul II Catholic 57, Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School 0

Friday’s game

(NCISAA Division 1 playoff semifinal)

Arendell Parrott Academy at St. David’s School

Saturday’s game

(NCISAA Division 1 playoff semifinal)

Fayetteville Christian at John Paul II Catholic

Others





All South Wake Crusaders 0-7-0 48 282

Last Friday’s results

Greensboro Panthers 28, South Wake Crusaders 0

