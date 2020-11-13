High School Sports
Area teams begin chase for state HS football championship Friday
Charlotte-area high school football teams begin the chase for a state championship Friday.
The N.C. Independent Schools playoffs have two 11-man Divisions.
In Division I, Providence Day (4-1) will host Rabun Gap School from Georgia (6-1). Charlotte Country Day (2-3) was scheduled to play at Charlotte Christian (4-1) but the Bucs will not be able to play the game after a player tested postive for an off-campus COVID-19 exposure and other team members were determined to have been in close contact with that player after contact tracing.
So Charlotte Christian will advance to the final and play host to the Providence Day-Rabun Gap winner in the state final Nov. 20
▪ In Division II, one area team is playing: the Cabarrus Warriors (5-2) will play host to Harrells Christian (7-0). Trinity Christian (3-3) plays at Christ School (4-2) in the other semifinal.
Christ School quarterback AJ Simpkins left Hopewell High School in Mecklenburg County this fall in order to reclassify as a junior and to play in the fall.
N.C. public schools begin play in February.
▪ The 8-man playoffs also begin Friday. In Division I, one Wake County-area team will play: unbeaten St. David’s School (6-0) will host Arendell Parrott in the Division I semifinals. Fayetteville Christian (4-2) plays John Paul Catholic (5-2) in the other semifinal.
N.C. INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS
Football (11-man)
Division 1
Friday’s semifinals
Charlotte Country Day (2-3) at Charlotte Christian (4-1), forfeit (Christian to advance)
Rabun Gap School (6-1) at Providence Day (4-1)
Nov. 20 finals
Friday’s winners meet
Division 2
Friday’s semifinals
Trinity Christian (3-3) at Christ School (4-2)
Harrells Christian (7-0) at Cabarrus Warriors (5-2)
Nov. 20 finals
Friday’s winners meet
Football (8-man)
Division 1
Friday’s semifinal
Arendell Parrott Academy (4-2) at St. David’s School (6-0)
Saturday’s semifinal
Fayetteville Christian (4-2) at John Paul II Catholic (5-2)
Nov. 20 finals
Semifinal winners meet
Division 2
Friday’s semifinals
Pungo Christian (3-1) at Lawrence Academy (0-5)
Community Christian (1-3) at Bethel Christian (2-1)
Nov. 20 finals
Semifinal winners meet
Charlotte-area standings/schedule
Big South 4A (CISAA)
Conference
All
Providence Day
3-0
115
58
4-1-0
176
108
Charlotte Christian
2-1
97
41
4-1-0
158
86
Charlotte Country Day
1-2
70
69
2-3-0
148
114
Charlotte Latin
0-3
13
113
0-5-0
47
199
Last Friday’s results
Charlotte Christian 30, Providence Day 24
Charlotte Country Day 49, Charlotte Latin 14
Friday’s games
(NCISAA Division 1 playoff semifinals)
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Christian
Rabun Gap School at Providence Day
Piedmont Athletic
Conference
All
Christ School
2-0
81
42
4-2-0
214
133
Cabarrus Warriors
4-1
139
67
5-2-0
160
129
High Point Christian
2-2
144
97
2-3-0
164
149
Metrolina Christian
2-3
146
109
2-4-0
153
165
Hickory Grove Christian
1-2
59
74
2-3-0
101
149
Covenant Day
1-4
38
206
1-5-0
45
250
Last Friday’s results
Cabarrus Warriors 41, Covenant Day 0
Christ School 43, High Point Christian 21
Metrolina Christian 31, Hickory Grove Christian 17
Friday’s games
(NCISAA Division 2 playoff semifinals)
Trinity Christian at Christ School
Cabarrus Warriors at Harrells Christian
N.C. nonconference
All
Hickory Hawks
6-3
243
110
Carolina Bearcats
5-3
131
167
Statesville Christian
0-2
0
49
Last Friday’s results
Georgia Force 40, Hickory Hawks 25
Raleigh area standings/schedule
Big East (NCISAA)
Conference
All
Harrells Christian
5-0
141
35
7-0-0
231
86
North Raleigh Christian
3-3
91
136
4-3-0
105
157
Trinity Christian
3-3
160
76
3-3-0
160
76
Ravenscroft
2-3
121
150
3-3-0
179
150
Wake Christian
0-4
49
164
0-4-0
49
164
Last Friday’s results
Harrells Christian 21, Trinity Christian 15
Ravenscroft 21, North Raleigh Christian 19
Friday’s games
(NCISAA Division 2 semifinals)
Cabarrus Warriors at Harrells Christian
Trinity Christian at Christ School
Big 8 (8-man)
Conference
All
St. David’s School
6-0
300
176
6-0-0
300
176
John Paul II Catholic
4-2
280
211
5-2-0
337
211
Fayetteville Christian
4-2
168
166
4-2-0
168
166
Arendell Parrott Acad.
4-2
168
150
4-2-0
168
150
Faith Christian
1-4
232
265
1-4-0
232
265
Cary Christian
1-4
81
113
1-4-0
81
113
GRACE Christian
0-6
202
333
0-6-0
202
333
Last Friday’s results
Fayetteville Christian 36, Faith Christian 20
St. David’s School 68, GRACE Christian 32
Arendell Parrott Academy 24, Cary Christian 22
John Paul II Catholic 57, Lawrence Academy/Albemarle School 0
Friday’s game
(NCISAA Division 1 playoff semifinal)
Arendell Parrott Academy at St. David’s School
Saturday’s game
(NCISAA Division 1 playoff semifinal)
Fayetteville Christian at John Paul II Catholic
Others
All
South Wake Crusaders
0-7-0
48
282
Last Friday’s results
Greensboro Panthers 28, South Wake Crusaders 0
