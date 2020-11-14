High School Sports
Saturday’s Prep Basketball Rewind: Combine Academy avenges state final loss to Moravian
Last March, Moravian Prep beat Combine Academy in the first Phenom Hoops State championship game.
The final was played at Combine Academy’s home gym and crowned Moravian as the king of the best non-associated teams in North Carolina.
Combine Academy didn’t forget.
In a rematch Saturday in Rock Hill, Combine ran off to an 84-54 win at the Phenom Hoops Tip-Off at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center.
Robert Dillingham had 15 points to lead Combine (2-0). Michael Dudley had 13 and Kris Robinson 10. Moravian Prep, based in Hickory, got 12 points from Anthony Sellars and Korey Richardson.
Saturday’s Phenom Hoops Scores
Bull City Prep 70, Carolina Basketball Academy (GA) 65
Burlington School 75, Concord Academy 62
Cannon School 58, Davidson Day 49
Carmel Christian 83, New Faith Christian 69
Charlotte Christian 72, Rabun Gap (GA) 65
Liberty Heights 85, Northside Christian 60
Northwood Temple 52, Asheville Christian 48
Victory Christian 73, Gaston Christian 69
Wesleyan Christian 70, Northwood Temple 67
Winston-Salem Christian 62, Carolina Basketball Academy 45
Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers
Lewis Duarte, Victory Christian: Game-high 29 points in a 73-69 win over Gaston Christian.
Trey Green, Lake Norman Christian: Sophomore point guard had a team-high 23 points in a 96-45 win over First Baptist (SC) at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach Tipoff. Mikey Williams added 19 points and Riley Allenspach had 16 for the Storm (1-1).
Peter Lash, Bryce Cash, Charlotte Christian: Duo led the Knights to a 72-65 win over Rabun Gap, combining for 46 points and 17 rebounds.
Christian Reeves, Cannon School: 7-foot junior had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks in a 58-49 win over Davidson Day. Teammate Jarvis Moss, a senior, had a game-high 28 points, including four made 3-pointers.
Justin Taylor, Carmel Christian: Senior point guard had 16 points, 11 assists and no turnovers in a 83-69 win over New Faith Christian (GA). Teammates Ben Burnham (22 points, 11 rebounds), Cade Tyson (19 points, eight rebounds), Glenn Bynum (13 points, nine assists) and Luke Krawczyk (14 points, 10 rebounds) had big games. Former Providence Day guard Cyncier Harrison had a game-high 26 points for New Faith.
Saturday’s Boxscores
BURLINGTON SCHOOL 75, CONCORD ACADEMY 62
Concord Academy 25 37 -- 62
Burlington 38 37 -- 75
CONCORD ACADEMY 62 -- Javian Cannady 11, Kelvin Perry 12, Johnson 5, Trae Benham 20, Logan Threatt 12, Lambert 3
BURLINGTON 75 -- Jamarii Thomas 23, Kuluel Mading 10, Walker 8, Powell 6, Ryan Roberts 14, George 8, Peterson 6
CANNON SCHOOL 58, DAVIDSON DAY 49
CANNON SCHOOL 58 -- Ormiston 5, Rolle 2, Jarvis Moss 28, Nix 3, Boyd 2, Christian Reeves 18
DAVIDSON DAY 49 -- Prunty 2, Donovan Atwell 13, Trey Horton 16, Howard 6, Blaine St. Clair 10, Eley 2
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 83, NEW FAITH CHRISTIAN 69
NEW FAITH 69 -- Robert Fields 13, DeChun Rutherford 12, Syied Dyer 10, Marshall 2, Mouzone 2, Cyncier Harrison 26, Ballien 2
CARMEL CHRISTIAN 83 -- Justin Taylor 16, Cade Tyson 19, Ben Burnham 22, Coffey 2, Glenn Bynum 13, Smith 2, Luke Krawczyk 14
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 72, RABUN GAP 65
Charlotte Christian 18 21 12 22 -- 72
Rabun Gap 11 8 22 24 -- 65
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 72 -- Detenber 5, Busby 6, King 6, Bryce Cash 23, Patterson 9, David Lash 9, Preston 4
RABUN GAP 65 -- Carrier 5, Butkus 2, N’Sari Benjamin 14, Earnhardt 5, Nate Brafford 24, Vernon 4, Vertes 6
Notable: The Knights played with only 7 players in the Phenom Hoops Tip-Off Classic. Sophomore Bryce Cash had 23points/7rebounds/6assists. Senior David Lash had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
GASTON DAY 65, SOUTH CHARLOTTE THUNDER 27
Gaston Day 14 23 9 19 65
South Charlotte Thunder 4 9 7 7 27
GASTON DAY 65 -- Chris Britt 20, Dean Hunter 14, Callum Richard 8, Colin Fayed 7, Jackson Crump 4, Payne Fulghum 3, Grayson Wingate 3, Four Heilig 2, Chase Owens 2, Zach Clark 2
SOUTH CHARLOTTE 27 -- Jordan Dixon 10, Jabir Jefferson 6, Alex Von Heerden 4, Alijah Miller 3, Aaron Hill 2, Christian Bego 1, Jaleel Jefferson 1
Gaston Day Record: 2-0
GDS Next Game: Tuesday, 11/17 v Statesville Christian 7 PM
LIBERTY HEIGHTS 85, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 60
Liberty 28 57 -- 85
Northside 21 39 -- 60
LIBERTY HEIGHTS 85 -- Elijah Jamison 17, PJ Edwards 18, Aidoo 6, Griffin 5, Wade Ohonme 10, Farah 6, Justin Brown 12, Bryan 2, Baker 2, Johnson 7
NORTHSIDE 60 -- Lubamba 4, Wesley Tubbs 20, Glynn Hubbard 13, Sutherland 4, Mattocks 4, Homanen 3, Hall 5, Tesfa 7
SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 56, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 52
SouthLake 10 10 21 15 56
Asheville 14 15 13 9 52
SLCA Stubbs 2 Moore 10 Handlogten 7 Proctor 23 Watson 4 Monroe 10
Asheville Watkins 14 Holbrook 12 Nehar 12
Notable: Both teams season opener...SLCA plays at Providence Day Tuesday night
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 73, GASTON CHRISTIAN 69
Gaston Christian 36 33 -- 69
Victory Christian 38 45 -- 73
GASTON CHRISTIAN 69 -- Greg Brockington 12, Elliott 2, Rhyne 6, Cody Chapman 10, Bradley 9, Will Kelly 27
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 73 -- Takai Simpkins 8, Tajuan Simpkins 12, Coleman 2, Ovalle 8, Aguilar 6, Thompson 6, Lewis Duarte 29, Anderson 2
Next Week’s Mecklenburg County-area schedule
Tuesday
Nonconference
Carmel Christian at Providence Day (girls)
Charlotte Christian at Arborbrook Christian (girls)
Charlotte Christian at Christ School (boys)
Charlotte Elite Academy at Westminster Catawba (boys)
Forsyth Country Day at Gaston Christian
Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Latin
North Hills Christian at Northside Christian
Southlake Christian at Providence Day (boys)
Statesville Christian at Gaston Day
United Faith Christian at Cannon School
Victory Christian at Greensboro Day
Westchester Country Day at Hickory Christian
Winston-Salem Baptist at Concord Academy
Woodlawn School at Charlotte Country Day (boys)
Thursday
Nonconference
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Arborbrook Christian
Friday
Phenom Hoops Tip-Off
(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)
Cannon School, Charlotte Christian, Concord Academy and Northside Christian among competing teams; schedule TBA
Other games
Arborbrook Christian at Matthews Christian (boys)
Asheville Christian at Carmel Christian
Asheville School at Gaston Christian
Charlotte Latin at Southlake Christian
Covenant Day at Greensboro Day
Forsyth Country Day at Davidson Day
Gaston Day at Westchester Country Day
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Hickory Grove Christian
Hickory Christian at Tabernacle Christian
Legacy Early College at Victory Christian
Metrolina Christian at Statesville Christian
Providence Day at Arborbrook Christian (girls)
United Faith Christian at Crossroads Christian
Westminster Catawba at Carolina Day
Woodlawn School at Kerr-Vance Academy (boys)
Word of God at Combine Academy (boys)
Saturday
Phenom Hoops Tip-Off
(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)
Carmel Christian, Charlotte Christian, Combine Academy, Concord Academy, Lake Norman Christian, Liberty Heights, Northside Christian, United Faith Christian and Victory Christian among competing teams; schedule TBA
Other games
Asheville Christian at Hickory Grove Christian
Cannon School at Raleigh Ravenscroft
Covenant Day vs. Wake Christian (at Greensboro Day)
Metrolina Christian at North Raleigh Christian
Trinity Christian at Davidson Day (girls)
Woodlawn School at Crossroads Christian (boys)
Next Week’s Wake County-area schedule
(all are girls-boys doubleheaders unless noted otherwise)
Monday
High Point Christian at St. Mary’s School (girls)
O’Neal School at St. Thomas More Academy
Wilson Christian at Cary Christian
Tuesday
Durham Academy at Wesleyan Christian
GRACE Christian at Calvary Baptist
Lighthouse Christian at Friendship Christian
New Life Camp at Neuse Christian (girls)
Piedmont Classical at Mount Zion Christian
Raleigh Christian at Berean School
South Wake Sabres at Wake Christian
St. David’s School at Cary Academy
Trinity Academy at North Raleigh Christian
Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill at Thales Academy-Rolesville
Wednesday
Ravenscroft at St. Mary’s School (girls)
Thursday
St. Thomas More Academy at Burlington School
Thales Academy-Apex at GRACE Christian
Friday
St. David’s Invitational (boys and girls)
St. David’s School vs. Trinity Academy
Arendell Parrott Academy vs. High Point Academy
Other games
Charlotte Latin at North Raleigh Christian (girls)
Friendship Christian at Wayne Christian
GRACE Christian at Durham Academy
Mount Zion Christian at Ravenscroft
Southside Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville
Thales Academy-Apex at Cary Christian (boys)
Wilson Christian at Wake Christian
Saturday
St. David’s Invitational (boys and girls)
St. David’s School vs. High Point Academy
Trinity Academy vs. Arendell Parrott Academy
Other games
Metrolina Christian at North Raleigh Christian
Cannon School at Ravenscroft
Comments