Saturday’s Prep Basketball Rewind: Combine Academy avenges state final loss to Moravian

Special to the Observer

Last March, Moravian Prep beat Combine Academy in the first Phenom Hoops State championship game.

The final was played at Combine Academy’s home gym and crowned Moravian as the king of the best non-associated teams in North Carolina.

Combine Academy didn’t forget.

In a rematch Saturday in Rock Hill, Combine ran off to an 84-54 win at the Phenom Hoops Tip-Off at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center.

Robert Dillingham had 15 points to lead Combine (2-0). Michael Dudley had 13 and Kris Robinson 10. Moravian Prep, based in Hickory, got 12 points from Anthony Sellars and Korey Richardson.

Saturday’s Phenom Hoops Scores

Bull City Prep 70, Carolina Basketball Academy (GA) 65

Burlington School 75, Concord Academy 62

Cannon School 58, Davidson Day 49

Carmel Christian 83, New Faith Christian 69

Charlotte Christian 72, Rabun Gap (GA) 65

Liberty Heights 85, Northside Christian 60

Northwood Temple 52, Asheville Christian 48

Victory Christian 73, Gaston Christian 69

Wesleyan Christian 70, Northwood Temple 67

Winston-Salem Christian 62, Carolina Basketball Academy 45

Saturday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Lewis Duarte, Victory Christian: Game-high 29 points in a 73-69 win over Gaston Christian.

Trey Green, Lake Norman Christian: Sophomore point guard had a team-high 23 points in a 96-45 win over First Baptist (SC) at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach Tipoff. Mikey Williams added 19 points and Riley Allenspach had 16 for the Storm (1-1).

Peter Lash, Bryce Cash, Charlotte Christian: Duo led the Knights to a 72-65 win over Rabun Gap, combining for 46 points and 17 rebounds.

Christian Reeves, Cannon School: 7-foot junior had 18 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks in a 58-49 win over Davidson Day. Teammate Jarvis Moss, a senior, had a game-high 28 points, including four made 3-pointers.

Justin Taylor, Carmel Christian: Senior point guard had 16 points, 11 assists and no turnovers in a 83-69 win over New Faith Christian (GA). Teammates Ben Burnham (22 points, 11 rebounds), Cade Tyson (19 points, eight rebounds), Glenn Bynum (13 points, nine assists) and Luke Krawczyk (14 points, 10 rebounds) had big games. Former Providence Day guard Cyncier Harrison had a game-high 26 points for New Faith.

Saturday’s Boxscores

BURLINGTON SCHOOL 75, CONCORD ACADEMY 62

Concord Academy 25 37 -- 62

Burlington 38 37 -- 75

CONCORD ACADEMY 62 -- Javian Cannady 11, Kelvin Perry 12, Johnson 5, Trae Benham 20, Logan Threatt 12, Lambert 3

BURLINGTON 75 -- Jamarii Thomas 23, Kuluel Mading 10, Walker 8, Powell 6, Ryan Roberts 14, George 8, Peterson 6

CANNON SCHOOL 58, DAVIDSON DAY 49

CANNON SCHOOL 58 -- Ormiston 5, Rolle 2, Jarvis Moss 28, Nix 3, Boyd 2, Christian Reeves 18

DAVIDSON DAY 49 -- Prunty 2, Donovan Atwell 13, Trey Horton 16, Howard 6, Blaine St. Clair 10, Eley 2

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 83, NEW FAITH CHRISTIAN 69

NEW FAITH 69 -- Robert Fields 13, DeChun Rutherford 12, Syied Dyer 10, Marshall 2, Mouzone 2, Cyncier Harrison 26, Ballien 2

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 83 -- Justin Taylor 16, Cade Tyson 19, Ben Burnham 22, Coffey 2, Glenn Bynum 13, Smith 2, Luke Krawczyk 14

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 72, RABUN GAP 65

Charlotte Christian 18 21 12 22 -- 72

Rabun Gap 11 8 22 24 -- 65

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 72 -- Detenber 5, Busby 6, King 6, Bryce Cash 23, Patterson 9, David Lash 9, Preston 4

RABUN GAP 65 -- Carrier 5, Butkus 2, N’Sari Benjamin 14, Earnhardt 5, Nate Brafford 24, Vernon 4, Vertes 6

Notable: The Knights played with only 7 players in the Phenom Hoops Tip-Off Classic. Sophomore Bryce Cash had 23points/7rebounds/6assists. Senior David Lash had a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.

GASTON DAY 65, SOUTH CHARLOTTE THUNDER 27

Gaston Day 14 23 9 19 65

South Charlotte Thunder 4 9 7 7 27

GASTON DAY 65 -- Chris Britt 20, Dean Hunter 14, Callum Richard 8, Colin Fayed 7, Jackson Crump 4, Payne Fulghum 3, Grayson Wingate 3, Four Heilig 2, Chase Owens 2, Zach Clark 2

SOUTH CHARLOTTE 27 -- Jordan Dixon 10, Jabir Jefferson 6, Alex Von Heerden 4, Alijah Miller 3, Aaron Hill 2, Christian Bego 1, Jaleel Jefferson 1

Gaston Day Record: 2-0

GDS Next Game: Tuesday, 11/17 v Statesville Christian 7 PM

LIBERTY HEIGHTS 85, NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 60

Liberty 28 57 -- 85

Northside 21 39 -- 60

LIBERTY HEIGHTS 85 -- Elijah Jamison 17, PJ Edwards 18, Aidoo 6, Griffin 5, Wade Ohonme 10, Farah 6, Justin Brown 12, Bryan 2, Baker 2, Johnson 7

NORTHSIDE 60 -- Lubamba 4, Wesley Tubbs 20, Glynn Hubbard 13, Sutherland 4, Mattocks 4, Homanen 3, Hall 5, Tesfa 7

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 56, ASHEVILLE CHRISTIAN 52

SouthLake 10 10 21 15 56

Asheville 14 15 13 9 52

SLCA Stubbs 2 Moore 10 Handlogten 7 Proctor 23 Watson 4 Monroe 10

Asheville Watkins 14 Holbrook 12 Nehar 12

Notable: Both teams season opener...SLCA plays at Providence Day Tuesday night

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 73, GASTON CHRISTIAN 69

Gaston Christian 36 33 -- 69

Victory Christian 38 45 -- 73

GASTON CHRISTIAN 69 -- Greg Brockington 12, Elliott 2, Rhyne 6, Cody Chapman 10, Bradley 9, Will Kelly 27

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 73 -- Takai Simpkins 8, Tajuan Simpkins 12, Coleman 2, Ovalle 8, Aguilar 6, Thompson 6, Lewis Duarte 29, Anderson 2

Next Week’s Mecklenburg County-area schedule

Tuesday

Nonconference

Carmel Christian at Providence Day (girls)

Charlotte Christian at Arborbrook Christian (girls)

Charlotte Christian at Christ School (boys)

Charlotte Elite Academy at Westminster Catawba (boys)

Forsyth Country Day at Gaston Christian

Metrolina Christian at Charlotte Latin

North Hills Christian at Northside Christian

Southlake Christian at Providence Day (boys)

Statesville Christian at Gaston Day

United Faith Christian at Cannon School

Victory Christian at Greensboro Day

Westchester Country Day at Hickory Christian

Winston-Salem Baptist at Concord Academy

Woodlawn School at Charlotte Country Day (boys)

Thursday

Nonconference

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Arborbrook Christian

Friday

Phenom Hoops Tip-Off

(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)

Cannon School, Charlotte Christian, Concord Academy and Northside Christian among competing teams; schedule TBA

Other games

Arborbrook Christian at Matthews Christian (boys)

Asheville Christian at Carmel Christian

Asheville School at Gaston Christian

Charlotte Latin at Southlake Christian

Covenant Day at Greensboro Day

Forsyth Country Day at Davidson Day

Gaston Day at Westchester Country Day

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Hickory Grove Christian

Hickory Christian at Tabernacle Christian

Legacy Early College at Victory Christian

Metrolina Christian at Statesville Christian

Providence Day at Arborbrook Christian (girls)

United Faith Christian at Crossroads Christian

Westminster Catawba at Carolina Day

Woodlawn School at Kerr-Vance Academy (boys)

Word of God at Combine Academy (boys)

Saturday

Phenom Hoops Tip-Off

(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)

Carmel Christian, Charlotte Christian, Combine Academy, Concord Academy, Lake Norman Christian, Liberty Heights, Northside Christian, United Faith Christian and Victory Christian among competing teams; schedule TBA

Other games

Asheville Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Cannon School at Raleigh Ravenscroft

Covenant Day vs. Wake Christian (at Greensboro Day)

Metrolina Christian at North Raleigh Christian

Trinity Christian at Davidson Day (girls)

Woodlawn School at Crossroads Christian (boys)

Next Week’s Wake County-area schedule

(all are girls-boys doubleheaders unless noted otherwise)

Monday

High Point Christian at St. Mary’s School (girls)

O’Neal School at St. Thomas More Academy

Wilson Christian at Cary Christian

Tuesday

Durham Academy at Wesleyan Christian

GRACE Christian at Calvary Baptist

Lighthouse Christian at Friendship Christian

New Life Camp at Neuse Christian (girls)

Piedmont Classical at Mount Zion Christian

Raleigh Christian at Berean School

South Wake Sabres at Wake Christian

St. David’s School at Cary Academy

Trinity Academy at North Raleigh Christian

Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Wednesday

Ravenscroft at St. Mary’s School (girls)

Thursday

St. Thomas More Academy at Burlington School

Thales Academy-Apex at GRACE Christian

Friday

St. David’s Invitational (boys and girls)

St. David’s School vs. Trinity Academy

Arendell Parrott Academy vs. High Point Academy

Other games

Charlotte Latin at North Raleigh Christian (girls)

Friendship Christian at Wayne Christian

GRACE Christian at Durham Academy

Mount Zion Christian at Ravenscroft

Southside Christian at Thales Academy-Rolesville

Thales Academy-Apex at Cary Christian (boys)

Wilson Christian at Wake Christian

Saturday

St. David’s Invitational (boys and girls)

St. David’s School vs. High Point Academy

Trinity Academy vs. Arendell Parrott Academy

Other games

Metrolina Christian at North Raleigh Christian

Cannon School at Ravenscroft











