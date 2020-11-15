TIP-OFF. The 2020-21 Charlotte-area high school basketball preview

Boys Teams To Watch

Cannon School: The defending 4A state champions lost their best player in all-state point guard Jaden Bradley, who transferred to IMG Academy.

But the Cougars have plenty of firepower back with four starters returning, led by 6-foot-7 junior forward, D.J. Nix (19 ppg) and 6-5 senior shooting guard Jarvis Moss (18 ppg).

Coach Che Roth will also benefit from the return of 6-8 senior, Elijah Ormiston (10.5 ppg, 11.5 rpg) and 7-foot junior center Christian Reeves, who missed a lot of last season with injury.

Carmel Christian: The Cougars have averaged 24 wins per season over the last five years. Hoping to reach a third state final in four years are senior forward Ben Burham (15 ppg, Winthrop commit) and 6-3 guard Justin Taylor along with Piedmont transfer 6-7 junior Cade Tyson (23 ppg).

Charlotte Christian: Charlotte Christian was 16-13 last season, but sophomore guards Bryce Cash (11 ppg, 5 rpg) and Tyrone Hardy (7 ppg, 3 apg) will be among experienced returnees.

Combine Academy: The Goats went 26-7 last year in the first season under the direction of former North Carolina standout and NBA player, Jeff McInnis. This year, Combine Academy has another roster loaded with talent starting with 6-1 sophomore point guard Robert Dillingham, a consensus top 10 recruit in the class of 2023. McInnis also has tlanets like 6-5 all-state wing A.J. Smith (Hickory Grove transfer), 6-1 Vance transfer Jaylen Curry and 7-foot center Patrick Wessler (Butler transfer).

Concord Academy: The Eagles return two starters from a team that won 35 games on their way to the NCISAA 3A state title. All-state shooting guard Trae Benham (19 ppg) and Javian Cannady (6 ppg), join South transfer, junior Logan Threatt (21 ppg) in the backcourt. Meanwhile, 6-6 senior forward Tyler Fearne (5 ppg), 6-6 Hickory Ridge transfer Tucker Johnson, and 6-10 sophomore Nikoa Mircic bring size.

Davidson Day: The defending NCISAA 2A state champions lost all five starters. Senior Blane St. Clair (Army commit/Moravian Prep transfer) and junior Donovan Atwell (Lake Norman Charter transfer) join last year’s sixth man, Nyles Howard, and promising sophomore Trey Horton to try to contend for a repeat state title.

Lake Norman Christian: A new team on the stage, the Storm features California transfer Mikey Williams, a top 5 national recruit in the class of 2023. Center Jonthan Kurtas, a 7-footer who played at SouthLake Christian, and 6-7 Hickory Ridge transfer Shane Fernald add size. Other notable transfers are former Vance guard Trey Green and 6-8 forward Joyful Hawkins, who played in Georgia last season.

Northside Christian: The Knights have won 64 games in the last three years, including a 24-victory campaign a season ago. Senior Glynn Hubbard (22 ppg) and Wesley Tubbs, III (7 ppg, 5 rpg) return along with Rocky River transfer, junior guard, Calik “Duke” Thomas (19 ppg).

United Faith: The Falcons were up and down last year, finishing 15-13 overall. But United Faith should be much improved this season led by senior guard, L.J. Johnson (7 ppg), 6-10 center Quinton Scheuermann (5 ppg, 5 rpg) and two transfers: Xavier McKelvy (Myers Park, 15.6 ppg) and Marcus Willis (Porter Ridge, 20 ppg).

Victory Christian: The Kings have an experienced team returning with the senior trio of Demar Anderson (9 ppg), Caleb Coleman (7 ppg) and Tyreke Thompson (8 ppg) back to lead a team that won 23 games last year. The Kings also brought in a wealth of talent in transfers like 6-7 forward, Randi Ovalle (California) and twin brothers Tajuan and Takai Simpkins (New York),

Girls Teams To Watch

Cannon School: The Cougars ha four wins in the 2017-18 season and improved to 17 last season. All five starters return, led by Georgia signee and all-state guard Reigan Richardson (23 ppg, 8 rpg).

Concord Academy: The Eagles return four starters returning from a team that won 27 games, losing a 35-32 heartbreaker to Asheville Christian in the NCISAA 3A state championship game. Seniors Zykiah Benjamin (10.3 ppg), Kaylan Daniels (7 ppg) and Jael Hall (14.3 ppg) all hope to get back to the final game.

Davidson Day: The defending 2A state champions have three starters back, led by all-state Mallorie Haines (26 ppg, Davidson College commit). Senior guard Jessie Wiles (11 ppg), junior forward Hannah Higbea (5 rpg) and two transfers -- 5-9 sophomore guard Ashley Fowler (Mallard Creek) and 5-10 forward Juliana Park (Lake Braddock (VA) transfer -- will contribute.

Gaston Day: The Spartans return four starters -- including all-state Zaria Clark (19 ppg, 7 rpg, 6 apg, 5 spg, UNC Pembroke commit) -- from a team that won 19 games, losing in the NCISAA 2A state semifinals to eventual state champion Davidson Day.

Providence Day: The 17-time state champs return one starter: 5-11 guard Chandler Brooks. The Chargers will need senior El Ferguson (6 ppg) and sophomore Jordyn Latter (6 ppg) to step up into bigger roles.

Victory Christian: The defending NCISAA 1A state champions will have to reload a bit with only two starters returning: junior Bethel Ekperigha and sophomore center Zion Duncan The Kings have averaged 22 win over the last three years.

Boys Players To Watch

Donovan Atwell/Blane St. Clair, Davidson Day: The 6-5 sharpshooters will have an immediate impact on a Patriots’ team that lost all five starters. St. Clair is already an Army commit, and Atwell is also a Division I recruit.

Trae Benham, Concord Academy: The Lipscomb University commit (19 ppg, 5 rpg) is back to lead the defending, NCISAA 2A state champions.

Chris Britt, Gaston Day: The 5-9 junior guard can light up a scoreboard (20 ppg) for a Spartans’ team that returns all five starters.

Ben Burham, Carmel Christian: The 6-8 senior forward and Winthrop University commit averaged a double-double (15 ppg, 11 rpg) last year.

Graham Calton, Charlotte Latin: 6-5 senior guard (17.5 ppg, 6.4 rpg) will play an even bigger role in a Hawks’ backcourt with junior Daniel Haughton and senior,Chase Montgomery, leading a young team that graduated all-state star Randy Johnson..

Bryce Cash, Charlotte Christian: The 6-3 sophomore guard (11 ppg) showed his potential as a freshman, now moves into a lead role.

Robert Dillingham, Combine Academy: 6-1 sophomore guard is a rop 10 national recruit, who already has a Kansas offer

Jahseem Felton, Westminster Catawba: 6-5 freshman guard (14 ppg, 5 rpg, 5 apg) is a top 5 national recruit with offers from schools like Florida and Kansas.

Aden Holloway, Covenant Day: The 6-foot point guard had a breakout freshman season (18 ppg, 3 apg) and is already a major, Division I recruit with offers from Syracuse, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.

Glynn Hubbard, Northside Christian: The Knights’ point guard is major playmaker (22 ppg, 5 apg), whether he’s looking for his own shot or setting up his teammates.

Jarvis Moss/D.J. Nix, Cannon School: The Cougars’ duo combined to averaged 37 points per game last year for the state champs,

Jacquava Propst-Allison, Providence Day: The Cox Mill junior transfer is reigning South Piedmont Conference player of the year (16 ppg, 6 rpg, 4 apg last year).

Mikey Williams, Lake Norman Christian: Five-star recruit from San Ysirdo High in Californi averaged 30 points, seven assists and rebounds per game as a freshman.

Girls Players To Watch

Zykiah Benjamin/Jael Hall, Concord Academy: The Eagles’ all-state senior duo averaged a combined 25 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals per game last season.

Olivia Boyce, Carmel Christian: The Cougars’ sophomore was all-state as a freshman, averaging 17 points, three rebounds and two steals per contest.

Chandler Brooks, Providence Day: The 5-11 sophomore guard is the lone returning starter for the state champs.

Breya Busby, Charlotte Christian: The 5-4 all-state point guard (14.6 ppg) missed most of her junior season fighting cancer. She beat it and she’s back.

Zaria Clark, Gaston Day: UNC Pembroke commit averaged 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals per game for a state semifinalist.

Bethel Ekperigha, Victory Christian: The 5-6 all-SPAA junior guard will play a lead role with 6-1 sophomore center Zion Duncan.

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day: The Davidson College commit is a scoring machine (26 ppg).

Josie Hester, United Faith, Sr.: The 5-9 senior averaged 30 points per game as a junior.

Reigan Richardson, Cannon School: The University of Georgia commit had a monster junior season (23 ppg, 8 rpg) earning all-state and CISAA conference player of the year honors.

Emily Walters, Metrolina Christian: The Warriors’ senior shooting guard (15 ppg) forms a solid one-two backcourt punch with sophomore Lilly Reynolds (9 ppg, 6 apg).

Boys Preseason Starting 5

Robert Dillingham, Combine Academy

Jahseem Felton, Westminster Catawba

Aden Holloway, Covenant Day

Ben Burnham, Carmel Christian

Mikey Williams, Lake Norman Christian

Girls Preseason Starting 5

Chandler Brooks, Providence Day

Breya Busby, Charlotte Christian

Zaria Clark, Gaston Day

Mallaorie Haines, Davidson Day

Reigan Richardson, Cannon School

Area Basketball Schedules

ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN

Nov. 9 at Tabernacle Christian

Nov. 13 Charlotte Elite Academy (Boys)

Nov. 17 Charlotte Christian (Girls)

Nov. 19 Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Nov. 20 at Matthews Christian Academy (Boys)

Nov. 20 at Providence Day (Girls)

Nov. 30 Covenant Classical

Dec. 1 South Charlotte Thunder (Boys)

Dec. 3 at Northwestern (Girls)

Dec. 4 at Woodlawn School (Boys)

Dec. 5 Elevation Prep (Boys)

Dec. 8 Covenant Day (Girls)

Dec. 11 at Hickory Christian

Dec. 14 at Lewisville (Girls)

Dec. 17 at Chester (Girls)

Jan. 5 Lake Norman Christian (Boys)

Jan. 5 Northwestern (Girls)

Jan. 8 Hickory Christian

Jan. 11 at Lewisville (Girls)

Jan. 12 Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Jan. 19 Charlotte Elite Academy (Boys)

Jan. 19 United Faith (Girls)

Jan. 22 at Corvian Community

Jan. 25 Masters’ Academy

Jan. 26 Cabarrus Charter

Jan. 28 Corvian Community

Jan. 30 at South Charlotte Thunder (Boys)

Feb. 2 Sugar Creek Charter

Feb. 5 at United Faith (Girls)

Feb. 11-12 at Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls) (Host at Arborbrook Christian)

CARMEL CHRISTIAN

Nov. 13-14 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)

Nov. 17 Providence Day (Girls only)

Nov. 20 Asheville Christian

Nov. 21 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)

Nov. 24 Concord Academy

Nov. 27-28 at Holiday Hoopsgiving (Boys only)

Dec. 1 Charlotte Latin

Dec. 4 at Christ School (Boys only)

Dec. 5 at Rabun Gap Nacoochee

Dec. 8 at Charlotte Christian

Dec. 11 at Cannon School

Dec. 18-19 at Matthews Mint Hill Classic (Boys only)

Dec. 21-23 at Phenom Hoops Classic (Boys only)

Jan. 8 Rabun Gap Nacoochee

Jan. 9 Forsyth Country Day

Jan. 15 at Durham Academy

Jan. 16 Carmel Christian MLK Showcase (Host) (Boys only)

Jan. 21 Northside Christian

Jan. 26 at Victory Christian

Feb. 6 at Greensboro Day

Feb. 9 at Burlington School

Feb. 12 Wesleyan Christian

CANNON SCHOOL

Nov. 13-14 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)

Nov. 17 United Faith

Nov. 20 vs. Northwood Temple in Phenom Nov. Classic at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys only)

Nov. 21 at Ravenscroft

Nov. 23 North Raleigh Christian

Dec. 1 at Northside Christian (Boys only)

Dec. 1 Legacy Early College (Girls only)

Dec. 4 Greensboro Day

Dec. 5 vs. Aiken in Battle at the Rock in Rock Hill (Boys only)

Dec. 5 vs. Davidson Day in Diamonds Classic (Girls only)

Dec. 8 at Wesleyan Christian

Dec. 11 Carmel Christian

Dec. 12 vs. Cardinal Newman in Bojangles Bash (Boys only)

Dec. 12 vs. South Pointe (SC) in Battle of the Rock Classic (Girls only)

Dec. 15 at Cardinal Newman (Girls only)

Dec. 18 Gaston Christian

Dec. 19-22 at Crescom Invitational in Myrtle Beach (Girls only)

Dec. 21-23 at Phenom Holiday Hoops Classic in Rock Hill (Boys only)

Dec. 26-31 at Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach (Boys only)

Jan. 6 Asheville Christian

Jan. 12 Providence Day

Jan. 15 at Charlotte Christian

Jan. 17 vs. Archbishop Wood Hop Hall (MA), TBD (Boys only)

Jan. 19 at Covenant Day

Jan. 22 Charlotte Latin

Jan. 26 at Charlotte Country Day

Jan. 29 at Providence Day

Feb. 2 Charlotte Christian

Feb. 5 Covenant Day

Feb. 9 at Charlotte Latin

Feb. 12 Charlotte Country Day

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN

Nov. 10 at Gaston Christian

Nov. 14 vs. Westminster Catawba in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only), 4

Nov. 17 at Christ School (Boys)

Nov. 20 vs. TBD in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)

Dec. 1 United Faith

Dec. 3 Victory Christian

Dec. 5 at Wesleyan Christian

Dec. 8 Carmel Christian

Dec. 11 Northside Christian

Dec. 18 at Ravenscroft

Dec. 19 North Raleigh Christian

Dec. 21 vs. North Raleigh Christian at Metrolina Christian (Girls’ only)

Dec. 22 at Metrolina Christian (Girls’ only)

Dec. 21-22 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)

Dec. 28-30 at Lowcountry Invitational (Boys/Girls) (Pending)

Jan. 9 at Greensboro Day

Jan. 12 Covenant Day

Jan. 14 Cannon School

Jan. 19 at Charlotte Latin

Jan. 22 Charlotte Country Day

Jan. 23 at Norcross (GA) Invitational (Boys’ only)

Jan. 26 Providence Day

Jan. 29 at Covenant Day

Feb. 2 at Cannon School

Feb. 5 Charlotte Latin

Feb. 9 at Charlotte Country Day

Feb. 12 at Providence Day

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY

Nov. 17 Woodlawn School (Boys)

Nov. 24 at Metrolina Christian

Dec. 1 Wesleyan Christian

Dec. 5 Greensboro Day

Dec. 8 United Faith

Dec. 15 Asheville Christian

Dec. 18 at North Raleigh Christian

Dec. 19 Ravenscroft

Dec. 22 at Tournament TBD (Boys)

Jan. 5 at United Faith

Jan. 8 Asheville School

Jan. 9 Rabun Gap Nacoochee

Jan. 12 Charlotte Latin

Jan. 15 Covenant Day

Jan. 20 at Providence Day

Jan. 22 at Charlotte Christian

Jan. 26 Cannon School

Jan. 29 at Charlotte Latin

Feb. 2 at Covenant Day

Feb. 5 Providence Day

Feb. 9 Charlotte Christian

Feb. 12 at Cannon School

CHARLOTTE LATIN

Nov. 17 Metrolina Christian

Nov. 20 at SouthLake Christian

Dec. 1 at Carmel Christian

Dec. 4 Clover

Dec. 8 at Catawba Ridge

Dec. 11 at Gaston Christian (Boys’ only)

Dec. 18 Durham Academy

Dec. 21 vs. Christ School at Metrolina Christian

Dec. 22 vs. Rabun Gap Nacoochee at Metrolina Christian

Jan. 5 Victory Christian

Jan. 8 at Hickory Grove

Jan. 12 at Charlotte Country Day

Jan. 14 Providence Day

Jan. 15 Asheville School

Jan. 19 Charlotte Christian

Jan. 22 at Cannon School

Jan. 26 Covenant Day

Jan. 29 Charlotte Country Day

Feb. 2 at Providence Day

Feb. 5 at Charlotte Christian

Feb. 9 Cannon School

Feb. 12 at Covenant Day

COMBINE ACADEMY

**Boys only

Nov. 13-14 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Showcase at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, TBD

Nov. 20 Word of God

Nov. 21 at Phenom Hoops’ November Classic at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, TBD

Dec. 1 New Life Christian

Dec. 4-5 at Battle of the Rock Classic at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, TBD

Dec. 8 Franklin Prep

Dec. 10-12 at Bojangles’ Bash in Columbia, TBD

Dec. 14 at York Prep

Dec. 21-23 at Phenom Hoops’ Holiday Classic at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center, TBD

Dec. 26-30 at Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, TBD

Jan. 11 at Word of God

Jan. 16 at Quality Education

Jan. 23 at Trinity Byrnes Collegiate Showcase, TBD

Jan. 27 Franklin Prep

Feb. 9 Quality Education

Mar. 5-7 at Phenom Hoopstate’s Championship, TBD

CONCORD ACADEMY

Nov. 10 Langtree Charter

Nov. 13-14 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)

Nov. 17 Winston-Salem Baptist

Nov. 20-21 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)

Nov. 24 at Carmel Christian

Nov. 27-28 at Mallard Creek Tournament (Girls’ only)

Nov. 27-28 at Charlotte Hoops’ Challenge (Boys only)

Dec. 1 Gaston Day

Dec. 4 Westminster Catawba

Dec. 5 at Charlotte Tournament, TBD (Girls only)

Dec. 7 at Northside Christian

Dec. 8 Calvary Baptist (Boys only)

Dec. 11 at Hickory Grove

Dec. 12 at Best of Carolinas’ Classic (Girls’ only), TBD

Dec. 19-21 at Chik-Fil-A Classic in Columbia, SC (Boys’ only), TBD

Dec. 21-23 at Skyhawk Classic (Girls’ only), TBD

Dec. 27-30 at Hoodies’ House Tournament (Boys’ only), TBD

Jan. 4 Metrolina Christian

Jan. 7 Grace Christian

Jan. 8 at Gaston Christian

Jan. 12 SouthLake Christian

Jan. 14 Davidson Day

Jan. 15 at Gaston Day

Jan. 16 at Carmel Christian MLK Showcase (Boys’ only), TBD

Jan. 19 at Westminster Catawba

Jan. 21 Wesleyan Christian

Jan. 22 Northside Christian

Jan. 26 Hickory Grove

Jan. 29 at Metrolina Christian

Feb. 2 Gaston Christian

Feb. 5 at SouthLake Christian

Feb. 9-12 at MAC Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD

COVENANT DAY

Nov. 10 Arborbrook Christian (Girls)

Nov. 10 Oak Hill Academy Red (Boys)

Nov. 14 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)

Nov. 14 Hickory Grove (Girls)

Nov. 20 at Greensboro Day in Gate City Classic (Girls), 3:30

Nov. 20 vs. TBD at Greensboro Day in Gate City Classic (Boys), TBD

Nov. 21 at Wake Christian Day in Gate City Classic (Boys), TBD

Nov. 24 Lake Norman Christian

Dec. 1 Moravian Prep (Boys’ only)

Dec. 4 at Davidson Day (Girls’ only)

Dec. 5 at Battle at the Rock Tournament in Rock Hill (Boys’ only)

Dec. 8 at Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only)

Dec. 8 Christ School (Boys’ only)

Dec. 11 at United Faith (Boys’ only)

Dec. 18-19 at Battle of the Rock Tournament in Rock Hill (Boys’ only)

Dec. 21 at Wesleyan Christian

Dec. 28-30 at Rotary Roundball Classic in Charleston, TBD

Jan. 9 North Raleigh Christian

Jan. 12 at Charlotte Christian

Jan. 15 at Charlotte Country Day

Jan. 19 Cannon School

Jan. 22 Providence Day

Jan. 26 at Charlotte Latin

Jan. 29 Charlotte Christian

Feb. 2 Charlotte Country Day

Feb. 5 at Cannon School

Feb. 9 at Providence Day

Feb. 12 Charlotte Latin

DAVIDSON DAY

Nov. 13 vs. Gaston Christian in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys), 4

Nov. 14 vs. Cannon School in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys), 4

Nov. 20 Forsyth Country Day

Nov. 21 Trinity Christian (Girls’ only)

Dec. 1 at Calvary Day School

Dec. 3 Tabernacle Christian

Dec. 4 at Freedom Christian (Boys’ only)

Dec. 4 Covenant Day (Girls’ only)

Dec. 5 vs. Cannon School in Diamonds Classic, TBD

Dec. 8 H.A. Prep (Boys’ only)

Dec. 10 at Asheville Christian

Dec. 11 United Faith (Girls’ only)

Dec. 21-23 in Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)

Dec. 28-30 at Hoodies’ House Classic (Boys’ only), TBD

Jan. 7 Gaston Day

Jan. 12 Cramerton Christian

Jan. 14 at Concord Academy

Jan. 15 Burlington School (Girls’ only)

Jan. 16 at MLK Showcase (Boys’ only), TBD

Jan. 19 Hickory Christian

Jan. 22 University Christian

Jan. 23 South Charlotte Thunder (Boys’ only)

Jan. 26 Statesville Christian

Jan. 29 at Hickory Christian

Jan. 30 South Granville

Feb. 2 at University Christian

Feb. 4 Mount Zion Academy (Senior Night)

Feb. 5 at Statesville Christian

F9-12 at Foothills’ Athletic Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD

GASTON CHRISTIAN

Nov. 10 Charlotte Christian

Nov. 17 Forsyth Country Day

Nov. 20 Asheville School

Nov. 30 at Metrolina Christian

Dec. 4 Gaston Day

Dec. 8 SouthLake Christian

Dec. 10 at Lake Norman Christian

Dec.11 Charlotte Latin (Boys only)

Dec. 18 at Cannon School

Jan. 5 Westminster Catawba

Jan. 8 Concord Academy

Jan. 12 at Hickory Grove

Jan. 14 Metrolina Christian

Jan. 15 Forsyth Country Day (Homecoming)

Jan. 19 at Gaston Day

Jan. 22 SouthLake Christian

Jan. 26 Northside Christian

Jan. 29 at Westminster Catawba

Feb. 2 at Concord Academy

Feb. 4 at Northside Christian

Feb. 5 Hickory Grove (Senior Night)

Feb. 9-12 at Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD

GASTON DAY

Nov. 12 Lake Pointe Academy

Nov. 14 Woodlawn School (Boys’ only)

Nov. 17 Statesville Christian

Nov. 20 at Westchester Country Day

Nov. 23 at University Christian

Dec. 1 at Concord Academy

Dec. 4 at Gaston Christian

Dec. 8 Metrolina Christian

Dec. 11 at Westminster Catawba

Dec. 18 Hickory Christian

Dec. 19 Hickory Grove

Dec. 22 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)

Jan. 2 at United Faith

Jan. 5 at SouthLake Christian

Jan. 7 at Davidson Day

Jan. 12 at Northside Christian

Jan. 15 Concord Academy

Jan. 19 Gaston Christian

Jan. 22 at Metrolina Christian

Jan. 26 Westminster Catawba

Jan. 29 SouthLake Christian

Feb. 2 at Hickory Grove

Feb. 5 Northside Christian

Feb. at MAC Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD

HICKORY CHRISTIAN

Nov. 17 Westchester Country Day

Nov. 20 at Tabernacle Christian

Nov. 23 Caldwell Academy

Dec. 1 Woodlawn School (Boys’ only)

Dec. 4 at Caldwell Academy

Dec. 8 at Victory Christian

Dec. 10 Carolina Gladiators (Boys’ only)

Dec. 18 at Gaston Day

Jan. 11 North Hills Christian

Jan. 12 Tabernacle Christian (Boys’ only)

Jan. 14 Northside Christian

Jan. 19 at Davidson Day

Jan. 22 Statesville Christian

Jan. 26 University Christian

Jan. 29 Davidson Day

Feb. 2 at Statesville Christian

Feb. 5 at University Christian

Feb. 9-12 at Foothills’ Athletic Conference (Boys/Girls), TBD

HICKORY GROVE

Nov. 20 Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Nov. 21 Asheville Christian

Nov. 23 at High Point Christian

Dec. 1 at SouthLake Christian

Dec. 4 at Calvary Day School

Dec. 8 Westminster Catawba

Dec. 11 Concord Academy

Dec. 18 Metrolina Christian

Dec. 19 at Gaston Day

Dec. 21-23 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)

Jan. 5 at Northside Christian

Jan. 8 Charlotte Latin

Jan. 12 Gaston Christian

Jan. 15 SouthLake Christian

Jan. 16 Asheville School

Jan. 19 at Metrolina Christian

Jan. 22 at Westminster Catawba

Jan. 26 at Concord Academy

Jan. 29 Northside Christian

Feb. 2 Gaston Day

Feb. 5 at Gaston Christian

Feb. 9-12 at MAC Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD

METROLINA CHRISTIAN

Nov. 12 North Hills Christian

Nov. 17 at Charlotte Latin

Nov. 20 at Statesville Christian

Nov. 21 at North Raleigh Christian

Nov. 24 Charlotte Country Day

Nov. 30 Gaston Christian

Dec. 1 at Providence Day

Dec. 8 at Gaston Day

Dec. 11 SouthLake Christian

Dec. 18 at Hickory Grove

Dec. 21 Rabun Gap Nacoochee

Dec. 22 Christ School (Boys)

Dec. 22 Charlotte Christian (Girls)

Jan. 4 at Concord Academy

Jan. 8 Northside Christian

Jan. 9 at Cary Academy

Jan. 12 at Westminster Catawba

Jan. 15 Cabarrus Charter

Jan. 19 Hickory Grove

Jan. 22 Gaston Day

Jan. 26 at SouthLake Christian

Jan. 29 Concord Academy

Feb. 2 at Northside Christian

Feb. 5 Westminster Catawba

Feb. 9-12 at MAC Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN

Nov. 13-14 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)

Nov. 17 North Hills Christian

Nov. 20-21 at Phenom Hoops’ Tip-Off Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys)

Dec. 1 Cannon School

Dec. 3 at York Prep

Dec. 4 SouthLake Christian

Dec. 8 Concord Academy

Dec. 10 at Providence Day

Dec. 11 at Charlotte Christian

Dec. 18 at Westminster Catawba

Dec. 21-22 TBD

Jan. 5 Hickory Grove

Jan. 8 at Metrolina Christian

Jan. 9 at University Christian

Jan. 12 Gaston Day

Jan. 14 at Hickory Christian

Jan. 15 Westminster Catawba

Jan. 16 at MLK Showcase, TBD

Jan. 18 at MLK Showcase, TBD

Jan. 19 at SouthLake Christian

Jan. 21 at Carmel Christian

Jan. 22 at Concord Academy

Jan. 26 at Gaston Christian

Jan. 29 at Hickory Grove

Feb. 2 Metrolina Christian

Feb. 4 Gaston Christian

Feb. 5 at Gaston Day

Feb. 9-12 at MAC Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD

PROVIDENCE DAY

Nov. 17 Carmel Christian (Girls), 5

Nov. 17 SouthLake Christian (Boys), 7

Nov. 20 at Arborbrook Christian (Girls)

Nov. 24 at Victory Christian

Dec. 1 Metrolina Christian

Dec. 4 Ravenscroft

Dec. 5 at Durham Academy

Dec. 8 at Greensboro Day (Girls)

Dec. 10 Northside Christian (Boys)

Dec. 11 vs. Legion Collegiate at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Girls), 6

Dec. 12 vs. Legacy Early College at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Girls), 2:30

Dec. 18 South Pointe (SC) (Girls), 4

Dec. 18 Virginia Episcopal (Boys), 6

Dec. 21-23 at Rock Hill Tournament (Boys), TBD

Dec. 28-30 at Hammond School (SC) Tournament (Girls), TBD

Dec. 28-30 at Tournament TBD (Boys)

Jan. 5 at Wesleyan Christian

Jan. 9 Asheville Christian

Jan. 12 at Cannon School

Jan. 14 at Charlotte Latin

Jan. 20 Charlotte Country Day

Jan. 22 at Covenant Day

Jan. 26 at Charlotte Christian

Jan. 29 Cannon School

Feb. 2 Charlotte Latin

Feb. 5 at Charlotte Country Day

Feb. 9 Covenant Day

Feb. 12 Charlotte Christian

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN

Nov. 9 North Hills Christian

Nov. 10 Statesville Christian

Nov. 14 at Asheville School (Boys only)

Nov. 17 at Providence Day (Boys only)

Nov. 20 Charlotte Latin (Boys only)

Nov. 24 United Faith (Boys only)

Nov. 28 Woodlawn School (Boys only)

Dec. 1 Hickory Grove

Dec. 4 at Northside Christian

Dec. 8 at Gaston Christian

Dec. 11 at Metrolina Christian

Jan. 5 Gaston Day

Jan. 8 Westminster Catawba

Jan. 12 at Concord Academy

Jan. 15 at Hickory Grove

Jan. 19 Northside Christian

Jan. 22 Gaston Christian

Jan. 26 Metrolina Christian

Jan. 29 at Gaston Day

Feb. 2 at Westminster Catawba

Feb. 5 Concord Academy

Feb. 9-12 at Metrolina Athletic Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD

STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN

Nov. 10 at SouthLake Christian

Nov. 13 at O’Neal School

Nov. 17 at Gaston Day

Nov. 20 Metrolina Christian

Dec. 1 at Salem Baptist

Dec. 4 at Liberty Prep (Boys)

Dec. 4 at TBS (Girls)

Dec. 8 Forsyth Country Day

Dec. 11 Caldwell Academy

Dec. 15 at Woodlawn School

Jan. 5 Great Cabarrus Stallions

Jan. 8 at Westchester Country Day

Jan. 12 Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill

Jan. 15 N.C. Leadership

Jan. 19 University Christian

Jan. 22 at Hickory Christian

Jan. 26 at Davidson Day

Jan. 29 at University Christian

Feb. 2 Hickory Christian

Feb. 5 Davidson Day

F9-12 at Foothills’ Athletic Conference Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD

UNITED FAITH

Nov. 10 South Charlotte Thunder

Nov. 13 Wesleyan Christian

Nov. 17 at Cannon School

Nov. 20 at Crossroads Christian

Nov. 21 at Phenom Hoops’ Showcase at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)

Nov. 24 at SouthLake Christian

Dec. 1 at Charlotte Christian

Dec. 3 at Battle at the Rock Tournament at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center (Boys’ only)

Dec. 5 Oakbrook Prep in Diamonds’ Classic (Girls’ only), TBD

Dec. 11 at Davidson Day (Girls’ only)

Dec. 11 Covenant Day (Boys’ only)

Dec. 12 vs. TBD in Southeast Nike Hoops’ Fest (Boys’ only)

Dec. 15 Cabarrus Charter (Girls’ only)

Dec. 18 at Greenfield School

Dec. 19 at Cape Fear Christian (Boys’ only)

Dec. 21 at Queen City Classic (Boys’ only), TBD

Dec. 22-23 at Chik-Fil-A Classic in Columbia, SC (Boys’ only), TBD

Dec. 28-30 at Hoodies’ House Classic (Boys’ only), TBD

Jan. 2 Gaston Day

Jan. 5 Charlotte Country Day

Jan. 8 Covenant Classical

Jan. 12 at Woodlawn School

Jan. 15 Lake Norman Christian

Jan. 18 at Christ School (Boys’ only)

Jan. 19 at Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only)

Jan. 22 at Victory Christian

Jan. 26 at North Hills Christian

Jan. 29 Woodlawn School

Feb. 2 at Lake Norman Christian

Feb. 5 at Mount Zion Academy (Boys’ only)

Feb. 5 Arborbrook Christian (Girls’ only)

Feb. 9 Victory Christian

Feb. 12 North Hills Christian

VICTORY CHRISTIAN

Nov. 14 at Oak Hill (Boys)

Nov. 14 at Super Showcase at High Point (Girls), TBD

Nov. 17 at Greensboro Day

Nov. 20 Legacy Early College

Nov. 21 at Phenom Hoops Showcase at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center (Boys), TBD

Nov. 24 Providence Day

Dec. 3 at Charlotte Christian

Dec. 5 vs. TBD in Diamonds’ Classic in Spartanburg (Girls), TBD

Dec. 7 at South Pointe (SC)

Dec. 8 Hickory Christian

Dec. 11 Winston-Salem Christian

Dec. 17-19 at Millennium Invitational at Victory Christian (Boys/Girls)

Dec. 21-23 at Phenom Hoops’ Holiday Showcase at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center (Boys), TBD

Dec. 22-23 at Comenius Christmas Tournament (Girls), TBD

Dec. 26-28 at Tournament of Champions in Atlanta (Boys), TBD

Dec. 28-30 at Boo Williams’ Christmas Classic in Hampton, VA (Girls), TBD

Jan. 5 at Charlotte Latin

Jan. 8 at Mount Zion Academy

Jan. 9 at Raleigh Christian

Jan. 12 Lake Norman Christian

Jan. 14 at Comenius

Jan. 15 North Hills Christian

Jan. 16 at MLK Classic at Victory Christian (Boys/Girls)

Jan. 19 Woodlawn School (Boys)

Jan. 22 United Faith

Jan. 26 Carmel Christian

Jan. 29 at Lake Norman Christian

Feb. 2 at North Hills Christian

Feb. 5 at Woodlawn School (Boys)

Feb. 6 at Trinity Collegiate

Feb. 9 at United Faith

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA

Nov. 13 at Lake Pointe Academy (Girls)

Nov. 17 Charlotte Elite Academy (Boys)

Nov. 20 at Carolina Day

Nov. 24 South Charlotte Thunder (Boys)

Dec. 1 at Cardinal Newman

Dec. 4 at Concord Academy

Dec. 5 at Battle of the Rock Tournament at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center (Boys), TBD

Dec. 8 at Hickory Grove

Dec. 11 Gaston Day

Dec. 14 Lake Pointe Academy (Girls)

Dec. 18 Northside Christian

Dec. 21-23 at Phenom Hoops’ Holiday Classic at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center (Boys), TBD

Dec. 28-30 at Blue Star Invitational (in Virginia Beach) (Boys), TBD

Jan. 5 at Gaston Christian

Jan. 8 at SouthLake Christian

Jan. 12 Metrolina Christian

Jan. 15 at Northside Christian

Jan. 18 at South Pointe in MLK Showcase at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center (Boys)

Jan. 19 Concord Academy

Jan. 22 Hickory Grove

Jan. 26 at Gaston Day

Jan. 29 Gaston Christian

Feb. 2 SouthLake Christian

Feb. 5 at Metrolina Christian

Feb. 9-12 at MAC Tournament (Boys/Girls), TBD

WOODLAWN SCHOOL

**Boys’Team Only

Nov. 14 at Gaston Day, 2

Nov. 17 at Charlotte Country Day, 6

Nov. 20 at Kerr-Vance Academy, 7

Nov. 21 at Crossroads Charter, 7

Nov. 28 at SouthLake Christian, 2

Dec. 1 at Hickory Christian, 6

Dec. 4 Arborbrook Christian, 6

Dec. 8 University Christian, 7

Dec. 11 at Westchester Country Day, 7

Dec. 15 Statesville Christian, 6

Dec. 18-19 at “War in Wake County” Raleigh Showcase, TBD

Jan. 5 at North Hills Christian, 6

Jan. 8 Lake Norman Christian, 6

Jan. 12 at United Faith, 6

Jan. 15 at Lee Christian, 7

Jan. 16 at Grace Christian (Sanford), Noon

Jan. 19 at Victory Christian, 6

Jan. 22 North Hills Christian, 6

Jan. 26 at Lake Norman Christian, 6

Jan. 29 United Faith, 6

Feb. 2 TBD

Feb. 5 Victory Christian, 6







--JAY EDWARDS