Tuesday’s prep basketball rewind: SouthLake’s hot shooting stops Providence Day rally

Rodney Monroe says he thought there would be someone like Jaquava Propst-Allison in the Providence Day boys’ basketball lineup.

“We didn’t know much about their team before we got here, but we quickly saw who their big player would be,” Monroe said Tuesday night, after his SouthLake Christian team held off the host Chargers 64-61 in a non-conference game.

“This is Providence Day,” he added. “We knew they’d have someone like that.”

The visiting Eagles slapped a tight defense on Propst-Allison, a standout junior transfer from Cox Mill, and made enough big plays offensively to stay ahead.

“That will be our key this year,” said Monroe, a former N.C. State guard and ACC Player of the Year who is in his 11th season at SouthLake Christian. “We’ll try to keep ourselves in every game with defense. That’s what we did tonight.”

Propst-Allison, who earned South Piedmont 3A Player of the Year honors last year as a sophomore, finished with a game-high 21 points. But he had to work hard for most of his shots and missed his last three attempts in the closing minutes -- each time, with two SouthLake defenders pressuring him.

The visiting Eagles (2-0) appeared to be headed for a runaway victory when they opened a 46-35 lead with 2:17 left in the third quarter.

But the Chargers (0-1) kept fighting back. They closed to within four (48-44), fell behind by 10 (54-44), got back within four again (54-50), then dropped eight behind (62-54) when SouthLake’s Maddox Watson hit a three-pointer from the right corner with 2:24 remaining.

Providence Day wasn’t finished, however. SouthLake Christian, which had 25 turnovers on the night, made a pair of ballhandling errors in the closing two minutes. Providence Day got within three points, but the Chargers missed five of their final six shots from the floor.

▪ In the opening girls’ game, defending private school 4A state champion Providence Day rolled over Carmel Christian 56-35. The Chargers built a big lead in the second quarter and were never threatened.

THREE WHO MATTERED

Micah Handlogten, SouthLake Christian: The Eagles’ 7-foot junior center scored 12 points, including a 3-pointer, and grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.

Jaquava Propst-Allison, Providence Day: A junior, Propst-Allison scored a game-high 21 points, hitting 8-of-17 from the floor. He also forced four turnovers and was 6-of-9 from the floor in the second half. He also had five steals and five assists

El Ferguson, Providence Day: Ferguson was the leading scorer in the girls’ game, won by Providence Day 56-35 over Carmel Christian. She scored 18 points, making five 3-pointers, and grabbed six rebounds.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ Tuesday night marked the first time in SouthLake Christian coach Rodney Monroe’s 11 years at the helm that his team has won at Providence Day. He estimates his team has played seven or eight times at the Chargers’ gym.

▪ Micah Handlogten, SouthLake Christian’s 7-foot junior center, is getting a lot of attention from college coaches, Monroe said. “He’s heard from several big schools already,” according to his coach. Handlogten’s father, Ben, is 6-11 and played collegiately at Western Michigan and professionally in the NBA and in Europe.

▪ While the teams combined for 41 turnovers, they shot the ball well. SouthLake Christian made 23-of-39 from the floor for 59 percent. Providence Day shot 50 percent, hitting 22-of-44.

▪ While Propst-Allison led the Chargers in scoring, sophomore Khamani Wertz sparked the team in the fourth quarter. He scored 12 of his 15 points in the final eight minutes.

WHAT’S NEXT

SouthLake Christian is home Friday against Charlotte Latin. Providence Day plays Friday and Saturday in the Phenom Hoops November Classic in Rock Hill, facing The Burlington School on Friday and United Faith Christian on Saturday.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

Lake Norman Christian’s Mikey Williams makes All-American team

Lake Norman Christian’s Mikey Williams was named to the preseason MaxPreps All-American team.

Williams, a 6-foot-3 sophomore guard, was named to the third team. He averaged 29.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.9 assists last season at San Ysidro High in San Diego, CA. He had 77 points in a game last December. Lake Norman Christian beat Phoenix Montessori 101-49 Tuesday in Rock Hill. Williams had 22 points and teammate JP Haggarty added 20.

▪ Former Cannon School star Jaden Bradley, a 6-2 junior, made the second team. Bradley averaged 23 points, seven assists and seven rebounds last season, when he lead Cannon to a state championship. Bradley is now at IMG Academy in Florida.

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Top 5 Boys Performers

Graham Calton, Charlotte Latin: 20 points, seven rebounds in a 68-60 win over Metrolina Christian. Teammates Chase Montgomery (11 points, 10 rebounds) and Brandon Lavitt (12 points, eight rebounds) had strong games.

Zaria Clark, Gaston Day girls: 27 points in a 48-41 win over Statesville Christian.

AJ Hamrick, Westminster Catawba: 6-9 Charleston Southern recruit made six 3-point shots and had 20 points and eight rebounds in an 88-68 win over Charlotte Elite Academy. Lucas Heckaman (20 points, five rebounds), MJ Collins (16 points) and Jahseem Felton (15) had strong games. Anthony Breeland had 18 for Elite.

Reigan Richardson, Cannon girls: game-high 21 points in a 71-21 win over United Faith.

Jarvis Moss, Cannon School: 37 points in an 83-77 win over United Faith on the road. DJ Nix added 17 and Myers Park transfer Xavier McKelvy had 33 for United Faith.

Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County-area Boys Capsules

CANNON 83, UNITED FAITH 77

Cannon- 24-12-18-29

UFCA-13-21-13-30

CANNON 83 -- Jarvis Moss- 37, DJ Nix-17, Karon Boyd- 13, Deuce Rolle- 10, Ben Childress-3, Jay Claggett- 3

UFCA-77 -- Xavier McKelvy-33, L. Johnson- 15, J. Quick- 11, C. Hester- 7, Q. Scheuermann- 6, M. Willis- 2, A. De La Rosa- 2, B. Cokley-1

CHARLOTTE LATIN 68 METROLINA CHRISTIAN 60

Metrolina 8 16 16 20--60

Latin 18 11 16 23--68

Metrolina--Eli Clark 20,Camden Johnson 12, Michael Wilson, Jr. 12, Deluca 6, Harding 5, Harold 3, Maul 2

Latin--Graham Calton 20, Brandon Lavitt 12, Chase Montgomery 11, Jones 9, Haughton 5, Hull 5, Hendley 2, Pence 2, Hirsch 2

Latin notable: Graham Calton scored 20 points and grabbed 7 rebounds to help pace the Hawks on Tuesday at home. Chase Montgomery added 11 points/10 rebounds and Brandon Lavitt chipped in 12 points/8 rebounds.

Metrolina notes: Sophomore Eli Clark 20pts (5-5 from field, 7-8 from FT), 5rbs, 3asts, 2stls; Sr. Camden Johnson 12pts, 7rbs, 6asts, 1stl, 1blk; So. Michael Wilson Jr. 12pts, 6rbs, 2stls, 1astMetrolina Christian 1-1 (0-0) plays at Statesville Christian on Friday, November 20th at 7pm.

GASTON DAY 84, STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 63

Gaston Day 17 21 23 23 84

Statesville Christian. 21 11 16 15. 63

GASTON DAY 84 -- Callum Richard 28, Chris Britt 24, Dean Hunter 14, Colin Fayed 8, Jackson Crump 4, Zach Clark 4, Four Heilig 2

Statesville Christian Scoring: K. Williams 22, A. Crondle 21, I. Mason 8, T. McMurphy 5, A. Jones 3, J. Smith 2, A. Cloer 2

Gaston Day Record: 3-0

Gaston Day Notable: Next Game: Friday, 11/20 @ Westchester Country Day 6 PM; Chris Britt passed the 1000 pts scored mark tonight in the first half

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 64, PROVIDENCE DAY 61

Southlake 13 19 16 16 -- 64

Providence Day 10 13 18 20 -- 61

SOUTHLAKE 64 - Moore 9, Handlogten 11, Procter 12, Stubbs 3, McCullough 2, Watson 15, Monroe 12

PROVIDENCE DAY 61 -- Quave Propst-Allison 21, Khamani Wertz 15, McDonough 8, Liam Gedeon 11, Scott 4, Villegas 2

Records: SLC (2-0), PDS (0-1)

Notable: Providence Day’s Quave Propst-Allison had 21 points, five steals and five assists. Liam Gedeon: 5 rebounds and 4 steals; BScott: 5 rebounds and 4 steals

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 88, CHARLOTTE ELITE ACADEMY 68

Westminster Catawba: 24 - 21 - 18 - 25 - 88

Charlotte Elite Academy: 15 - 10 - 22 - 21 - 68

WCCS: Lucas Heckaman 20, A.J. Hamrick 20, M.J. Collins 16, Jahseem Felton 15, Asil Hoyle 7, Richard Black 4, Dorien Johnson 2, Nick Hamrick 4

CHARLOTTE ELITE 68 -- J. Johnson 3, W. Humphries 6, N. Crenshaw 4, Shymer Dodson 26, E Parker 4, Anthony Breeland 18, T. Holland 3, I. Colson 4

Notable: Charleston Southern commit A.J. Hamrick hit Six 3-Pointers and scored 20 points and 8 rebounds and our other big man, Lucas Heckaman also had 20 points and 5 rebounds. Our backcourt duo of M.J. Collins and Jahseem Felton had 16 and 15 respectively. WCCS had (4) players in double figures. As a team we hit Ten 3 pointers

Tuesday’s Mecklenburg County-area girls capsules

CANNON SCHOOL 71 UNITED FAITH CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 21

Cannon School 30 18 16 7- 71

United Faith Christian Academy 1 9 3 8- 21

CANNON SCHOOL 21 -- Reigan Richardson 21, Maya McCorkle 10, Gabby Edwards10, Anna Galloway 10, Wood 8, Hicks 6, Cherry 4, Dickerson 2

UNITED FAITH 21 -- Josie Hester 19, Bronson 2

Records: Cannon School 1-0; United Faith Christian Academy 0-1

GASTON DAY 48, STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 41

Gaston Day 13 20 10 5 -- 48

Statesville Christian 5 10 12 14 -- 41

GASTON DAY 48 -- Zaria Clark 27, Janiah Shular 14 pts, McKenzie 3 pts, Gabriella Drury 2 pts

STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN 41 -- Angleigh Sherrill 14 ptsBrenna Rae Bentley 10 pts

Notable: Gaston Day 2-0; Next Game : 11/20 @ Westchester Country Day

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 49, CHARLOTTE LATIN 39

Metrolina 11 15 9 14 -- 49

Charlotte Latin 14 8 7 10 -- 39

METROLINA 49 -- Walters 9, Honeycutt 7, Reynolds 4, McClain 8, Emma Phibbs 12, Sorrentino 9

CHARLOTTE LATIN 39 -- Poole 5, Rose 7, Fisher 9, Morrow 2, Shannon 10, Williams 6

PROVIDENCE DAY 56, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 35

PDS: 14-15–17-10—56

Carmel Christian: 7-9-2-17—35

PDS 56 -- El Ferguson 18 Latter 8 Booker 8 Levine 8 Sanchez 6 Jensen 2 Greer 2 Brooks 2 Roper 2

CARMEL 35 -- D.Boyce 10 Cady 9 Mendieta 8 Presley 2 King 2 Brupraeele 4Record 1-0

Mecklenburg-area basketball schedule

Thursday

Nonconference

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Arborbrook Christian

Friday

Phenom Hoops Tip-Off

(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)

Arena Court

Bull City National vs. Northside Christian, 4

Cannon vs. Freedom Christian, 5:30

Burlington School vs. Providence Day, 7

Moravian Prep vs. Liberty Heights, 8:30

Court 1

Legion vs. Winston-Salem Christian Regional, 5:30

Concord Academy vs. Bull City Prep-Durham, 7

Winston-Salem Christian vs. New Faith Christian, 8:30

Other games

Arborbrook Christian at Matthews Christian (boys)

Asheville Christian at Carmel Christian

Asheville School at Gaston Christian

Charlotte Latin at Southlake Christian

Covenant Day at Greensboro Day

Forsyth Country Day at Davidson Day

Gaston Day at Westchester Country Day

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Hickory Grove Christian

Hickory Christian at Tabernacle Christian

Legacy Early College at Victory Christian

Metrolina Christian at Statesville Christian

Providence Day at Arborbrook Christian (girls)

United Faith Christian at Crossroads Christian

Westminster Catawba at Carolina Day

Woodlawn School at Kerr-Vance Academy (boys)

Word of God at Combine Academy (boys)

Saturday

Phenom Hoops Tip-Off

(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)

Arena Court

Northwood Temple vs. Carmel Christian, 11 a.m.

Trinity Christian vs. Concord Academy, 12:30

Wesleyan Christian vs. Westminster Catawba, 2

Legion vs. Liberty Heights, 3:30

TLAP vs. Bull City National, 5

Combine Academy vs. Winston-Salem Christian, 7:30

Lake Norman Christian vs. The Burlington School, 9

Court 1

Bull City National vs. New Faith Christian, 11 a.m.

Moravian Prep National vs. TLAP, 12:30

Winston-Salem Christian Regional vs. Northside Christian, 2

Victory Christian vs. Northwood Temple, 3:30

United Faith vs. Providence Day, 5

Other games

Asheville Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Cannon School at Raleigh Ravenscroft

Covenant Day vs. Wake Christian (at Greensboro Day)

Metrolina Christian at North Raleigh Christian

Trinity Christian at Davidson Day (girls)

Woodlawn School at Crossroads Christian (boys)