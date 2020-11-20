Charlotte Observer Logo
Dynasty! Charlotte Christian wins 4th straight NCISAA state title

Charlotte Christian’s Henry Rutledge, center/left, is congratulated by teammate Grant Tucker following Rutledge’s 85-yard touchdown run during second quarter action against Country Day at Charlotte Christian School on Friday, October 30, 2020. The teams were competing in the Big South 4A semifinals.
Charlotte Christian’s Henry Rutledge, center/left, is congratulated by teammate Grant Tucker following Rutledge’s 85-yard touchdown run during second quarter action against Country Day at Charlotte Christian School on Friday, October 30, 2020. The teams were competing in the Big South 4A semifinals. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
CHARLOTTE

The king is still the king.

Charlotte Christian beat Rabun Gap 27-21 Friday night at home to win its fourth straight N.C. Independent Schools Division I state championship.

Since 2008, Christian has won eight state titles, including seven out of the past nine.

The Knights (5-1) got off to a great start Friday. Charlotte Christian sophomore Cade Nicholson forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and Chip Kasay recovered at the Rabun Gap 25. A few plays later, Henry Rutledge scored on a short run — and a 7-0 lead with 9:17 left in the first quarter.

Late in the first half, Henry Rutledge took a run over the left side, with Christian probably trying to run out the clock and ran 92 yards for a 21-7 lead.

Neither team scored in the third quarter.

With 8:48 to play, Tucker Holloway’s 12-yard scoring pass brought Rabun Gap (7-2) within 7 poings, 21-14, with 8:48 to play.

On the next possession, Rabun Gap forced Christian to punt from its own 39, and Coleman Bryson returned the ball from his 26 to Christian’s 18. A few plays later, Bryson scored, running over the left side, tying the game with 4:14 remaining.

Christian got a long pass on its next possession — from Matthew Tuomala to Hudson Collins. The 33-yard pass gave Christian the ball at the Rabun Gap 36 with 2:34 to play. On the next play, Rutledge scored over the left side with 2:27 left to put Christian ahead 27-21. The extra point was blocked by Bryson.

On Rabun Gap’s final drive, Kasay, a senior co-captain and the son of former Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, intercepted a pass to seal the victory.

The win vaulted Christian into some elite company.

In Mecklenburg County history, Independence won seven straight N.C. 4A state championships from 2000-07. Mallard Creek won three in a row from 2013-15, and Charlotte Catholic has won the past three N.C. 3A state championships.

The Cougars will have a shot at a fourth when N.C. public school football returns in February.

In the private schools, Charlotte Country Day has 16 football state championships, including four in a row from 1981-84.

NCISAA Finals

Division I: Charlotte Christian 27, Rabun Gap 21

Division II: Christ School 55, Harrells Christian 21

