Dynasty! Charlotte Christian wins 4th straight NCISAA state title

Charlotte Christian’s Henry Rutledge, center/left, is congratulated by teammate Grant Tucker following Rutledge’s 85-yard touchdown run during second quarter action against Country Day at Charlotte Christian School on Friday, October 30, 2020. The teams were competing in the Big South 4A semifinals. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

The king is still the king.

Charlotte Christian beat Rabun Gap 27-21 Friday night at home to win its fourth straight N.C. Independent Schools Division I state championship.

Since 2008, Christian has won eight state titles, including seven out of the past nine.

The Knights (5-1) got off to a great start Friday. Charlotte Christian sophomore Cade Nicholson forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and Chip Kasay recovered at the Rabun Gap 25. A few plays later, Henry Rutledge scored on a short run — and a 7-0 lead with 9:17 left in the first quarter.

Late in the first half, Henry Rutledge took a run over the left side, with Christian probably trying to run out the clock and ran 92 yards for a 21-7 lead.

Neither team scored in the third quarter.

With 8:48 to play, Tucker Holloway’s 12-yard scoring pass brought Rabun Gap (7-2) within 7 poings, 21-14, with 8:48 to play.

On the next possession, Rabun Gap forced Christian to punt from its own 39, and Coleman Bryson returned the ball from his 26 to Christian’s 18. A few plays later, Bryson scored, running over the left side, tying the game with 4:14 remaining.

Christian got a long pass on its next possession — from Matthew Tuomala to Hudson Collins. The 33-yard pass gave Christian the ball at the Rabun Gap 36 with 2:34 to play. On the next play, Rutledge scored over the left side with 2:27 left to put Christian ahead 27-21. The extra point was blocked by Bryson.

On Rabun Gap’s final drive, Kasay, a senior co-captain and the son of former Carolina Panthers kicker John Kasay, intercepted a pass to seal the victory.

The win vaulted Christian into some elite company.

In Mecklenburg County history, Independence won seven straight N.C. 4A state championships from 2000-07. Mallard Creek won three in a row from 2013-15, and Charlotte Catholic has won the past three N.C. 3A state championships.

The Cougars will have a shot at a fourth when N.C. public school football returns in February.

In the private schools, Charlotte Country Day has 16 football state championships, including four in a row from 1981-84.

NCISAA Finals

Division I: Charlotte Christian 27, Rabun Gap 21

Division II: Christ School 55, Harrells Christian 21