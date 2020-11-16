Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Sports

Charlotte-area school to shut down out-of-season athletics due to COVID-19 cases

Hough High School has shut down skill development sessions in all sports due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the school community.

Athletic director Masanori Toguchi told The Observer that the move was made “out of an abundance of caution” and that workouts will resume Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break.

Toguchi said the Huskies’ volleyball and cross-country teams, which begin play this week, would be allowed to compete and that swimming and diving teams would be allowed to begin practice, as scheduled, on Nov. 23.

This news comes the same day as N.C. High School Athletic Association commissioner Que Tucker said that some of the state’s volleyball teams were being quarantined due to COVID-19 cases.

The NCHSAA allowed cross-country and volleyball to return to play Monday. Volleyball athletes were required to wear masks, even while playing.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported last week that a N.C. Independent Schools state championship game played in Winston-Salem last month could have been a “super-spreader” event. The newspaper reported that 16 students and three faculty members from Calvary Day School contracted COVID-19, possibly from attending Calvary Day’s 1-0 state soccer championship win over Concord Assembly.

The cluster was determined, the newspaper reported, after a health department investigation.

Only parents and media were allowed into the event but the school’s student section was crowded together outside the stadium fence for more than two hours.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service