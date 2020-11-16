Charlotte-area school to shut down out-of-season athletics due to COVID-19 cases

Hough High School has shut down skill development sessions in all sports due to rising cases of COVID-19 in the school community.

Athletic director Masanori Toguchi told The Observer that the move was made “out of an abundance of caution” and that workouts will resume Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break.

Toguchi said the Huskies’ volleyball and cross-country teams, which begin play this week, would be allowed to compete and that swimming and diving teams would be allowed to begin practice, as scheduled, on Nov. 23.

This news comes the same day as N.C. High School Athletic Association commissioner Que Tucker said that some of the state’s volleyball teams were being quarantined due to COVID-19 cases.

The NCHSAA allowed cross-country and volleyball to return to play Monday. Volleyball athletes were required to wear masks, even while playing.

The Winston-Salem Journal reported last week that a N.C. Independent Schools state championship game played in Winston-Salem last month could have been a “super-spreader” event. The newspaper reported that 16 students and three faculty members from Calvary Day School contracted COVID-19, possibly from attending Calvary Day’s 1-0 state soccer championship win over Concord Assembly.

The cluster was determined, the newspaper reported, after a health department investigation.

Only parents and media were allowed into the event but the school’s student section was crowded together outside the stadium fence for more than two hours.