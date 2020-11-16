Talking Preps 11.16: Charlotte Christian coach Jason Estep talks Friday’s state final

Charlotte Christian football coach Jason Estep is this week’s special guest on Talking Preps. The show streams live Monday at 7 and replays immediately after.

Estep will discuss his team’s N.C. Independent Schools Division I state championship game with Rabun Gap Friday. Estep’s team will be trying to win its fourth straight state title.

Other highlights:

▪ Coach Grice will highlight his favorite players from last Friday night on Grice’s Gems: Cabarrus Warriors QB Tyler Green, Harrells Christian running back Devin Gardner, Providence Day QB Jake Helfrich and Camden (SC) QB Jaffari Pearson.

▪ We introduce five new Fresh Faces: Providence Day’s Grant Logan, Christ School’s Angeni Jacobs, Metrolina Christian’s Ryan McEvoy and Bryce McPherson and Alexander Central’s Ryheem Craig

▪ We’re also talking sweets on “One’s got to go,” Gary talks the Cowboys and we discuss Will Muschamp’s firing, wearing masks while playing high school sports and much more.

▪ Finally, we release the final High School Heisman Watch List of the season. On Saturday, Grice and Sam and Gary will announce their three finalists who will be invited on next week’s show where Sam will hand out the award.