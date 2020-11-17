Charlotte Observer Logo
NC statewide football and basketball rankings are out. Who’s the preseason No. 1?

This week, the All-North Carolina basketball rankings debut as the football reaches its zenith — at least for now.

The football rankings will return in February when the N.C. public schools begin play. The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 football polls will also return at that time. Sweet 16 basketball will debut in January.

The final All-North Carolina poll for the fall will be released after Friday’s N.C. Independent Schools state championships conclude. That’s when we will name a fall champion.

Here is the first high school basketball ranking and the penultimate football ranking.

We are including public schools in the first basketball ranking, but as we get into our first regular-season polls next week and beyond, they will come out, and will be eligible to return when their seasons begin in January.

North Carolina high school basketball rankings

Rk.School (Cl)
1.Combine Academy (IND)
2.North Mecklenburg (4A)
3.The Burlington School (IND)
4.Lake Norman Christian (IND)
5.Greensboro Day (IND)
6.Winston-Salem Christian (IND)
7.Carmel Christian (IND)
8.Millbrook (4A)
9.Word of God (IND)
10.Ardrey Kell (4A)

Note: Eligible teams must have on-campus instruction and/or belong to a recognized state athletic association.

North Carolina high school football rankings

Rk.School (CL)RecPrvs.
1.Charlotte Christian (IND)4-11
2.Harrells Christian (IND)8-03
3.Rabun Gap (IND)7-14
4.Providence Day4-22
5.Christ School5-2NR
Dropped Out: Cabarrus Warriors (IND, 5-3)

