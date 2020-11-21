Charlotte Observer Logo
Talking Preps: High School Heisman; Richmond’s Bryan Till, Christian’s Jason Estep

The final Talking Preps football show of the fall season is loaded.

Sam and Grice will name the winner of the High School Heisman. The finalists are Charlotte Country Day QB Russell Tabor, Christ School QB AJ Simpkins and Charlotte Christian RB Henry Rutledge.

Also on the show are two of the state’s top football coaches: Charlotte Christian’s Jason Estep and Richmond Senior’s Bryan Till.

In addition, Grice has five new #GricesGems, top performers from Friday night

Quinten Jackson, Catawba Ridge

Whit Muschamp, Hammond School

Matt Pack, AC Flora

Will Taylor, Dutch Fork

Chip Kasay, Charlotte Christian

We’ve got six new Fresh Faces

Brock Biestick, Cardinal Gibbons

Jake Young, Marvin Ridge

Chad Hillman, Wake Forest

Holland Stallings, Providence

Kendall Stanley, Rocky River

Finally, we’ve got 2 Min Warning, Kenzie going 1-on-1 with a Catawba Ridge’s Jackson, Coach vs. Coach, all the zany and plenty of Sam.

See you Monday night.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
