Combine Academy still tops NC prep basketball boys poll. But who’s No. 1 in girls, football?

Combine Academy remains No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer N.C. high school boys basketball rankings. Charlotte Christian is No. 1 in the final football ranking of the season, and is the rankings champion.

This week, we introduce our girls rankings.

To be considered, a school must be part of a recognized N.C. state association and/or have on-campus learning available. The Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 poll will return in January, and public school teams will be added to this statewide poll at that time.

N.C. High School Athletic Association teams start practice next month and begin practice in January.

Boys Basketball Rankings

Rk.School (Class)Rec.Prvs.
1. Combine Academy (IND)3-01
2. Lake Norman Christian (IND)3-04
3. Greensboro Day (IND)0-05
4. Carmel Christian (IND)5-07
5. The Burlington School (IND)3-12
6.Cannon School (IND)4-0NR
7.Winston-Salem Christian (IND)2-16
8.Word of God (IND)1-18
9.Greenfield (IND)2-0NR
10.Concord Academy (IND)3-1NR

Girls Basketball Rankings

Rk.School (Class)Rec.
1.Greensboro Day (IND)0-0
2.Providence Day (IND)2-0
3.Gaston Day (IND)3-0
4.Ravenscroft (IND)3-0
5. Concord Academy (IND)1-0
6.Trinity Christian (IND)3-1
7. Davidson Day (IND)1-1
8. Asheville Christian (IND)2-1
9.Cannon School (IND)1-1
10.North Raleigh Christian (IND)2-1

Final Football Rankings

Rk.School (Class)Rec.Prvs.
1.Charlotte Christian (IND)5-11
2.Christ School (IND)6-25
3. Rabun Gap IND)7-23
4.Providence Day (IND)4-24
5.Harrells Christian (IND)8-12
