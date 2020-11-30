Talking Preps: Mallard Creek coach Clarence Johnson joins the show

Talking Preps Charlotte returns Monday night at 7 p.m.

Clarence Johnson, the longtime Mallard Creek coach joins the show. Other highlights:

▪ In our new “1-on-1” segment, intern Myicha Drakeford interviews Cannon School girls star Reigan Richardson, a top 40 national recruit heading to Georgia

▪ Coach Rick and Coach Cristie reveal their preseason player of the year watchlists. We’ll count down and update during the season and get a final three.

Rick’s players are from Combine Academy, Westover, South Granville, Kinston and Lake Norman Christian.

He also names three darkhorses from Carmel Christian, North Meck and The Burlington School.

Finally, he intrduces 10 new fresh faces from Winston-Salem Christian, South Mecklenburg, Vance, The Burlington School, Concord Academy, Westminster Catawba, Covenant Day, AL Brown, Word of God and Northside Christian.

Cristie’s girls players are from Davidson Day, Cary, Cannon School, Ashley and Independence.

▪ The crew also discusses playing boys and girls at different sites, moving the 3-point line back and discuss whether high school kids can play basketball while wearing a mask.