Who are the best HS basketball teams in NC? Here are the latest statewide rankings

Boys Rankings

Rk.School (Cl)Rec.Prvs.
1.Combine Academy (IND)3-01
2. Greensboro Day (IND)0-02
3.Cannon School (IND)4-06
4.Lake Norman Christian (IND)3-12
5.Burlington School (IND)4-15
6.Carmel Christian (IND)7-14
7.Winston-Salem Christian (IND)2-17
8.Word of God (IND)1-18
9.Greenfield School (IND)2-09
10.High Point Christian (IND)3-0NR

Dropped Out: Concord Academy (IND, 3-2).

On the Bubble: Charlotte Christian (IND, 2-0); Gaston Day (IND, 4-0); United Faith (IND, 5-1)

Girls Rankings

Rk.School (Cl)Rec.Prvs.
1. Greensboro Day (IND)0-01
2. Providence Day (IND)3-02
3. Greensboro Day (IND)3-03
4 .Ravenscroft (IND)3-04
5.Concord Academy (IND)2-05
6.Trinity Christian (IND)4-16
7.Davidson Day (IND)1-17
8.Asheville Christian (IND)3-18
9.Cannon School (IND)2-19
10.North Raleigh Christian (IND)3-110

Dropped Out: None.

On the Bubble: O’Neal School (IND, 3-0); High Point Christian (IND, 4-0); Caldwell Academy (IND, 3-0); Metrolina Christian (IND, 2-0); Northwood Temple (IND, 3-0).

Note: To be included in the statewide rankings, a school must have on-campus instruction and/or be part of a recognized state association. Records through Monday, Nov. 30.

