Who are the best HS basketball teams in NC? Here are the latest statewide rankings
Boys Rankings
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec.
|Prvs.
|1.
|Combine Academy (IND)
|3-0
|1
|2.
|Greensboro Day (IND)
|0-0
|2
|3.
|Cannon School (IND)
|4-0
|6
|4.
|Lake Norman Christian (IND)
|3-1
|2
|5.
|Burlington School (IND)
|4-1
|5
|6.
|Carmel Christian (IND)
|7-1
|4
|7.
|Winston-Salem Christian (IND)
|2-1
|7
|8.
|Word of God (IND)
|1-1
|8
|9.
|Greenfield School (IND)
|2-0
|9
|10.
|High Point Christian (IND)
|3-0
|NR
Dropped Out: Concord Academy (IND, 3-2).
On the Bubble: Charlotte Christian (IND, 2-0); Gaston Day (IND, 4-0); United Faith (IND, 5-1)
Girls Rankings
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec.
|Prvs.
|1.
|Greensboro Day (IND)
|0-0
|1
|2.
|Providence Day (IND)
|3-0
|2
|3.
|Greensboro Day (IND)
|3-0
|3
|4 .
|Ravenscroft (IND)
|3-0
|4
|5.
|Concord Academy (IND)
|2-0
|5
|6.
|Trinity Christian (IND)
|4-1
|6
|7.
|Davidson Day (IND)
|1-1
|7
|8.
|Asheville Christian (IND)
|3-1
|8
|9.
|Cannon School (IND)
|2-1
|9
|10.
|North Raleigh Christian (IND)
|3-1
|10
Dropped Out: None.
On the Bubble: O’Neal School (IND, 3-0); High Point Christian (IND, 4-0); Caldwell Academy (IND, 3-0); Metrolina Christian (IND, 2-0); Northwood Temple (IND, 3-0).
Note: To be included in the statewide rankings, a school must have on-campus instruction and/or be part of a recognized state association. Records through Monday, Nov. 30.
