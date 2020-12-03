North Carolina will crown only 4 — not 8 — high school football state champs next year

North Carolina will crown only four public high school football champions in the 2021 fall season and is trimming the regular season to 10 games, the state’s athletic association announced Thursday.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association’s board of directors decided in their two-day meeting to eliminate the “sub-classification” system in the football playoffs, which has been crowning eight champions annually.

The change is designed to coincide with a new realignment system that is aimed at “equalizing the playing field,” according to NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker.

The state will still crown eight football champions in the 2020-21 season, which was moved from fall to late winter and early spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision comes a few months after the state’s public schools voted against adding a 5A classification for North Carolina’s biggest schools.

As for eliminating the 11th game from the regular season, Tucker said the length of the schedule “is a health and safety issue for our student-athletes. And it brings us in line with most of the rest of the country.”

The association crowns just one champion per classification in all sports except football.

Tucker said the NCHSAA initially split the smallest class, 1A, into 1A and 1AA playoffs to help smallest schools. She said schools in the 2A, 3A and 4A classes then asked for separate champions, too.

“Next thing we knew, we had requests from all our sports,” she said.

In the past, the NCHSAA has assigned schools to a classification based on their average daily enrollment. The new system will include factors such as overall success in athletics and socioeconomic levels of students.

Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month VIEW OFFER

Tucker said that with the realignment, which is expected to go into effect with the start of the 2021-22 school year, crowning just four football champions should be more equitable.

One Charlotte-area athletic conference, the Southern Carolina 3A, has seen two of its members win state championships in football the past two seasons — Weddington at the 3AA level and Charlotte Catholic at 3A.

Tucker says there are no plans to expand the playoff field. It will remain at 32 teams apiece in the East and West. That means, in effect, that the state will have about half the number of football playoff qualifiers in the fall 2021 season than in the past.

North Carolina crowned one high school football champion from 1913-28, went to two champions from 1929-40, and to three state champions from 1941-58. The four-class system began in 1959, and the “sub-classifications” in football began in 2002.





