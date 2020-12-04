NCHSAA: No changes in schedule; $4 million in aid for schools

The N.C. High School Athletic Association plans to forge ahead with its calendar of sports for the rest of the 2020-21 school year, and it will be sending millions of dollars in relief to help troubled high school athletic departments.

During its two-day meeting, the NCHSAA’s board of governors voted to stick with the calendar that calls for basketball competition to begin Jan. 4 and football games on Feb. 26, among other sports.

But with local and state COVID-related regulations prohibiting high schools from admitting fans, the board also approved granting a one-time grant of $4 million to the schools. The money will come from the NCHSAA’s Endowment fund.

“This is a historic one-time subsidy,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said. “It was a major decision that will help our schools.”

Tucker said the state association has not decided exactly how the money will be allocated.

High school athletic budgets have taken a severe beating this season, with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping fans out of events. Athletic directors say expenses have increased, due to COVID testing and other safety protocols. At the same time, revenue has nearly disappeared.

“We have returned to sports, but with less in the way of resources,” said Jerry Simmons, principal at New Bern High School and president of the NCHSAA’s Board of Directors.

“The idea was that the money will help offset some of those financial shortfalls being experienced by our member schools,” Simmons said.

With the rising number of COVID-19 cases across North Carolina and nationally, the NCHSAA’s board discussed the possibility of postponing the start of the basketball season.

Simmons said debate among board members on the topic was “very rich.”

But, he added, “We worried that if we start moving basketball, we would impact other sports down the road.”

Basketball practice for the state’s public schools is scheduled to begin Monday, with games set to start the first week of January. Competition began last month in cross-country and girls’ volleyball and earlier this month in swimming.

“We understand that basketball starting Monday is just the start,” Tucker said. “The season starts Jan. 4. I’m sure a lot will happen before Jan. 4. But we are committed to that schedule.”

Among other fallout from the board’s two-day meeting:

Masks required: Tucker confirmed that unless there is a change in state policy, basketball players will be required to wear masks during practice and games. The NCHSAA’s board voted in its meeting to allow one additional official timeout per quarter, so players can adjust their masks.

“I think our student-athletes are handling this well,” Tucker said. “They adapt better than we adults do.”

Academic eligibility: The board announced it was opposed to a state board of education proposal to waive academic eligibility requirements for student-athletes in the spring semester. The board of education said the lack of in-person education has hurt some students’ ability to succeed in the classroom. Ultimately, the board of education -- not the NCHSAA board -- will make the call.

Realignment schedule: Tucker said the NCHSAA still plans to release key figures next Thursday in the realignment process. The next realignment of schools will be in effect from the 2021-22 through 2025-2026 school years.

No playoff rescheduling: Tucker also said there will be no rescheduling of playoff games or matches in cases where schools cannot field a complete squad due to COVID-related issues. That apparently means teams will forfeit matches if they cannot play. That happened in at least one case during South Carolina’s high school football playoffs this fall.

Tucker said the regular-season schedule allows for makeup games and matches.

“Once you enter the playoffs, you’ve got to be ready,” Tucker said. “Extending the season is not going to happen.”

