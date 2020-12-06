It’s time to vote on Charlotte Observer athlete of the week (12.11.20)

It’s time to vote for the Charlotte high school basketball player of the week.

Angie Allen, North Lincoln Cross Country: The North Lincoln senior ran an 18:34.90 to win the Weddington Invitational, beating the field by 41 seconds, Dec. 5.

Allen, a Princeton University commit, also helped her North Lincoln girls’ cross country team to a 3rd-place finish at Weddington.

Madison Clay, Patton Cross Country: The Patton junior shattered the school-record (5K) for the second week in a row, running a 19:17 at Hibriten to finish in first-place at the meet, while also leading her Panthers’ team to victory.

Clay was 21 seconds faster than her previous school-record time (19:38), Nov. 24.

Loren Johnson, Community School of Davidson Volleyball: The Spartans’ outside hitter had a monster game with 18 kills, 22 digs and an ace to lead Community School of Davidson to a 3-1 win over Union Academy, Dec. 3.

Johnson also had two kills, five aces and 10 digs in 3-0 sweep of Queens Grant, Dec. 1.

Johnson has 57 kills, 72 digs and 11 aces for Community School of Davidson (4-1) this season.

Sidra Miller, Watauga Cross Country: The Watauga junior ran a 19:39 to finish 1st-place individually in a dual meet at Hickory, Dec. 3.

Miller, who has won every meet she has competed in this season, also helped the Watauga girls’ team to a 35-point victory at Hickory.

Phillip Riddle, North Iredell Cross Country: The North Iredell sophomore ran a personal-best 17:04.26 to win the North Piedmont Conference (NPC) No. 3 race at McAnderson Park in Statesville, Dec. 1.

Riddle also led his Raiders’ boys’ cross country team to a 2nd-place finish at the same meet.

Anna Rymer, South Rowan Volleyball: The South Rowan had 27 kills in wins over North Davidson and Oak Grove to help the Raiders remain unbeaten at 5-0 this season.

Rymer has 103 kills for South Rowan this season.

Alexis Shelton, Ardrey Kell Volleyball: The 6-foot-2, Ardrey Kell junior outside hitter had a match to remember with 31 kills, 17 digs and two blocks to lead the unbeaten Knights (6-0) to a 3-1 win over Kings Mountain, Dec. 4.

Shelton also had eight kills, nine digs and one block in 3-0 sweep of Berry, Dec. 1.

Shelton, a University of Oklahoma commit, has 83 kills, 43 digs, and three blocks for ArdreyKell this season.

Tanner Smith, Mooresville Cross Country: The Mooresville junior ran a 17:57.68 to win a tri-meet with East Mecklenburg and Hough by 30 seconds (over the field).

Smith also ran a 16:56.13 to win individually at Ardrey Kell in a meet with Hopewell, Hough and South Mecklenburg, Dec. 5.

Kayla Thompson, Mallard Creek Volleyball: The Mallard Creek senior had 48 assists, 11 digs and five aces this week as the Mavericks swept both North Mecklenburg and West Charlotte, 3-0 and lost to Hough (3-0).

Mallard Creek is 4-2 this season to put themselves in 3rd-place in the I-Meck 4A conference standings behind Lake Norman and Hough, respectively.

Wesley Larson, Weddington Cross Country: The Warriors’ senior had two strong runs this week to help the Weddington boys’ cross country beat Providence, Dec. 1, and win the Weddington Invitational, Dec. 5.

Larson won the Providence dual meet, running a 15:38.70 at McAlpine Creek Park, Dec. 1.

Four days later, Larson ran a 16:12.70 to finish as runner-up in the Weddington Invitational on his home course.

