This week’s boys, girls high school basketball boxscores

THURSDAY’S BOYS BOXSCORES

CANNON SCHOOL 93, CHRIST SCHOOL 68

Cannon-25-24-20-24 -- 93

CHRIST SCHOOL-13-19-17-19 -- 68

Cannon 93Dj Nix- 22Jarvis Moss- 18Karon Boyd- 16Elijah Ormiston-13Jay Claggett-12Deuce Rolle-5Marques Walker-4Ben Childress- 3

Christ School-68Deante Green-19Drew Redmond- 14Riggs Handy-12Donovan Fitzgerald-10Luke Stone- 7Jackson Fender-2Quinton Cancel-2Ty Bess-2

Notable: Freshman Jay Claggett finding his way with 12 points tonight.Cannon moves to 7-2 on the season.

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 57, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 50

Charlotte Country Day 9 11 13 17 50

Metrolina Christian 14 13 15 15 57

COUNTRY DAY 50 -- Jimmy Mitchell 11, Daven Murphy 10, Bryce Hicks 2, Carter Alessi 1, Cam Ray 4, Sam Turner 5, Bo Shaw 2, Jordan Erwin 3, Spencer Mermans 2, Russell Tabor 8, Sam Hedrick 2

METROLINA 57 -- Cam Johnson 14, Blair Crumbie 14, Mike Wilson 14, Caleb Maul 2, Dylan Deluca 7, Eli Clark 2, Blake Harold 4

Notable: Metrolina started on a 7-0 run and that was basically the difference in the game. The Bucs closed the gap to three points on two occasions but Metrolina always had an answer.

Records: Country Day is 1-3; Metrolina is 3-1

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 49, PROVIDENCE DAY 41

Northside Christian 9 15 9 16 -- 49

Providence Day 15 10 11 5 -- 41

NCA: Hall 6, Lubamba 2, Mitchell 5, Tubbs 15, Hubbard 15, Sutherland 2, Maddux 4

PDS: Quave Propst-Allison 11, Wertz 8, Manna 1, Joe McDonough 10, Gedeon 5, Scott 4, Villegas 2

Notable: Scott added 10 rebounds and 5 assists for PDS; Propst-Allison led the team in scoring despite only playing 10 minutes due to injury sustained in the second quarter

THURSDAY’S GIRLS BOXSCORES

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 64, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 33

Metrolina 12 6 9 6 – 33

Country Day 16 13 17 18 – 64

MCA (33) Emily Walters 10, Reynolds 7, Sorrentino 6, McClain 4, Honeycutt 2, Phibbs 2, Goodfellow 2

CCDS (64) Mary Holland Waters 17, Hudson Rixham 16, Brooklin Ingram 14, Sasz 5, O’Neil 4, Rucker 4, Batten 2, McKay 2

Records: MCA 2-2 CD 1-0

TUESDAY

CANNON 78, HIGH POINT WESLEYAN 54

Cannon 22 21 18 17 -- 78

WESLEYAN 21 7 10 16 -- 54

Cannon 78 -- Jarvis Moss 23, DJ Nix 18, Elijah Ormiston 17, Karon Boyd 13, Jay Claggett 5, Marques Walker 2

WESLEYAN 54 -- Isaiah Ray 14, J. Swindell 15, Luke Grace 9, Cam Parker 9, Alex McGee 5, Marshall Uber 2

Notable: Cannon comes home victorious from a road win at Wesleyan Christian. Karon Boyd had his fourth double-double. Freshman Jay Claggett had 5 assists. The Cougar men’s basketball team (6-2) hosts Christ School Thursday.

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 71, WOODLAWN 50

CCDS 22 16 22 11 71

Woodlawn 13 7 14 16 50

Records: Country Day 1-2; Woodlawn 2-1

Notable: Jimmy Mitchell had eight three point shots to lead the team with 24 points. Ten different Country Day players scored

METROLINA CHRISTIAN 48, GASTON DAY 47

Gaston Day 19 14 10 4 47

Metrolina Christian 9 14 13 12 48

Gaston Day Scoring: Callum Richard 19, Dean Hunter 9, Chris Britt 8, Jack Crump 4, Colin Fayed 4, Four Heilig 3

Metrolina Christian Scoring: Camden Johnson 21, Dylan Deluca 14, Blair Crumbie 8, Eli Clark 3, Michael Wilson 2

Gaston Day Record: 4-3

Next Game: Friday, 12/11 @ Westminster Catawba 7 PM

NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN 64, WAKE CHRISTIAN 38

NRCA 19 16 16 13 -- 64

Wake Christian 16 5 7 10 -- 38

NRCA 64 -- Ayinde Taylor 13, Will Fox 10, Braeden Miller 7, Will Nepa 6, CJ Johnson 6, Zak McMahon 4, Payne Thomas 4, Rogerick Ray 4, TJ Nyandoro 3, Noah McKenzie 3, Daniel Blaise 2, Micah Braswell 2,

Wake 38 -- Micah Wonsley 13, David Cass 9, Colton Tew 7, Michael Bright 3, Aaron Armstrong 2, Justin AllGood 2, Peter Glas 2

RAVENSCROFT 61, GRACE CHRISTIAN 48

Ravenscroft 18 15 13 15 -- 61

Grace Christian 13 13 10 12 -- 48

Ravenscroft 61 -- Comeh Emuobor 20, Tre Corrigan 11, Thomas Brown 8, George Baker 6, Jeremiah Williams 6, Harrison Poole 5, Cole Gilbert 3, Alex Olander 2

Grace Christian 48 -- Jalen Walter 15, Keyan I. 10, Hagan Q. 8, Connor O. 6, KJ Keats 3, Torrey Brown 3, Cooper Land

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 57, GASTON CHRISTIAN 41

SouthLake 7 17 22 11 57

Gaston Chr 15 13 7 6 41

SouthLake Moore 4, Duguid 14, Handlogten 11, Proctor 19, Stubbs 2, Gazzaway 1, Monroe 6

Gaston Christian Brockington 14, Bradley 4, Kelly 12, Chapman 5, Elliot 6

SouthLake 5-2 overall, 2-1 MAC held Gaston Christian to 13 points in the second half

MONDAY

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN 88, NORTH HILLS 29

SLCA 17 25 22 24 88

North Hills 6 0 12 11 29

SLCA....Proctor 6, Moore 7, Handlogten 12, Monroe 12, Stubbs 7, Duguid 14, Watson 6,

Gazzaway 2, Schneider 9, Wazan 2, Puck 6, Banks 5

North Hills Moser 18, Sloan 3, McInnis 6, Hager 2

South Lake is now 5-2

SATURDAY

DURHAM ACADEMY 69, PROVIDENCE DAY 48

Providence Day 18 9 16 5 48

Durham Academy 15 20 15 10 69

PDS: Quave Propst-Allison 18, Sistrunk 3, Asrat 2, Joe McDonough 12, Gedeon 9, Scott 2, Villegas 2

DA: Dunk 9, Cole Sinclair 22, Braswell 8, Toby Harris 24, Topper 4

Records: PDS (2-5) DA (1-1)

Notable: Propst-Allison added 6 rebounds and 3 assists

GREENSBORO DAY 54, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 30

Charlotte Country Day 8 3 15 6 30

Greensboro Day 10 12 12 20 54

Records: CCDS 0-2, GDS 2-1

Notable: Jimmy Mitchell had 15 points to lead the Bucs. Sam Hedrick had 10 rebounds.

UNITED FAITH 62, COVENANT DAY 60

United Faith 62: Xavier McKelvy 25, LJ Johnson 11, Charlie Hester 10, Quinton Scheuermann 9, Marcus Willis 4, Lance Gill 2, Jaden Quick 1

Covenant Day 60:

Notes: Xavier McKelvy 25pts 10rebs + game winning FG | Quinton Scheuermann 9pts 11reb 3blks

FRIDAY

DAVIDSON DAY 65, FREEDOM CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 52

DDS - 13 7 21 24= 65

FCA- 12 9 12 19= 52

DDS: Prunty 3, Atwell 19, Horton 14, Howard 15, St. Clair 12, Eley 2

FCA: Zy 3, Deng 20, Jacob 7, James 9, Jalen 12

RECORDS: Davidson Day Patriots: 4-2, Freedom Christian Academy Patriots: 4-2

Game Stats: Junior Donovan Atwell led Davidson Day with 19 points and 2 steals. Junior Nyles Howard added 15 points, Sophomore Trey Horton chipped in with 14 points and 9 rebounds to guide the Patriots. Army commit Blane St. Clair had 12 points and 7 rebounds.

TUESDAY

CANNON 59, WESLEYAN CHRISTIAN 41

Cannon School 7 17 14 21- 59

Wesleyan Christian 7 6 14 14- 41

Cannon School 59- Reigan Richardson 17, Maya McCorkle 17, Seini Hicks 11, Wood 5, Cherry 4, G. Edwards 3, Galloway 2

Notes: Freshman Seini Hicks records a double double. 11 points and 13 rebounds.

GASTON DAY SCHOOL 61, METROLIINA CHRISTIAN ACADEMY - 43

Gaston Day-16-13-15-17-61

Metrolina Christian -12-11-10-10-43

Gaston Day -Zaria Clark 28,Janiah Shular 22, Mckynzie Mauney 4, Katherine Heilig 3, Gabriella Drury 2, Laura Mullins 2

Metrolina Christian - Ella McClain 11, Lily Reynolds 10, Emily Walters 9, Emma Phibbs 6, Allie Honeycutt 4, Rachel Tate 2, Hannah Sorrientino 1

Notable: Gaston Day Record 4-2

SATURDAY

CANNON SCHOOL 75, DAVIDSON DAY 54

Davidson Day 10 20 9 15 -- 54

Cannon School -- 75

Davidson Day -- Mallorie Haines 29, Jessie Wiles 10, Juliana Park 9, Callie Pestana 3, Ashley Fowler 2, Schuyler Moore 1

Cannon School -- Richardson 31, McCorkle 13, Cherry 7, Edwards 5, Wood 13, Hicks 4, Galloway 2

Davidson Day notable: Mallorie Haines scored 29 points along with 8 rebounds and 3 steals to help pace the Patriots on Friday at home. Jessie Wiles added 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists. Juliana Park contributed 9 points and 3 rebounds.

PROVIDENCE DAY 59, DURHAM ACADEMY 36

PDS 23-16-5-15—59

DA 11-6-7-12—36

PDS- Jordyn Latter 11 El Ferguson 16 Jensen 7 Booker 4 Greer 2 Levine 7 Brooks 6 Sanchez 6

DA-Lauren Wilson 12 McKenzie Graves 10 Davis 8 Harris 3

PDS Record 6-0

FRIDAY

DAVIDSON DAY 74, COVENANT DAY 66

Davidson Day 17 22 22 13 -- 74

Covenant Day 12 14 19 21 -- 66

Davidson Day -- Mallorie Haines 32, Juliana Park 20, Schuyler Moore 14, Jessie Wiles 8

Covenant Day --Mila Holloway 30, Esesosa Imafid 14, Alexis Hailey 8, Taylor Houseton 8, Taylor Easter 2, Hannah Keefer 2, Anna Kaulavatos 2

Davidson Day notable: Mallorie Haines scored 32 points along with 6 rebounds and 4 steals to help pace the Patriots on Friday at home. Juliana Park added 20 points and 6 rebounds while Schuyler Moore chipped in 14 points and 7 rebounds. Jessie Wiles contributed 8 points, 3 rebounds, and 2 assists.