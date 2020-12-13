It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer HS athlete of the week (12.18.20)

girls athlete of the week nom

Voting is now open for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday when a winner is named.

Meet this week’s nominees.

Mary Bonner Dalton, Myers Park Cross Country: The Mustangs’ freshman ran a personal-best 18:44 to finish second place in her first race at McAlpine Creek Park in a meet with Hough, Lake Norman and Providence Dec. 12.

Bonner Dalton’s time was the third fastest run made by a freshman in the NCHSAA this season, according to Myers Park cross country/track coach Lamont Hayes.

Payton Davis, South Rowan Volleyball: The South Rowan junior libero had 69 digs to lead the Raiders to wins over Thomasville and West Davidson to help her team remain unbeaten at 7-0.

Davis had 39 digs in a 3-0 win at West Davidson Dec. 8.

Two days later, Davis had 30 digs in a 3-0 win over Thomasville.

Davis has 192 digs for South Rowan this season.

Ava Douglas, Cox Mill Volleyball: The Chargers’ senior setter had 142 assists, 11 digs and nine aces to lead Cox Mill to victories over A.L. Brown, Northwest Cabarrus and West Cabarrus.

Douglas had 41 assists in a 3-0 win over A.L. Brown Dec. 7.

The next day, she had 53 assists to lead Cox Mill to a 3-0 win at Northwest Cabarrus.

Douglas finished off the week with 48 assists in a 3-0 victory at West Cabarrus Dec. 10.

Douglas has 389 assists and 24 aces for Cox Mill, which was 8-0 through Sunday.

Douglas is leading the charge in the Cox Mill volleyball team’s coat drive, where they expect to collect over 500 coats to give to local shelters, according to Chargers’ volleyball coach Ralph Viegelmann.

Mackenzie Harris, Lake Norman Volleyball: The Wildcats’ senior setter had 33 assists, six aces and four kills to lead Lake Norman to a 3-1 win at North Mecklenburg Dec. 8.

Lake Norman also swept West Charlotte 3-0, Dec. 10, to stay undefeated at 7-0 through Sunday.

Kaitlyn Jones, Cox Mill Cross Country: The Chargers’ junior ran a 20:45 to finish in first-place while leading her team to victory over Northwest Cabarrus at Dorton Park Dec. 8.

Two days later, Jones ran a 22:06.97 (3.3-mile race) to win individually again, while leading Cox Mill to victory over Central Cabarrus and Concord at Frank Liske Park.

Bennett Key, Providence Cross Country: The Panthers’ sophomore ran a personal-best 19:11 to finish fourth in a meet with Hough, Lake Norman and Myers Park at McAlpine Creek Park Dec. 12.

Ava Leahy, Providence Volleyball: The Panthers’ sophomore, middle blocker had 15 kills and four blocks to help Providence win 3-1 at rival, Ardrey Kell, in a showdown for first place in the SoMeck7 conference Dec. 8.

Leahy also had five kills in a 3-0 win over West Mecklenburg Dec. 10 to improve Providence’s record to a perfect 8-0 through Sunday.

Mac Russ, Marvin Ridge Volleyball: The Mavericks’ senior middle hitter/outside hitter led Marvin Ridge to win over Charlotte Catholic and Monroe last week.

Russ had 19 kills, seven digs and one ace in a 3-0 win at Charlotte Catholic Dec. 8.

Two days later, Russ had seven kills and nine aces in 3-0 sweep of Monroe.

Russ has 102 kills, 60 digs and 24 aces for Marvin Ridge, which was 6-2 through Sunday.

Falon Spearman, Providence Day Track: The Chargers’ junior won both the 55-meter dash and 55-meter hurdles at Charlotte Country Day vs. Providence at a Polar Bear meet Dec. 12.

Spearman ran a 7.40 to win the 55-meter dash and a 8.21 to win the 55-meter hurdles.

Spearman also helped Providence Day’s 4 X 400-meter relay team to victory at the same meet.

Meah Walsh, East Burke Cross Country: The Cavaliers’ sophomore ran a 22:16 to win a cross country race for the first time her high school career in a meet against Draughn, Hibriten and West Iredell Dec. 11.

Walsh also ran a personal-best 21:18 at Fred T. Foard Dec. 1.

Walsh has placed in the top four of every race she has competed in this cross country season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Dec. 12.

