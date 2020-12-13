Vote for Charlotte Observer HS basketball player of the week (12.18.20)

Charlotte Observer player of the week banner

It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they’d like until Friday when a winner will be named.

Meet this week’s nominees.

Chandler Brooks, Providence Day: The 5-foot-11 sophomore scored 15 points, grabbed five rebounds and has five assists to lead Providence Day to a 60-56 win over Legacy Early College (SC) in the championship game of the Battle at the Rock Tournament at the Rock Hill Sports and Event Center Dec. 12.

Brooks had two three-pointers and one old-fashioned three-point play in the victory.

Providence Day was 8-0 through Sunday.

Graham Calton, Charlotte Latin: The 6-5 Hawks’ senior poured in 29 points, making four three-pointers, to lead Charlotte Latin to a 67-42 win at Catawba Ridge Dec. 8.

Calton followed that up with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 74-58 win at Gaston Christian.

Charlotte Latin was 4-2 through Sunday.

Raegan Dickens, Concord Academy: The 6-1 senior forward had 16 points and seven rebounds in limited minutes to help the Eagles to a 67-27 win at Hickory Grove Dec. 11.

Dickens also had 10 points and five rebounds in a 59-41 loss at Quality Education Academy Dec. 7.

Concord Academy was 5-1 through Sunday.

Seini Hicks, Cannon School: The 5-11 sophomore had back-to-back double-doubles to help lead the Cougars to wins over Carmel Christian and Wesleyan Christian this week.

Hicks had 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wesleyan Christian to a 59-41 win at Wesleyan Christian Dec. 8.

Hicks followed that up with 10 points and 10 rebounds in a 82-44 win over Carmel Christian.

Hicks is averaging 6.5 points and 8.9 rebounds for Cannon School, which was 6-2 through Sunday.

Aden Holloway, Covenant Day: The 5-11 sophomore averaged 21.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and three steals as the Lions split games with The Burlington School and Christ School.

Holloway had 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in a 57-39 win over Christ School Dec. 8.

Holloway followed that up with 24 points, four rebounds and three steals in a 75-63 loss to The Burlington School Dec. 11

Holloway is averaging 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 3.5 steals per game for Covenant Day, which was 2-2 through Sunday.

Camden Johnson, Metrolina Christian: The 6-2 senior guard averaged 17.3 points, 5.0 assists, 3.3 assists and 3.3 steals per game in three contests last week, as Metrolina Christian beat Charlotte Country Day, Gaston Day and SouthLake Christian.

Johnson had 21 points and four rebounds in a 48-47 win at Gaston Day Dec. 8.

Johnson followed that up, scoring 14 points to go with six assists and seven steals in a 57-50 victory at Charlotte Country Day Dec. 10.

The next day, Johnson had 17 points, seven steals, four rebounds and three steals to help the Warriors to a 58-51 win over SouthLake Christian.

Johnson averaged 16.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game for Metrolina Christian, which was 4-1 through Sunday.

Jimmy Mitchell, Charlotte Country Day: The 5-11 senior guard had eight three-pointers totaling 24 points to lead Charlotte Country Day to a 71-50 win over Woodlawn School, Dec. 8.

Mitchell also had 11 points in the Buccaneers (1-3) 57-50 loss to Metrolina Christian, Dec. 10.

** Information published today includes statistics through Dec. 12.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

