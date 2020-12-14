Talking Preps: Hickory Ridge coach Jupiter Wilson, former UNC player, joins the show

A new episode of Talking Preps debuts Monday, December 14, at 7 p.m. It will be available for replay after that.

▪ Former UNC football player Jupiter Wilson will talk about coaching girls basketball and football at Hickory Ridge High School and what the differences are.

▪ Charlotte-area trainer Chris Meadows will discuss the recruiting process and his new book on the subject, “I Am D1.”

▪ Alex talks eligibilty in “Alex’s 2 Cents;” Randall releases part one of his “Fresh Faces” series, introducing five girls post players to watch; and the crew discusses chocolate candy, split conferences, the Hornets and the potential for a city championship in Charlotte.