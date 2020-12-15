Carmel Christian boys, Providence Day girls top prep basketball statewide rankings

The Providence Day girls are No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer N.C. statewide rankings. Carmel Christian holds the top spot in the boys rankings this week.

To be eligible for the poll you have to be a member of a recognized N.C. state association.

Boys Statewide Poll

Rk. School (Cl) Rec (through Monday) Prvs. 1. Carmel Christian (IND) 8-1 1 2, Cannon School (IND) 8-2 3 3. Greensboro Day (IND) 4-1 4 4. Greenfield School (IND) 2-0 5 5. Lake Norman Christian (IND) 5-2 7 6. High Point Christian (IND) 8-1 2 7. Burlington School (IND) 8-2 8 8. Cary Academy (IND) 4-0 9 9. Victory Christian (IND) 6-1 10 10. Charlotte Christian (IND) 4-1 6

Girls Statewide Poll

Rk. School (Cl) Rec (through Monday) Prvs. 1. Providence Day (IND) 6-0 1 2. Asheville Christian (IND) 5-1 2 3. Concord Academy (IND) 5-1 3 4. Cannon School (IND) 6-2 4 5. Greensboro Day (IND) 1-1 5 6. High Point Christian (IND) 9-0 6 7. North Raleigh Christian (IND) 5-1 7 8. Arendell Parrott (IND) 6-1 8 9. Ravenscroft 4-2 9 10. O’Neal 7-0 10