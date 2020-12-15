High School Sports
Carmel Christian boys, Providence Day girls top prep basketball statewide rankings
The Providence Day girls are No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer N.C. statewide rankings. Carmel Christian holds the top spot in the boys rankings this week.
To be eligible for the poll you have to be a member of a recognized N.C. state association.
Boys Statewide Poll
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec (through Monday)
|Prvs.
|1.
|Carmel Christian (IND)
|8-1
|1
|2,
|Cannon School (IND)
|8-2
|3
|3.
|Greensboro Day (IND)
|4-1
|4
|4.
|Greenfield School (IND)
|2-0
|5
|5.
|Lake Norman Christian (IND)
|5-2
|7
|6.
|High Point Christian (IND)
|8-1
|2
|7.
|Burlington School (IND)
|8-2
|8
|8.
|Cary Academy (IND)
|4-0
|9
|9.
|Victory Christian (IND)
|6-1
|10
|10.
|Charlotte Christian (IND)
|4-1
|6
Girls Statewide Poll
|Rk.
|School (Cl)
|Rec (through Monday)
|Prvs.
|1.
|Providence Day (IND)
|6-0
|1
|2.
|Asheville Christian (IND)
|5-1
|2
|3.
|Concord Academy (IND)
|5-1
|3
|4.
|Cannon School (IND)
|6-2
|4
|5.
|Greensboro Day (IND)
|1-1
|5
|6.
|High Point Christian (IND)
|9-0
|6
|7.
|North Raleigh Christian (IND)
|5-1
|7
|8.
|Arendell Parrott (IND)
|6-1
|8
|9.
|Ravenscroft
|4-2
|9
|10.
|O’Neal
|7-0
|10
