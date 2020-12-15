Charlotte Observer Logo
Carmel Christian boys, Providence Day girls top prep basketball statewide rankings

The Providence Day girls are No. 1 in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer N.C. statewide rankings. Carmel Christian holds the top spot in the boys rankings this week.

To be eligible for the poll you have to be a member of a recognized N.C. state association.

Boys Statewide Poll

Rk.School (Cl)Rec (through Monday)Prvs.
1.Carmel Christian (IND)8-11
2, Cannon School (IND)8-23
3.Greensboro Day (IND)4-14
4.Greenfield School (IND)2-05
5.Lake Norman Christian (IND)5-27
6.High Point Christian (IND)8-12
7.Burlington School (IND)8-28
8.Cary Academy (IND)4-09
9.Victory Christian (IND)6-110
10.Charlotte Christian (IND)4-16

Girls Statewide Poll

Rk.School (Cl)Rec (through Monday)Prvs.
1.Providence Day (IND)6-01
2.Asheville Christian (IND)5-12
3.Concord Academy (IND)5-13
4.Cannon School (IND)6-24
5.Greensboro Day (IND)1-15
6.High Point Christian (IND)9-06
7.North Raleigh Christian (IND)5-17
8.Arendell Parrott (IND)6-18
9.Ravenscroft4-29
10.O’Neal7-010
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
