Charlotte Observer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

High School Sports

National Signing Day: Here’s where Charlotte-area athletes are heading

Myers Park coach Scott Chadwick (rear) with his five college signeess on National Signing Day: Drake Maye (UNC), Matthew Dennis (Wake Forest), Jordan Bly (ODU) and Tahj El (ODU) and Zaire Falls (Delaware State)
Myers Park coach Scott Chadwick (rear) with his five college signeess on National Signing Day: Drake Maye (UNC), Matthew Dennis (Wake Forest), Jordan Bly (ODU) and Tahj El (ODU) and Zaire Falls (Delaware State) Myers Park High Special to the Observer

On Wednesday, high school football players in the area began to sign with colleges.

The early signing period began Wednesday and last until Friday. The NCAA is currently in a recruiting dead period, which began in March and has kept recruits off campuses, but recruiting still continues via video conference calls and other methods.

This is the fourth year there has been an early signing period for football. The regular signing day will be Feb. 3.

Here is where Charlotte-area players are signing

HOUGH: Sean Brown, Football, NC State; Jesiah Davis, Football, Virginia; Greyson Houchins, Football, Campbell; Myles Jones, Football, Mercer; Mario Love, Football, NC State; Bralyn Oliver, Football, Louisville; Evan Pryor, Football, Ohio State; Kaci Seegars, Football, Liberty; Coen Sutton, Football, Appalachian State; Tyrin Taylor, Football, Colorado; Isaac Walker, Football, Georgia Southern

INDEPENDENCE: Tyson Clawson, football, Charlotte

LAKE NORMAN: Jake Johnson, football, Charleston Southern

NORTH LINCOLN: Travali Price, NCSU. Jayden Tate - NCSU. Wyatt Painter, Catawba

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Sports Pass is your ticket to Charlotte sports
#ReadLocal

Get in-depth, sideline coverage of Charlotte area sports - only $1 a month

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service