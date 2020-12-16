National Signing Day: Here’s where Charlotte-area athletes are heading

Myers Park coach Scott Chadwick (rear) with his five college signeess on National Signing Day: Drake Maye (UNC), Matthew Dennis (Wake Forest), Jordan Bly (ODU) and Tahj El (ODU) and Zaire Falls (Delaware State) Special to the Observer

On Wednesday, high school football players in the area began to sign with colleges.

The early signing period began Wednesday and last until Friday. The NCAA is currently in a recruiting dead period, which began in March and has kept recruits off campuses, but recruiting still continues via video conference calls and other methods.

This is the fourth year there has been an early signing period for football. The regular signing day will be Feb. 3.

Here is where Charlotte-area players are signing

HOUGH: Sean Brown, Football, NC State; Jesiah Davis, Football, Virginia; Greyson Houchins, Football, Campbell; Myles Jones, Football, Mercer; Mario Love, Football, NC State; Bralyn Oliver, Football, Louisville; Evan Pryor, Football, Ohio State; Kaci Seegars, Football, Liberty; Coen Sutton, Football, Appalachian State; Tyrin Taylor, Football, Colorado; Isaac Walker, Football, Georgia Southern

INDEPENDENCE: Tyson Clawson, football, Charlotte

LAKE NORMAN: Jake Johnson, football, Charleston Southern

NORTH LINCOLN: Travali Price, NCSU. Jayden Tate - NCSU. Wyatt Painter, Catawba