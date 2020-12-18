Friday’s basketball rewind: Charlotte Latin overcomes Durham Academy’s hot start

Durham Academy overwhelmingly won the first four minutes of its boys’ basketball game Friday night at Charlotte Latin.

The Hawks dominated the rest.

Charlotte Latin absorbed an early shot from the visiting Cavaliers but rolled to a 57-40 nonconference victory.

The Hawks (5-2) held Durham Academy (3-2) to a single basket over a nine-minute stretch in the first half and found their shooting groove after a shaky start.

“We’ve got a solid group of seniors, and once they found themselves tonight, they played really well,” Charlotte Latin coach Chris Berger said. “A lot of what we did offensively was set up by solid defense.

“Our team held a really good Durham Academy team to 40 points.”

Friday’s game was a match of two solid teams built fundamentally different.

Charlotte Latin replaced last season’s senior-heavy roster with another team led by seniors. They can shoot effectively from the outside but also have a strong inside game.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers rely on guards for much of their offense. And they have freshmen starting at point guard (Jayde Braswell) and center (Wyatt DeGraaf).

“We came out and hit our first few shots, and we had some confidence,” Durham Academy coach Tim McKenna said. “And they (the Hawks) were missing theirs.”

The Cavaliers jumped to a 13-2 lead in the opening four minutes. Then they went cold from the floor, missing 10 of their next 11 shots.

“Once the shots stopped falling, I think we lost our rhythm,” McKenna said. “And give Latin credit. Their defense played a role.”

While Durham Academy went cold, Charlotte Latin heated up. The Hawks went on a 21-2 run over nearly nine minutes, making 8-of-12 from the floor. That made it 23-13, and Charlotte Latin was never threatened again.

THREE WHO MATTERED

Graham Calton, Charlotte Latin: A 6-5 senior forward, Calton finished with a game-high 19 points and grabbed four rebounds. He hit on 5-of-8 from three-point range.

Toby Harris, Durham Academy: Harris, a 6-6 senior guard, scored a game-high 20 points and had eight rebounds. Harris had 11 of the Cavs’ 20 first-half points.

Jaylen Jones, Charlotte Latin: Jones, a senior guard, hit a pair of 3-pointers in the Hawks’ second-quarter surge and finished with 12 points and four rebounds.

WORTH MENTIONING

▪ Charlotte Latin made only 6-of-16 shots from the floor in the first quarter. The Hawks shot better than 50 percent (16-of-30) for the rest of the game.

▪ Starters Toby Harris and Cole Sinclair accounted for 34 of Durham Academy’s 40 points, including 18 of the Cavaliers’ 20 second-half points.

▪ This was Durham Academy’s finale in 2020. The Cavaliers will take a holiday break, then resume play Jan. 7 against nonconference foe Trinity Academy and Jan. 8 against Triangle Independence Schools Conference opponent Ravenscroft School.

▪ Charlotte Latin is back in action next week, facing Christ School on Monday and Rabun Gap School on Tuesday. Both of those contests will be in the Warrior Classic at Metrolina Christian.

Steve Lyttle on Twitter: @slyttle

Friday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Graham Calton, Charlotte Latin: 19 points in Friday’s 57-40 win over Durham Academy. Calton topped 1,000 points for his career.

Quave Propst-Allison, Providence Day: 22 points, six assists plus four big free throws in the final minute to help the Chargers rally from 10 points down to beat Metrolina Christian 58-56.

Neely Grace, Charlotte Latin girls: scored a team-high 15 points -- on five made 3-point shots -- in a 33-28 win over Durham Academy.

Tajuan and Takai Simpkins, Victory Christian: brothers combined for 34 points in a 86-45 win over Elevation Prep. Tajuan had 15 points and Takai 19.

Cade Tyson, Ben Burnham, Carmel Christian: In a 67-58 win over Piedmont Classical in Rock Hill, Tyson had 28 points, 11 rebounds and four steals. Burnham had 21 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks for Carmel, the No. 1 ranked team in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer statewide top 10 poll.

Friday’s Boxscores

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 67, PIEDMONT CLASSICAL 58

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 67 -- Bean 3, Taylor 7, Cade Tyson 28, Ben Burnham 21, Bynum 3, Krawczyk 4

PIEDMONT 58 -- Barnes 2, McNeill 6, Stanley 2, Brown 3, Caleb Farrish 11, Vincent 3, Randleman 5, Hargrove 6, Julius Harrison 17

CANNON SCHOOL 101, GASTON CHRISTIAN 69

Cannon 28 25 23 26 -- 101

Gaston Christian 10 17 19 23 -- 69

CANNON 101 - Dj Nix- 24, Jarvis Moss- 17, Austin Swartz 17, Karon Boyd- 15, Marques Walker 8, Jay Claggett 7, Deuce Rolle 7, Tyler 5, Ben Childress 1

GASTON CHRISTIAN 69 -- Greg Brockington 24, Cody Chapman 13, Jae Rhyne 12, Brenton Elliot 4, Preston Shufford 3, Stephanos Soutzos 3, Bobby Erwin 3, Jacob Bonisa 3, Manos Koveos 2, Derek Bradley 2

Notable: Freshman Austin Swartz career high 17. Boyd had seven rebounds....Cannon’s Christian Reeves and Elijah Omiston did not play.

CHARLOTTE LATIN 57 DURHAM ACADEMY 40

DA 13 7 8 12--40

CL 15 11 14 17--57

Durham--Toby Harris 20, Cole Sinclair 14, Braswell 4, Leasure 2

Charlotte--Graham Calton 19, Jaylen Jones 12, Haughton 7, Montgomery 7, Lavitt 6, Hull 2, Hirsch 2, Haynie 2

Records: Charlotte Latin 5-2, Durham Academy 3-2

Game Notes: Graham Calton scored 19 points for the Hawks to surpass the 1000 point mark for his career. Jaylen Jones added 12 points for Latin who improved to 5-2 on the season. Durham Academy was led by Toby Harris 20 points and Cole Sinclair 14 points. The Hawks will play again Monday at 12:00 when they face off against Christ School at Metrolina Christian.

COMENIUS 87, BECKLEY PREP 79

COMENIUS 87 -- D. Lewis 24, Clark 3, Sanbel 7, A Lewis 27, Lowley 3, E. Myers 11, Best 8

BECKLEY PREP 79 -- Kaden Smallwood 25, Mitchell 7, John Rose 11, Sherlock Pedmore 12, Davis 3, Smith 4, Azel Carmichael 19

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN 59, WESTMINSTER CATAWBA 52

Westminster: 9 – 11 – 12 – 20 – 52

Northside: 17 – 16 – 10 – 16 – 59

WESTMINSTER 52 -- Jahseem Felton 10, M.J. Collins, 14, R. Black 6, A.Hoyle 2, L. Heckaman 7, D. Johnson 2, A.J. Hamrick 12,

NORTHSIDE 59 -- D. LaBumba 12, Wesley Tubbs 12, Glenn Hubbard 18, J. Madux 6, D. Hall 5, N. Testa 6

NORTH RALEIGH CHRISTIAN 54, CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 52

Country Day 11 12 12 15 – 52

North Raleigh 14 19 11 10 – 54

CD: Hudson Rixham 18, Sophie Rucker 12, Brooklin Ingram 10, Waters 8, Batten 4

NRCA: Emma Fewster 22, Imani Lester 14, Maddy Powell 10, Harris 4, Moore 2, Caverly 2

CD 1-2 NRCA 6-1

PROVIDENCE DAY 58, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 56

MCA 10 16 14 16 -- 56

PDS 11 10 16 21 -- 58

Metrolina - Harrist 12, Johnson 10, Crumbie 10, Wilson Jr. 10, Deluca 9, Clark 3, Maul 2

PDS: Quave Propst-Allison 22, Wertz 3, Asrat 2, Joe McDonough 12, Gedeon 6, Bryce Scott 12, Villegas 2

Records: PDS (3-6) MCA (5-2)

PDS Notes: Propst- Allison added 3 rebounds and 6 assists; Wertz added 5 rebounds and 3 assists; Scott with 4 rebounds and 4 assists

Metrolina Notes: Jr. CJ Harrist 12pts, 2rbs, 2asts, 1stl; Sr. Camden Johnson 10pts, 7rbs, 5asts, 1blk; Jr. Blair Crumbie 10pts, 3asts, 1rb; So. Michael Wilson Jr. 10pts, 3rbs, 1st...Metrolina Christian 5-2 (2-0) hosts Rabun Gap in the 1st Annual 4A Warrior Classic on Monday, December 20th at 4pm.

VICTORY CHRISTIAN 86, ELEVATION PREP 45

ELEVATION 45 -- Smith 8, Lewis 3, Davis 8, Mayben 2, Owens 2, Holmes 6, Stephen Quinn 16

VICTORY 86 -- McCullum 8, Tajuan Simpkins 15, Takai Simpkins 19, Coleman 7, Mitchell 2, Lewis Duarte 16, Thompson 3, Ovalle 5, Anderson 9, Stone 2

WORD OF GOD 72, MORAVIAN PREP 66

MORAVIAN PREP 66 -- Patterson 6, BJ Freeman 29, Jackson Holt 11, Horton 6, Eli Ellis 14

WORD OF GOD 72 -- Marshall 9, Pompey 5, Saiquone Harris 14, Ke. Nwosu 2, Purnell 4, Jai Smith 16, Ka. Nwosu 4, Po’Boigh King 18

FRIDAY’S GIRLS BOXSCORES

CHARLOTTE LATIN 33, DURHAM ACADEMY 28

CLS 4 11 5 13 -- 33

DA 4 4 6 14 -- 28

CLS: Neely Grace Tye 15 points (5 threes), Elizabeth Rose 6, Maddie Shannon 6, Mary Schleusner 4, Evie McMahan 1, Neely Hume 1

DA: McKenzie Graves 20, Kendall Harris 4, MK Bryant 2, Mariam Abdellbar 2

CLS 2-3 (0-0)

COMENIUS GIRLS 79, MOUNT ZION 34

MOUNT ZION 34 -- Shameen Brown 19, Riggsbee 3, Hazell 5, Barnhart 5

COMENIUS 79 -- Tionna Pettus 22, Pimentel 8, Swann 6, Jaida McClure 23, Saunders 3, Pettius 8, Hawley 3, Toscano 6

CONCORD ACADEMY 55, COMBINE ACADEMY REGIONAL 54

CONCORD ACADEMY 55 -- Cannady 8, Johnson 9, Benham 8, Fearne 8, Logan Threatt 14, Cvetkvic 2, Mircic 6

COMBINE 54 -- Peyton Lewis 12, Arki Thornton 15, Beyne 2, Joel Baucom 18, Treier 2, Thomas 3

PROVIDENCE DAY 68, METROLINA CHRISTIAN 33

PDS-23-22-11-10—-66

Metrolina 6-7-14-6—33

PDS- Lauren Jensen 11 Jordyn Latter 12 El Ferguson 15 Booker 6 Levine 6 Brooks 8 Sanchez 8

Metrolina- Emily Walters 11 Honeycutt 3 Reynolds 9 Phibbs 1 Surrendino 5 Goodfellow 2 Tate 2

PDS Record 9-0

Notable: PDS sophomore Lauren Jensen Career high 11 pts 3 Asst. 3 steals

Thursday’s Boxscores

COMENIUS 72, MOUNT ZION 64

COMENIUS 72 -- Decimus Lewis 19, Clark 4, McDonald 1, Alik Lewis 22, Lowery 8, Erique Myers 13, Best 6

MOUNT ZION 64 -- Jimenez 4, Solomon Butler 24, Kristoff McDonald 18, Rhodes 2, Brandon 6, Santiago Nieto 10

Saturday’s Schedule

MECKLENBURG COUNTY AREA

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Hickory Grove Christian at Gaston Christian

Matthews-Mint Hill Classic

(at Carmel Christian)

Carmel Christian vs. Anderson Christian

Piedmont Classical vs. TBA

Nonconference

Covenant Day at Northwood Temple (boys)

North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Christian

Northwood Temple at Concord Academy (girls)

Ravenscroft School at Charlotte Country Day

United Faith Christian at Cape Fear Christian

Phenom Holiday Classic at Rock Hill Sports & Events Center

Carmel Christian vs. Anderson Christian, 12:30

Concord Academy vs. Northwood Temple, 2

South Pointe vs. Westminster Catawba, 5

Combine Region vs. Gaston Christian, 6:30

Comenius vs. Victory Christian, 6:30

WAKE COUNTY AREA

North Raleigh Christian at Charlotte Christian

Ravenscroft School at Charlotte Country Day