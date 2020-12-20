Charlotte Observer Logo
Shrine Bowl rosters honor Mecklenburg, Wake County-area stars.

There will not be a Shrine Bowl game played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Saturday, the organizers of the annual high school football all-star game honored players in North and South Carolina when rosters were still announced.

The game annually brings together some of the best public school players in North Carolina to play their counterparts in South Carolina. To be selected for the team is still considered a major honor.

Here are area players selected

QUARTERBACKS: Caleb Hood, Richmond Senior

RUNNING BACKS: Will Shipley, Weddington; Trevion Cooley, Knightdale

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS: Gavin Blackwell, Sun Valley; Julian Gray, Hopewell; Timothy Ruff, Crest

KICKER/PUNTER: Eddie Czaplicki, Providence

DEFENSIVE BACKS: Shawn Chappell Jr., Southern Durham; Isaiah Lawson, Butler; Tahj El, Myers Park; De’Andre Boykins, Central Cabarrus; Daniel Carter, North Lincoln

LINEBACKERS: Power Echols, Vance; Jack Hollifield, Shelby; Dameon Wilson, Kings Mountain; Jabril McNeil, Sanderson; CJ Tillman, Richmond Senior

OFFENSIVE LINE: Colin Sarratt, Crest; Jackson Garner, Leesville Road; Korion Sharpe, Rocky River; Michael Gonzalez, Sun Valley

DEFENSIVE LINE: Oluwaseua Adewumi, Rolesville; Zeek Biggers, West Rowan; Ryheem Craig, Alexander Central.

