It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the year

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Christmas Day when a winner would be named.

This will be the final vote of the year. The next set of nominees will be announced Jan. 10

Meet this week’s nominees.

Trae Benham, Concord Academy Basketball: The 6-foot-3, all-state guard poured in 30 points in a 77-70 loss to Northwood Temple at the Phenom Hoops’ Classic in Rock Hill Dec. 19.

Benham, a Lipscomb University commit, has helped his Eagles’ team to a 4-3 record this season.

Graham Calton, Charlotte Latin Basketball: The 6-5 Hawks’ senior had 19 points and four rebounds, including five three-pointers to lead Charlotte Latin to a 57-40 win over Durham Academ, Dec. 18.

Calton also scored his 1,000th career points in the same game.

El Ferguson, Providence Day Basketball: The 5-7 senior guard had 15 points to lead Providence Day to a 66-33 victory over Metrolina Christian to remain unbeaten at 9-0, Dec. 18.

Ferguson is averaging 11.3 points per game for Providence Day this season.

Mila Holloway, Covenant Day Basketball: The 5-5 freshman guard scored a career-high 33 points, while grabbing eight rebounds and four steals in a 63-56 win at Arborbrook Christian Dec. 18.

Holloway is averaging 22 points per game for Covenant Day (2-2) through Sunday.

Camden Johnson, Metrolina Christian Basketball: The 6-2 senior guard averaged 12 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists as Metrolina Christian split games with Providence Day and the South Charlotte Thunder.

Johnson had 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists in an 83-52 over the South Charlotte Thunder Dec. 14.

He also had 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists in a 59-56 loss at Providence Day Dec. 18.

Johnson is averaging 15.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for Metrolina Christian (5-2).

Cade Nicholson, Charlotte Christian Basketball: The 6-4 sophomore poured in 22 points had four rebounds and three assists, making three, three-pointers to help the Knights to a 80-50 win over North Raleigh Christian Dec. 19.

Nicholson’s efforts also helped Charlotte Christian remain a perfect 5-0 through Sunday.

D.J. Nix, Cannon School Basketball: The 6-7 junior, had 24 points, seven rebounds, and five assists to lead the Cougars to a 101-69 win over Gaston Christian Dec. 18.

Nix, a consensus top 100 recruit in the country by multiple publications, is averaging 22.6 points, eight rebounds and five assists per game for Cannon School (9-2).

Ansleigh Sherrill, Statesville Christian Basketball: The 5-6 sophomore guard had 19 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead Statesville Christian to a 52-29 win over Calvary Day Dec. 14.

Sherrill is averaging 14 points, three rebounds and three assists for Statesville Christian (3-4).

Sherrill helped Statesville Christian basketball coach, Nate Cartledge, to his 100th career victory will the win.

Cade Tyson, Carmel Christian Basketball: The 6-7 junior forward averaged 23.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in two wins last week.

Tyson had 26 points and seven rebounds in a 67-58 win over Piedmont Classical at the Phenom Hoops’ Classic in Rock Hill Dec. 18.

Tyson poured in 21 more points nad had six rebounds in a 81-66 victory over Anderson Christian the next day in the same tournament.

Tyson is averaging 16 points and five rebounds per game for Carmel Christian (10-1).

Marcus Willis, United Faith Basketball: The 6-foot junior guard had 18 points (8-for-11 for the field) and seven assists to lead United Faith to a 66-64 win, Dec. 15.

Willis is averaging 11.3 points and 4.5 assists for United Faith (7-2) this season.

** Information published today includes statistics through Dec. 19.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.