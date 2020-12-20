It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer athlete of the week

Here are the nominees for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Christmas Day when a winner would be named.

This will be the final vote of the year. The next set of nominees will be announced Jan. 10

Meet this week’s nominees.

Angie Allen, North Lincoln Cross Country: The North Lincoln senior ran a personal-best 17:47.80 to win the CRC Holiday Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park Dec. 19.

Allen, a Princeton University commit, also led her Knights’ girls’ cross country team to a runner-up finish to Cuthbertson in the same event.

Katie Cruise, Providence Volleyball: The Providence junior setter had 47 assists, six aces and nine digs to lead the Panthers to victories over Berry and South Mecklenburg to help keep her team undefeated at 10-0.

Cruise had 31 assists, four aces and five digs in a 3-0 win at South Mecklenburg Dec. 14.

She followed that up with 16 assists, two aces and four digs in 3-0 win over Berry Dec. 18.

Cruise has 222 assists. 52 digs and 24 aces for Providence.

Katie Jamerson, Marvin Ridge Volleyball: The Mavericks’ senior setter had 78 assist wins over Cuthbertson and Piedmont.

Jamerson had 46 assists and 15 digs in a 3-1 win at Piedmont Dec. 18.

The next day, Jamerson had 32 assists and 10 digs in a 3-0 sweep of Cuthbertson.

Jamerson has 260 assists for Marvin Ridge (8-2).

Tyler Ligi, Hickory Ridge Swimming: The Hickory Ridge freshman won the 100 breaststrok in his first high school meet against Jay M. Robinson at the West Cabarrus YMCA Dec. 15.

Ligi also led the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay to victory in the same meet as the Hickory Ridge boys’ cross country team also won the meet as a team.

Madeline Menkhaus, Charlotte Catholic Swimming: The Cougars’ senior won the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley at a virtual meet against Marvin Ridge Dec. 16.

Menkhaus, a Notre Dame signee, also helped the 200 medley relay to victory at the same met.

Baylor Nelson, Community School of Davidson Swimming: The Spartans’ junior won the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly, while leading the Community School of Davidson boys’ 200 and 400 freestyle relays to victory to help his team beat Pine Lake Prep at Huntersville Family Fitness and Aquatic Center Dec. 19.

Nelson is the defending NCHSAA 1A/2A state champion in both the 100 butterfly and 200 individual medley.

Philip Riddle, North Iredell Cross Country: The North Iredell sophomore won his third straight North Piedmont conference race, running a 17:22.68 to beat the field by 40 seconds at McAnderson Park in Statesville Dec. 15.

The North Iredell boys’ cross country team finished runner-up to East Rowan at the same meet.

Riddle also ran a personal-best 17:04.26 at McAnderson Park Dec. 1.

Anna Rymer, South Rowan Volleyball: The Raiders’ senior middle hitter had 44 kills in wins over Central Davidson and Lexington to help South Rowan remained undefeated at 9-0.

Rymer had 26 kills in a 3-0 win at Lexington, Dec. 14.

She followed that up with 18 kills in a 3-0 swee of Central Davidson, Dec. 18.

Rymer has 192 kills for South Rowan this season.

Peter Schihl, Cuthbertson Cross Country: The Cavaliers’ sophomore ran a lifetime-best 16:55 to finish 35th overall at the CRC Holiday Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park Dec. 19.

Schihl, who finished third on his team in the race, helped Cuthbertson to a sixth-place team finish.

Schihl’s personal-best time (16:55) and “his progress in an inspiration to the team,” after running a 18:31 (best-time) as a freshman, according to Cuthbertson cross country coach Kirk Walsh.

Caden Townshend, Weddington Cross Country: The Warriors’ sophomore ran a personal-best 15:29.40 to win the CRC Holiday Invitational at McAlpine Creek Park Dec. 19.

Townshend also helped lead his Weddington boys’ cross country team to a runner-up finish to Chapel Hill at the same meet.

** Information published today includes statistics through Dec. 19.

** Information published today includes statistics through Dec. 19.

