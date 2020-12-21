The nation’s No. 2 HS basketball team is coming to town. Here’s how you can see IMG

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of traditional Christmas high school events to cancel for the season, including the Hoodie’s House in Charlotte and the John Wall Holiday in Raleigh. But area fans can still get a look at one of the nation’s top teams this week.

IMG Academy, from Bradenton, Fla., will play two games at Rock Hill’s Westminster Catawba Christian School, beginning with Tuesday’s 8 p.m. game vs. Winston-Salem Christian.

Wednesday, IMG will play another N.C. power, Raleigh’s Word of God School, at 8 p.m.

Both games are part of the Carolinas Hoops-Mas event, which will have doubleheaders each day.

On Tuesday, Lake Norman Christan and five-star sophomore guard Mikey Williams will face Virginia state champion John Marshall at 6. Wednesday at 6, host Westminster Catawba will face Legion Collegiate Academy. Westminster features freshman Jahseem Felton, a top five recruit nationally in his class.

IMG — ranked No. 2 in the MaxPreps national poll — includes junior point guard Jaden Bradley, a top-10 national recruit in his class. Bradley played his first two seasons at Cannon School in Concord and led Cannon to a N.C. Independent Schools state championship in February.

IMG also has five players ranked in the ESPN Top 100 for seniors: Moussa Diabate, Efton Reid, Benny Williams, Charles Bediako and Tamar Bates. Bradley is one of four players on the team ranked among ESPN’s top 60 juniors, joining Jarace Walker, Eric Dailey Jr. and Jett Howard.

▪ Only 50 fans are being allowed in the gym and the event is sold out. The games will be streamed. Details on the streaming should be released by Monday evening. Check back for updates.

▪ There are a few other area tournaments this week: Metrolina Christian is hosting the Warrior Classic Monday; in Wake County, the Crusader Christmas Classic is at Grace Christian; and in Rock Hill, the Phenom Hoops Holiday Classic runs through Wednesday. Admission at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center is $15. Games can be streamed for $15.

Arena Court: https://bit.ly/3myYrqW

Court 1: https://bit.ly/3ase01k

Schedules below.

This week’s schedule

MECKLENBURG COUNTY AREA

MONDAY

Warrior Classic

(at Metrolina Christian)

Charlotte Latin vs. Charlotte Christian (girls), 10 a.m.

Charlotte Latin vs. Christ School (boys), noon

Metrolina Christian vs. Carmel Christian (girls), 2

Metrolina Christian vs. Rabun Gap, GA (boys), 4

Crescom Invitational (girls)

(at Myrtle Beach)

(consolation bracket)

Northwood-St. Francis loser vs. Hebron-New Hope Christian loser, 10 a.m.

Camden-Trinity Collegiate loser vs. Cannon School-Lake Highland Prep loser, 11:45 a.m.

(winners bracket)

Northwood-St. Francis winner vs. Hebron-New Hope Christian winner, 1:30

Camden-Trinity Collegiate winner vs. Cannon School-Lake Highland Prep winner, 3:15

Phenom Hoops Classic (boys)

(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)

(main court)

Bull City Prep National vs. TPLA Christian, 11 a.m.

Legion Collegiate vs. Victory Christian, 12:30

Carmel Christian vs. Calvary Day, 2

Westminster Catawba vs. Providence Day, 3:30

Greensboro Day vs. Northside Christian, 5

Cannon School vs. Concord Academy, 6:30

Combine Academy National vs. Moravian Prep National, 8

(Court 1)

Franklin Prep National vs. Combine Academy Regional, 12:30

Cape Fear vs. TPLA, 2

Charlotte Christian vs. High Point Christian, 3:30

Bull City Prep-Durham vs. Franklin Prep Regional, 5

Nonconference

Covenant Day at Wesleyan Christian

TUESDAY

Warrior Classic

(at Metrolina Christian)

Carmel Christian vs. Charlotte Latin (girls), 10 a.m.

Charlotte Latin vs. Rabun Gap, GA (boys), noon

Charlotte Christian vs. Metrolina Christian (girls), 2

Christ School vs. Metrolina Christian (boys), 4

Crescom Invitational (girls)

(at Myrtle Beach)

7th-place game, 10 a.m.

5th-place game, 11:45 a.m.

3rd-place game, 1:30

Championship game, 3:15

(Cannon School in the field)

Phenom Hoops Classic (boys)

(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)

(main court)

Northside Christian vs. High Point Christian, 11 a.m.

Westminster Catawba vs. Calvary Day, 12:30

Concord Academy vs. Greensboro Day, 2

Charlotte Christian vs. Hickory Grove Christian, 3:30

Carmel Christian vs. Bull City, 5

Cape Fear vs. Cannon School, 6:30

Combine Academy Regional vs. Combine National, 8

(Court 1)

Gaston Day vs. Charlotte Country Day, 2

Franklin Prep Regional vs. Moravian Prep Regional, 3:30

Providence Day vs. Legion Academy 5

Combine Regional vs. Victory Christian 6:30

Bull City Prep National vs. Franklin Prep National, 8

Nonconference

South Charlotte Thunder at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)

Woodlawn School at Greenfield School (boys), 3

CAROLINA HOOPMAS AT WESTMINSTER CATAWBA

John Marshall (VA) vs. Lake Norman Christian, 6

Winston-Salem Christian vs. IMG, 8

WEDNESDAY

Phenom Hoops Classic (boys)

(at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)

Bull City Prep-Durham vs. Franklin Prep National, 9:30 a.m.

Cape Fear Christian vs. Franklin Prep Regional, 11 a.m.

Hickory Grove Christian vs. Covenant Day, 12:30

United Faith Christian vs. Winston-Salem Christian, 2

Carmel Christian vs. Providence Day, 3:30

Concord Academy vs. Victory Christian, 5

Westminster Catawba vs. Cannon School, 6:30

Combine National vs. Bull City Prep National, 8

Carolina Hoop-mas at Westminster Catawba

Westminster Catawba vs. Legion Collegiate, 6

Word of God vs. IMG, 8

WAKE COUNTY AREA

(all are girls-boys doubleheaders unless noted otherwise)

MONDAY

Crusader Christmas Classic (boys)

(at Grace Christian, Sanford)

Mount Zion Christian vs. GRACE Christian, 2

Thales Academy-Apex vs. Fayetteville Christian, 4

South Wake Sabres vs. Sanford Grace Christian, 6

TUESDAY

Crusader Christmas Classic (boys)

(at Grace Christian, Sanford)

Second-round games; schedule TBA (Mount Zion Christian, GRACE Christian, Thales Academy-Apex, South Wake Sabres competing)

Nonconference

Berean Baptist at Wake County Homeschool

WEDNESDAY

Crusader Christmas Classic (boys)

(at Grace Christian, Sanford)

Final-round games; schedule TBA (Mount Zion Christian, GRACE Christian, Thales Academy-Apex, South Wake Sabres competing)





