Public schools are back! Here are 2021 Charlotte-area prep basketball schedules

It’s time.

The N.C. High School Athletic Association delayed the start of high school basketball season by two months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Monday, Jan. 4, NCHSAA teams can begin play. The N.C. Independent Schools began playing in November, and both associations will be playing in masks, at least for the immediate future.

Here are schedules for Charlotte-area teams.

ALBEMARLE

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 7, at Carolina International

Jan. 8, Montgomery Central

Jan. 12, at Cabarrus Charter

Jan. 15, at Uwharrie Charter

Jan. 19, South Davidson

Jan. 22, at South Stanly

Jan. 26, North Stanly

Jan. 29, at North Rowan

Feb. 2, North Moore

Feb. 5, at Gray Stone Day

Feb. 9, Chatham Central

Feb. 12, South Stanly

Feb. 16, at North Stanly

Feb. 19, Cabarrus Charter

A.L. BROWN

Jan. 5, West Cabarrus (girls at West Cabarrus)

Jan. 8, at Salisbury

Jan. 14, at Jay M. Robinson (girls home vs. Jay M. Robinson)

Jan. 16, at Concord (girls home vs. Concord)

Jan. 19, Northwest Cabarrus (girls at Northwest Cabarrus)

Jan. 22, at Central Cabarrus (girls home vs. Central Cabarrus)

Jan. 26, Cox Mill (girls at Cox Mill)

Jan. 29, at West Cabarrus (girls home vs. West Cabarrus)

Feb. 2, at West Mecklenburg

Feb. 5, Jay M. Robinson (girls at Jay M. Robinson)

Feb. 9, Concord (girls at Concord)

Feb. 12, at Northwest Cabarrus (girls home vs. Northwest Cabarrus)

Feb. 16, Central Cabarrus (girls at Central Cabarrus)

Feb. 19, at Cox Mill (girls home vs. Cox Mill)

ALEXANDER CENTRAL

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 6, TBA

Jan. 8, at Watauga

Jan. 12, at St. Stephens

Jan. 15, McDowell

Jan. 19, Freedom

Jan. 22, Hickory

Jan. 26, at South Caldwell

Jan. 27, Watauga (nonconference)

Feb. 2, Watauga

Feb. 5, St. Stephens

Feb. 9, at McDowell

Feb. 12, at Freedom

Feb. 16, at Hickory

Feb. 19, South Caldwell

ANSON COUNTY

Jan. 5, TBA

Jan. 8, TBA

Jan. 12, at Montgomery Central

Jan. 15, Mount Pleasant

Jan. 19, Central Academy

Jan. 22, at West Stanly

Jan. 26, at Forest Hills

Jan. 29, Montgomery Central

Feb. 2, at Mount Pleasant

Feb. 5, at Central Academy

Feb. 9, West Stanly

Feb. 12, Forest Hills

Feb. 15-19, Rocky River 2A-3A tournament (at Montgomery Central)

ARBORBROOK CHRISTIAN

Jan. 5, Lake Norman Christian (boys)

Jan. 5, TBA (girls)

Jan. 8, Hickory Christian

Jan. 11, at Lewisville (girls)

Jan. 12, Greater Cabarrus Stallions (boys)

Jan. 14, United Faith Christian (girls)

Jan. 19, Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)

Jan. 22, at Corvian Community

Jan. 25, Master’s Academy

Jan. 26, Cabarrus Charter

Jan. 28, Corvian Community

Jan. 30, at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Feb. 2, Sugar Creek Charter

Feb. 5, at United Faith Christian (girls)

Feb. 11-12, conference tournament (at Arborbrook Christian)

ARDREY KELL

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at South Mecklenburg

Jan. 8, at Harding

Jan. 12, West Mecklenburg

Jan. 15, at Olympic

Jan. 19, Berry Academy

Jan. 22, Concord

Jan. 26, Providence

Jan. 29, South Mecklenburg

Feb. 2, Harding

Feb. 5, at West Mecklenburg

Feb. 9, Olympic

Feb. 12, at Berry Academy

Feb. 16, at Concord

Feb. 19, at Providence

ASHBROOK

Jan. 5, at Berry Academy

Jan. 8, Forestview

Jan. 12, at Crest

Jan. 15, at Kings Mountain

Jan. 19, Stuart Cramer

Jan. 22, at North Gaston

Jan. 26, Hunter Huss

Jan. 29, Berry Academy

Feb. 2, at Forestview

Feb. 5, Crest

Feb. 9, Kings Mountain

Feb. 12, at Stuart Cramer

Feb. 16, North Gaston

Feb. 19, at Hunter Huss

BANDYS

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at Maiden

Jan. 8, Newton-Conover

Jan. 12, at Lincolnton

Jan. 15, at East Lincoln

Jan. 19, West Lincoln

Jan. 22, at Lake Norman Charter

Jan. 26, North Lincoln

Jan. 29, Maiden

Feb. 2, at Newton-Conover

Feb. 5, Lincolnton

Feb. 9, East Lincoln

Feb. 12, at West Lincoln

Feb. 16, Lake Norman Charter

Feb. 19, at North Lincoln

BERRY ACADEMY

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, Ashbrook

Jan. 9, Providence

Jan. 12, at Olympic

Jan. 15, West Mecklenburg

Jan. 19, at Ardrey Kell

Jan. 22, at South Mecklenburg

Jan. 26, Harding

Jan. 29, at Ashbrook

Feb. 2, at Providence

Feb. 5, Olympic

Feb. 9, at West Mecklenburg

Feb. 12, Ardrey Kell

Feb. 16, South Mecklenburg

Feb. 18, at Harding

BESSEMER CITY

Jan. 7, Highland Tech

Jan. 8, at Christ the King

Jan. 12, Thomas Jefferson Academy

Jan. 15, at Cherryville

Jan. 19, Lincoln Charter

Jan. 21, at Piedmont Community Charter

Jan. 26, open

Jan. 29, at Lincoln Charter

Feb. 2, at Highland Tech

Feb. 5, Cherryville

Feb. 9, Christ the King

Feb. 12, Piedmont Community Charter

Feb. 16, at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Feb. 19, open

BRADFORD PREP

(girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.)

Jan. 6, Union Academy

Jan. 8, Carolina International

Jan. 13, at Community School of Davidson

Jan. 15, at Mountain Island Charter

Jan. 20, at Pine Lake Prep

Jan. 22, Langtree Charter

Jan. 26, Queens Grant

Jan. 29, at Union Academy

Feb. 2, at Carolina International

Feb. 5, Community School of Davidson

Feb. 9, Mountain Island Charter

Feb. 12, Pine Lake Prep

Feb. 16, at Langtree Charter

Feb. 19, at Queens Grant

BUNKER HILL

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 6, East Burke

Jan. 8, West Iredell

Jan. 12, at Patton

Jan. 14, at West Caldwell

Jan. 19, Draughn

Jan. 21, Hibriten

Jan. 26, at Fred T. Foard

Jan. 28, at East Burke

Feb. 2, at West Iredell

Feb. 4, Patton

Feb. 9, West Caldwell

Feb. 11, at Draughn

Feb. 16, at Hibriten

Feb. 18, Fred T. Foard

BURNS

Jan. 5, South Point

Jan. 8, Chase

Jan. 12, at East Rutherford

Jan. 15, at Shelby

Jan. 19, at East Gaston

Jan. 21, at Kings Mountain

Jan. 26, R-S Central

Jan. 29, at South Point

Feb. 2, at Chase

Feb. 5, East Rutherford

Feb. 9, Shelby

Feb. 12, East Gaston

Feb. 16, Crest

Feb. 19, at R-S Central

BUTLER

(girls at 5:45 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Rocky River

Jan. 8, at Porter Ridge

Jan. 12, Myers Park

Jan. 15, Independence

Jan. 19, at Hickory Ridge

Jan. 22, at Garinger

Jan. 26, East Mecklenburg

Jan. 29, Rocky River

Feb. 2, Porter Ridge

Feb. 5, at Myers Park

Feb. 9, at Independence

Feb. 12, Hickory Ridge

Feb. 16, Garinger

Feb. 19, at East Mecklenburg

CANNON SCHOOL

Jan. 6, Asheville Christian

Jan. 12, Providence Day

Jan. 15, at Charlotte Christian

Jan. 17, in Archbishop Wood Hoop Festival

Jan. 19, at Covenant Day

Jan. 22, Charlotte Latin

Jan. 26, at Charlotte Country Day

Jan. 29, at Providence Day

Feb. 2, Charlotte Christian

Feb. 5, Covenant Day

Feb. 9, at Charlotte Latin

Feb. 12, Charlotte Country Day

CARMEL CHRISTIAN

Jan. 8, Rabun Gap (GA)

Jan. 9, Forsyth Country Day

Jan. 15, at Durham Academy

Jan. 16, MLK Showcase, at Carmel Christian (boys)

Jan. 21, Northside Christian

Jan. 26, at Victory Christian

Feb. 6, at Greensboro Day

Feb. 9, at The Burlington School

Feb. 12, Wesleyan Christian

CAROLINA INTERNATIONAL

Jan. 6, at Mountain Island Charter

Jan. 8, at Bradford Prep

Jan. 13, Union Academy

Jan. 15, at Queens Grant

Jan. 20, at Langtree Charter

Jan. 22, Pine Lake Prep

Jan. 26, at Community School of Davidson

Jan. 29, Mountain Island Charter

Feb. 2, Bradford Prep

Feb. 5, at Union Academy

Feb. 9, Queens Grant

Feb. 12, Langtree Charter

Feb. 16, at Pine Lake Prep

Feb. 19, Community School of Davidson

CENTRAL ACADEMY

Jan. 6, TBA

Jan. 8, at Mount Pleasant

Jan. 12, open

Jan. 15, West Stanly

Jan. 19, at Anson County

Jan. 22, at Forest Hills

Jan. 26, Montgomery Central

Jan. 29, Mount Pleasant

Feb. 2, at West Stanly

Feb. 5, Anson County

Feb. 9, Forest Hills

Feb. 12, at Montgomery Central

Feb. 15-19, Rocky River 2A-3A tournament (at Montgomery Central)

CENTRAL CABARRUS

Jan. 8, Cox Mill (girls at Cox Mill)

Jan. 14, at West Cabarrus (girls home vs. West Cabarrus)

Jan. 19, at Concord (girls home vs. Concord)

Jan. 21, A.L. Brown (girls at A.L. Brown)

Jan. 26, at Northwest Cabarrus (girls home vs. Northwest Cabarrus)

Jan. 29, open

Feb. 2, at Cox Mill (girls home vs. Cox Mill)

Feb. 4, West Cabarrus (girls at West Cabarrus)

Feb. 8, Jay M. Robinson (girls at Jay M. Robinson)

Feb. 10, Concord (girls at Concord)

Feb. 11, at Jay M. Robinson (girls home vs. Jay M. Robinson)

Feb. 16, at A.L. Brown (girls home vs. A.L. Brown)

Feb. 19, Northwest Cabarrus (girls at Northwest Cabarrus)

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 6, Piedmont

Jan. 8, Cuthbertson

Jan. 12, at Parkwood

Jan. 15, Weddington

Jan. 19, at Sun Valley

Jan. 22, at Monroe

Jan. 26, Marvin Ridge

Jan. 29, at Piedmont

Feb. 2, at Cuthbertson

Feb. 5, Parkwood

Feb. 9, at Weddington

Feb. 12, Sun Valley

Feb. 16, Monroe

Feb. 19, at Marvin Ridge

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN

Jan. 9, at Greensboro Day

Jan. 12, Covenant Day

Jan. 14, Cannon School

Jan. 19, at Charlotte Latin

Jan. 22, Charlotte Country Day

Jan. 23, at Norcross (GA) Invitational (boys)

Jan. 26, Providence Day

Jan. 29, at Covenant Day

Feb. 2, at Cannon School

Feb. 5, Charlotte Latin

Feb. 9, at Charlotte Country Day

Feb. 12, at Providence Day

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY

Jan. 5, at United Faith Christian

Jan. 8, Asheville School

Jan. 9, Rabun Gap School (GA)

Jan. 12, Charlotte Latin

Jan. 15, Covenant Day

Jan. 20, at Providence Day

Jan. 22, at Charlotte Christian

Jan. 26, Cannon School

Jan. 29, at Charlotte Latin

Feb. 2, at Covenant Day

Feb. 5, Providence Day

Feb. 9, Charlotte Christian

Feb. 12, at Cannon School

CHARLOTTE LATIN

Jan. 5, Victory Christian

Jan. 8, at Hickory Grove Christian

Jan. 12, at Charlotte Country Day

Jan. 14, Providence Day

Jan. 15, Asheville School

Jan. 19, Charlotte Christian

Jan. 22, at Cannon School

Jan. 26, Covenant Day

Jan. 29, Charlotte Country Day

Feb. 2, at Providence Day

Feb. 5, at Charlotte Christian

Feb. 9, Cannon School

Feb. 12, at Covenant Day

CHASE

Jan. 5, Cherryville

Jan. 8, at Burns

Jan. 12, Shelby

Jan. 15, at East Gaston

Jan. 19, at East Rutherford

Jan. 22, R-S Central

Jan. 26, South Point

Feb. 2, Burns

Feb. 5, at Shelby

Feb. 9, East Gaston

Feb. 12, East Rutherford

Feb. 16, at R-S Central

Feb. 19, at South Point

CHERRYVILLE

Jan. 5, at Chase

Jan. 8, Piedmont Community Charter

Jan. 12, Lincoln Charter

Jan. 15, Bessemer City

Jan. 19, at Christ the King

Jan. 22, at Highland Tech

Jan. 26, Thomas Jefferson Academy

Jan. 29, Christ the King

Feb. 1, Pinnacle Academy

Feb. 5, at Bessemer City

Feb. 9, at Piedmont Community Charter

Feb. 12, Highland Tech

Feb. 16, at Lincoln Charter

Feb. 19, at Thomas Jefferson Academy

CHRIST THE KING

Jan. 6, Piedmont Community Charter

Jan. 8, Bessemer City

Jan. 12, TBA

Jan. 15, at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Jan. 19, Cherryville

Jan. 22, at Lincoln Charter

Jan. 26, at Highland Tech

Jan. 29, at Cherryville

Feb. 2, at Piedmont Community Charter

Feb. 5, Thomas Jefferson Academy

Feb. 9, at Bessemer City

Feb. 12, Lincoln Charter

Feb. 16, Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Feb. 19, Highland Tech

COMBINE ACADEMY (boys)

Jan. 11, at Word of God

Jan. 16, at Quality Education

Jan. 23, in Trinity-Byrnes Showcase

Jan. 27, Franklin Prep

Feb. 9, Quality Education

March 5-7, Phenom Hoops championship

COMMUNITY SCHOOL OF DAVIDSON

Jan. 6, at Pine Lake Prep

Jan. 8, Mountain Island Charter

Jan.13, Bradford Prep

Jan. 15, at Langtree Charter

Jan. 19, at Queens Grant

Jan. 22, Union Academy

Jan. 26, Carolina International

Jan. 29, Pine Lake Prep

Feb. 2, at Mountain Island Charter

Feb. 5, at Bradford Prep

Feb. 9, Langtree Charter

Feb. 12, Queens Grant

Feb. 16, at Union Academy

Feb. 19, at Carolina International

CONCORD

Jan. 5, Northwest Cabarrus (girls at Northwest Cabarrus)

Jan. 14, at Cox Mill (girls home vs. Cox Mill

Jan. 15, at A.L. Brown (girls home vs. A.L. Brown)

Jan. 19, Central Cabarrus (girls at Central Cabarrus)

Jan. 22, at Ardrey Kell

Jan. 26, at West Cabarrus (girls home vs. West Cabarrus)

Jan. 29, at Northwest Cabarrus (girls home vs. Northwest Cabarrus)

Feb. 1, at Jay M. Robinson (girls home vs. Jay M. Robinson)

Feb. 4, Jay M. Robinson (girls at Jay M. Robinson)

Feb. 9, A.L. Brown (girls at A.L. Brown)

Feb. 10, at Central Cabarrus (girls home vs. Central Cabarrus)

Feb. 12, Cox Mill (girls at Cox Mill)

Feb. 16, Ardrey Kell

Feb. 18, West Cabarrus (girls at West Cabarrus)

CONCORD ACADEMY

Jan. 4, Metrolina Christian

Jan. 7, Grace Christian

Jan. 8, at Gaston Christian

Jan. 14, Davidson Day

Jan. 15, at Gaston Day

Jan. 16, MLK Showcase, at Carmel Christian (boys)

Jan. 19, at Westminster Catawba

Jan. 21, Wesleyan Christian

Jan. 22, Northside Christian

Jan. 26, Hickory Grove Christian

Jan. 29, at Metrolina Christian

Feb. 2, Gaston Christian

Feb. 5, at Southlake Christian

Feb. 9-12, Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament

COVENANT DAY

Jan. 9, North Raleigh Christian

Jan. 12, at Charlotte Christian

Jan. 15, at Charlotte Country Day

Jan. 19, Cannon School

Jan. 22, Providence Day

Jan. 26, at Charlotte Latin

Jan. 29, Charlotte Christian

Feb. 2, Charlotte Country Day

Feb. 5, at Cannon School

Feb. 9, at Providence Day

Feb. 12, Charlotte Latin

COX MILL

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

CREST

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, Forestview

Jan. 8, at Stuart Cramer

Jan. 12, Ashbrook

Jan. 15, at Hunter Huss

Jan. 19, North Gaston

Jan. 20, at Shelby

Jan. 26, at Kings Mountain

Jan. 29, at Forestview

Feb. 2, Stuart Cramer

Feb. 5, at Ashbrook

Feb. 9, Hunter Huss

Feb. 12, at North Gaston

Feb. 16, at Burns

Feb. 19, Kings Mountain

CUTHBERTSON

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 6, Sun Valley

Jan. 8, at Charlotte Catholic

Jan. 12, Marvin Ridge

Jan. 15, at Piedmont

Jan. 19, at Monroe

Jan. 22, Parkwood

Jan. 26, at Weddington

Jan. 29, at Sun Valley

Feb. 2, Charlotte Catholic

Feb. 5, at Marvin Ridge

Feb. 9, Piedmont

Feb. 12, Monroe

Feb. 16, at Parkwood

Feb. 19, Weddington

DAVIDSON DAY

Jan. 7, Gaston Day

Jan. 12, Cramerton Christian

Jan. 14, at Concord Academy

Jan. 15, The Burlington School (girls)

Jan. 16, in MLK Showcase, at Carmel Christian (boys)

Jan. 19, Hickory Christian

Jan. 22, University Christian

Jan. 23, South Charlotte Thunder (boys)

Jan. 26, Statesville Christian

Jan. 29, at Hickory Christian

Jan. 30, South Granville

Feb. 2, at University Christian

Feb. 4, Mount Zion Academy

Feb. 5, at Statesville Christian

Feb. 9-12, Foothills Athletic Conference tournament

DRAUGHN

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 6, Hibriten

Jan. 8, at Fred T. Foard

Jan. 12, West Caldwell

Jan. 14, East Burke

Jan. 19, at Bunker Hill

Jan. 21, at West Iredell

Jan. 26, Patton

Jan. 28, at Hibriten

Feb. 2, Fred T. Foard

Feb. 4, at West Caldwell

Feb. 9, at East Burke

Feb. 11, Bunker Hill

Feb. 16, West Iredell

Feb. 18, at Patton

EAST BURKE

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Bunker Hill

Jan. 9, at Hibriten

Jan. 12, Fred T. Foard

Jan. 14, at Draughn

Jan. 19, Patton

Jan. 21, West Caldwell

Jan. 26, at West Iredell

Jan. 28, Bunker Hill

Feb. 2, Hibriten

Feb. 4, at Fred T. Foard

Feb. 9, Draughn

Feb. 11, at Patton

Feb. 16, at West Caldwell

Feb. 18, West Iredell

EAST GASTON

Jan. 5, Shelby

Jan. 8, at South Point

Jan. 12, at R-S Central

Jan. 15, Chase

Jan. 19, Burns

Jan. 22, at East Rutherford

Jan. 26, North Gaston

Jan. 29, at Shelby

Feb. 2, South Point

Feb. 5, R-S Central

Feb. 9, at Chase

Feb. 12, at Burns

Feb. 16, at East Rutherford

Feb. 19, at North Gaston

EAST LINCOLN

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 5. Lake Norman Charter

Jan. 8, at Lincolnton

Jan. 12, at North Lincoln

Jan. 15, Bandys

Jan. 19, at Maiden

Jan. 22, West Lincoln

Jan. 26, at Newton-Conover

Jan. 29, at Lake Norman Charter

Feb. 2, Lincolnton

Feb. 5, North Lincoln

Feb. 9, at Bandys

Feb. 12, Maiden

Feb. 16, at West Lincoln

Feb. 19, Newton-Conover

EAST MECKLENBURG

Jan. 6, Porter Ridge

Jan. 8, at Independence

Jan. 12, at Garinger

Jan. 15, Rocky River

Jan. 19, at Myers Park

Jan. 22, Hickory Ridge

Jan. 26, at Butler

Jan. 29, at Porter Ridge

Feb. 2, Independence

Feb. 5, Garinger

Feb. 9, at Rocky River

Feb. 12, Myers Park

Feb. 16, at Hickory Ridge

Feb. 19, Butler

EAST ROWAN

Jan. 4, at Mount Pleasant

Jan. 8, Central Davidson

Jan. 12, at West Rowan

Jan. 15, Jesse Carson

Jan. 19, South Iredell

Jan. 22, Statesville

Jan. 26, North Iredell

Jan. 29, West Rowan

Feb. 2, at Jesse Carson

Feb. 5, at South Iredell

Feb. 9, at Statesville

Feb. 12, at North Iredell

Feb. 15-19, North Piedmont 3A tournament

EAST RUTHERFORD

Jan. 5, TBA

Jan. 8, at Polk County

Jan. 12, Burns

Jan. 15, at South Point

Jan. 19, Chase

Jan. 22, East Gaston

Jan. 26, at Shelby

Jan. 29, TBA

Feb. 2, Chesnee (SC)

Feb. 5, at Burns

Feb. 9, South Point

Feb. 12, at Chase

Feb. 16, East Gaston

Feb. 19, Shelby

FOREST HILLS

Jan. 5, Salisbury

Jan. 8, at North Stanly

Jan. 13, at West Stanly

Jan. 15, Montgomery Central

Jan. 19, at Mount Pleasant

Jan. 22, Central Academy

Jan. 26, Anson County

Jan. 29, West Stanly

Feb. 2, at Montgomery Central

Feb. 5, Mount Pleasant

Feb. 9, at Central Academy

Feb. 12, at Anson County

Feb. 15-19, Rocky River 2A-3A tournament (at Montgomery Central)

FORESTVIEW

Jan. 5, at Crest

Jan. 8, at Ashbrook

Jan. 12, North Gaston

Jan. 19, at Hunter Huss

Jan. 22, Kings Mountain

Jan. 26, at Stuart Cramer

Jan. 29, Crest

Feb. 2, Ashbrook

Feb. 5, at North Gaston

Feb. 9, Hickory

Feb. 12, Hunter Huss

Feb. 16, at Kings Mountain

Feb. 19, Stuart Cramer

FRED T. FOARD

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 6. West Caldwell

Jan. 9, Draughn

Jan. 12, at East Burke

Jan. 14, West Iredell

Jan. 19, at Hibriten

Jan. 21, at Patton

Jan. 26, Bunker Hill

Jan. 28, at West Caldwell

Feb. 2, at Draughn

Feb. 4, East Burke

Feb. 9, at West Iredell

Feb. 11, Hibriten

Feb. 16, Patton

Feb. 18, at Bunker Hill

FREEDOM

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at St. Stephens

Jan. 8, Hickory

Jan. 13, at Mountain Heritage

Jan. 15, at South Caldwell

Jan. 19, at Alexander Central

Jan. 22, Watauga

Jan. 26, McDowell

Jan. 29, St. Stephens

Feb. 2, at Hickory

Feb. 4, Moravian Prep

Feb. 9, South Caldwell

Feb. 12, Alexander Central

Feb. 16, at Watauga

Feb. 19, at McDowell

GARINGER

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Myers Park

Jan. 8, Hickory Ridge

Jan. 12, East Mecklenburg

Jan. 15, at Porter Ridge

Jan. 19, Independence

Jan. 22, Butler

Jan. 26, at Rocky River

Jan. 29, Myers Park

Feb. 2, at Hickory Ridge

Feb. 5, at East Mecklenburg

Feb. 9, Porter Ridge

Feb. 12, at Independence

Feb. 16, at Butler

Feb. 19, Rocky River

GASTON CHRISTIAN

Jan. 5, Westminster Catawba

Jan. 8, Concord Academy

Jan. 12, at Hickory Grove Christian

Jan. 14, Metrolina Christian

Jan. 15, Forsyth Country Day

Jan. 19, at Gaston Day

Jan. 22, SouthLake Christian

Jan. 26, Northside Christian

Jan. 29, at Westminster Catawba

Feb. 2, at Concord Academy

Feb. 4, at Northside Christian

Feb. 5, Hickory Grove Christian

Feb. 9-12, Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament

GASTON DAY

Jan. 2, at United Faith Christian

Jan. 5, at SouthLake Christian

Jan. 7, at Davidson Day

Jan. 12, at Northside Christian

Jan. 15, Concord Academy

Jan. 19, Gaston Christian

Jan. 22, at Metrolina Christian

Jan. 26, Westminster Catawba

Jan. 29, SouthLake Christian

Feb. 2, at Hickory Grove Christian

Feb. 5, Northside Christian

Feb. 9-12, Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament

GRAY STONE DAY

Jan. 12, South Davidson

Jan. 15, at North Stanly

Jan. 19, at North Moore

Jan. 22, Chatham Central

Jan. 26, at Uwharrie Charter

Jan. 29, at South Stanly

Feb. 2, North Rowan

Feb. 5, Albemarle

Feb. 12, North Stanly

Feb. 16, South Stanly

Feb. 19, at South Davidson

HARDING

Jan. 6, at Olympic

Jan. 8, Ardrey Kell

Jan. 12, open

Jan. 15, South Mecklenburg

Jan. 19, at Providence

Jan. 22, West Mecklenburg

Jan. 26, at Berry Academy

Jan. 29, Olympic

Feb. 2, at Ardrey Kell

Feb. 5, open

Feb. 9, at South Mecklenburg

Feb. 12, Providence

Feb. 16, at West Mecklenburg

Feb. 19, Berry Academy

HIBRITEN

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Draughn

Jan. 9, East Burke

Jan. 12, at West Iredell

Jan. 14, Patton

Jan. 19, Fred T. Foard

Jan. 21, at Bunker Hill

Jan. 26, West Caldwell

Jan. 29, Draughn

Feb. 2, at East Burke

Feb. 4, West Iredell

Feb. 9, at Patton

Feb. 11, at Fred T. Foard

Feb. 16, Bunker Hill

Feb. 18, at West Caldwell

HICKORY

Jan. 5, at McDowell

Jan. 8, at Freedom

Jan. 12, South Caldwell

Jan. 15, Forestview

Jan. 19, at Watauga

Jan. 22, at Alexander Central

Jan. 26, St. Stephens

Jan. 29, McDowell

Feb. 2, Freedom

Feb. 5, at South Caldwell

Feb. 9, at Forestview

Feb. 12, Watauga

Feb. 16, Alexander Central

Feb. 19, at St. Stephens

HICKORY CHRISTIAN

Jan. 11, North Hills Christian

Jan. 12, Tabernacle Christian (boys)

Jan. 14, Northside Christian

Jan. 19, at Davidson Day

Jan. 22, Statesville Christian

Jan. 26, University Christian

Jan. 29, Davidson Day

Feb. 2, at Statesville Christian

Feb. 5, at University Christian

Feb. 9-12, Foothills Athletic Conference tournament

HICKORY GROVE CHRISTIAN

Jan. 5, at Northside Christian

Jan. 8, Charlotte Latin

Jan. 12, Gaston Christian

Jan. 15, SouthLake Christian

Jan. 16, Asheville School

Jan. 19, at Metrolina Christian

Jan. 22, at Westminster Catawba

Jan. 26, at Concord Academy

Jan. 29, Northside Christian

Feb. 2, Gaston Day

Feb. 5, at Gaston Christian

Feb. 9-12, Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament

HICKORY RIDGE

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, Independence

Jan. 8, at Garinger

Jan. 13, at Rocky River

Jan. 15, Myers Park

Jan. 19, Butler

Jan. 22, at East Mecklenburg

Jan. 26, Porter Ridge

Jan. 29, at Independence

Feb. 2, Garinger

Feb. 5, Rocky River

Feb. 9, at Myers Park

Feb. 12, at Butler

Feb. 16, East Mecklenburg

Feb. 19, at Porter Ridge

HIGHLAND TECH

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 7, at Bessemer City

Jan. 8, Thomas Jefferson Academy

Jan. 12, at Piedmont Community Charter

Jan. 15, at Lincoln Charter

Jan. 19, open

Jan. 22, Cherryville

Jan. 26, Christ the King

Jan. 29, open

Feb. 2, Bessemer City

Feb. 5, Lincoln Charter

Feb. 9, at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Feb. 12, at Cherryville

Feb. 16, Piedmont Community Charter

Feb. 19, at Christ the King

HOPEWELL

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, Hough

Jan. 8, Julius Chambers

Jan. 12, at North Mecklenburg

Jan. 15, at Mallard Creek

Jan. 19, Mooresville

Jan. 22, Lake Norman

Jan. 26, at West Charlotte

Jan. 29, at Hough

Feb. 2, at Julius Chambers

Feb. 5, North Mecklenburg

Feb. 9, Mallard Creek

Feb. 12, at Mooresville

Feb. 16, at Lake Norman

Feb. 19, West Charlotte

HOUGH

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Hopewell

Jan. 8, Mooresville

Jan. 12, at Lake Norman

Jan. 15, North Mecklenburg

Jan. 19, at West Charlotte

Jan. 22, Mallard Creek

Jan. 26, at Julius Chambers

Jan. 29, Hopewell

Feb. 2, at Mooresville

Feb. 5, Lake Norman

Feb. 9, at North Mecklenburg

Feb. 12, West Charlotte

Feb. 16, at Mallard Creek

Feb. 19, Julius Chambers

HUNTER HUSS

Jan. 5, North Gaston

Jan. 8, South Caldwell

Jan. 12, at Kings Mountain

Jan. 15, Crest

Jan. 19, Forestview

Jan. 22, at Stuart Cramer

Jan. 26, at Ashbrook

Jan. 29, at North Gaston

Feb. 2, at South Caldwell

Feb. 5, Kings Mountain

Feb. 9, at Crest

Feb. 12, at Forestview

Feb. 16, Stuart Cramer

Feb. 19, Ashbrook

INDEPENDENCE

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Hickory Ridge

Jan. 8, East Mecklenburg

Jan. 12, Porter Ridge

Jan. 15, at Butler

Jan. 19, at Garinger

Jan. 22, Rocky River

Jan. 26, at Myers Park

Jan. 29, Hickory Ridge

Feb. 2, at East Mecklenburg

Feb. 5, at Porter Ridge

Feb. 9, Butler

Feb. 12, Garinger

Feb. 16, at Rocky River

Feb. 19, Myers Park

JAY M. ROBINSON

(all games at 5:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, Cox Mill (girls at Cox Mill)

Jan. 8, at Concord (girls home vs. Concord)

Jan. 14, at A.L. Brown (girls home vs. Brown)

Jan. 15, Central Cabarrus (girls at Central Cabarrus)

Jan. 19, West Cabarrus (girls at West Cabarrus)

Jan. 21, at Northwest Cabarrus (girls home vs. Northwest Cabarrus)

Jan. 26, Olympic (girls at Olympic)

Jan. 28, at Cox Mill (girls home vs. Cox Mill)

Feb. 2, Concord (girls at Concord)

Feb. 4, A.L. Brown (girls at Brown)

Feb. 9, at Central Cabarrus (girls home vs. Central Cabarrus)

Feb. 11, at West Cabarrus (girls home vs. West Cabarrus)

Feb. 16, Northwest Cabarrus (girls at Northwest Cabarrus)

Feb. 19, at Olympic (girls home vs. Olympic)

JESSE CARSON

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Davie County

Jan. 8, South Rowan

Jan. 12, North Iredell

Jan. 15, East Rowan

Jan. 19, at Statesville

Jan. 22, at West Rowan

Jan. 26, South Iredell

Jan. 29, at North Iredell

Feb. 2, at East Rowan

Feb. 5, Statesville

Feb. 9, West Rowan

Feb. 12, at South Iredell

Feb. 15-19, North Piedmont 3A tournament

JULIUS CHAMBERS

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Mallard Creek

Jan. 8, at Hopewell

Jan. 12, Mooresville

Jan. 15, West Charlotte

Jan. 19, at Lake Norman

Jan. 22, North Mecklenburg

Jan. 26, Hough

Jan. 29, Mallard Creek

Feb. 2, Hopewell

Feb. 5, at Mooresville

Feb. 9, at West Charlotte

Feb. 12, Lake Norman

Feb. 16, at North Mecklenburg

Feb. 19, at Hough

KINGS MOUNTAIN

Jan. 5, at Stuart Cramer

Jan. 8, at North Gaston

Jan. 12, Hunter Huss

Jan. 15, Ashbrook

Jan. 21, Burns

Jan. 22, at Forestview

Jan. 26, Crest

Jan. 29, Stuart Cramer

Feb. 2, North Gaston

Feb. 5, at Hunter Huss

Feb. 9, at Ashbrook

Feb. 12, at Shelby

Feb. 16, Forestview

Feb. 19, at Crest

LAKE NORMAN

Jan. 6, at West Charlotte

Jan. 8, Mallard Creek

Jan. 12, Hough

Jan. 15, at Mooresville

Jan. 19, Julius Chambers

Jan. 22, at Hopewell

Jan. 26, at North Mecklenburg

Jan. 29, West Charlotte

Feb. 2, at Mallard Creek

Feb. 5, at Hough

Feb. 9, Mooresville

Feb. 12, at Julius Chambers

Feb. 16, Hopewell

Feb. 19, North Mecklenburg

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER

(girls at 6:15 p.m.; boys at 7:45 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at East Lincoln

Jan. 8, North Lincoln

Jan. 12, at Maiden

Jan. 15, Newton-Conover

Jan. 19, at Lincolnton

Jan. 22, Bandys

Jan. 26, at West Lincoln

Jan. 29, East Lincoln

Feb. 2, at North Lincoln

Feb. 5, Maiden

Feb. 9, at Newton-Conover

Feb. 12, Lincolnton

Feb. 16, at Bandys

Feb. 19, West Lincoln

LAKE NORMAN CHRISTIAN

Jan. 7, University Christian (at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)

Jan. 9, Ypsi Prep Academy (boys)

Jan. 12, at Victory Christian

Jan. 15, at United Faith Christian

Jan. 18, Hoop Hall Classic, in Springfield, Mass. (boys)

Jan. 19, at North Hills Christian

Jan. 25, at Kings Fork, Va. (boys)

Jan. 26, at Woodlawn School (boys)

Jan. 29, at Victory Christian

Feb. 2, at United Faith Christian

Feb. 5, North Hills Christian

Feb. 6, at Ypsi Prep, Mich. (boys)

Feb. 9, Gospel Light Christian (at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center) (boys)

Feb. 12, Woodlawn School (boys)

Feb. 16, Mountain Island Day (at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center) (boys)

LANGTREE CHARTER

Jan. 5, Queens Grant

Jan. 8, at Pine Lake Prep

Jan. 13, Mountain Island Charter

Jan. 15, Community School of Davidson

Jan. 20, Carolina International

Jan. 22, at Bradford Prep

Jan. 26, at Union Academy

Jan. 29, at Queens Grant

Feb. 2, Pine Lake Prep

Feb. 5, at Mountain Island Charter

Feb. 9, at Community School of Davidson

Feb. 12, at Carolina International

Feb. 16, Bradford Prep

Feb. 19, Union Academy

LINCOLN CHARTER

Jan. 6, at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Jan. 8, at South Iredell

Jan. 12, at Cherryville

Jan. 15, Highland Tech

Jan. 19, at Bessemer City

Jan. 22, Christ the King

Jan. 26, Piedmont Community Charter

Jan. 29, Bessemer City

Feb. 2, Thomas Jefferson Academy

Feb. 5, at Highland Tech

Feb. 9, open

Feb. 12, at Christ the King

Feb. 16, Cherryville

Feb. 19, at Piedmont Community Charter

LINCOLNTON

Jan. 5, at Newton-Conover

Jan. 8, East Lincoln

Jan. 12, Bandys

Jan. 15, at West Lincoln

Jan. 19, Lake Norman Charter

Jan. 22, at North Lincoln

Jan. 26, Maiden

Jan. 29, Newton-Conover

Feb. 2, at East Lincoln

Feb. 5, at Bandys

Feb. 9, West Lincoln

Feb. 12, at Lake Norman Charter

Feb. 16, North Lincoln

Feb. 19, at Maiden

MAIDEN

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 5, Bandys

Jan. 8, at West Lincoln

Jan. 12, Lake Norman Charter

Jan. 15, at North Lincoln

Jan. 19, East Lincoln

Jan. 22, Newton-Conover

Jan. 26, at Lincolnton

Jan. 29, at Bandys

Feb. 2, West Lincoln

Feb. 5, at Lake Norman Charter

Feb. 9, North Lincoln

Feb. 12, at East Lincoln

Feb. 16, at Newton-Conover

Feb. 19, Lincolnton

MALLARD CREEK

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, Julius Chambers

Jan. 8, at Lake Norman (girls, 6:30; boys, 8)

Jan. 12, at West Charlotte

Jan. 15, Hopewell

Jan. 19, at North Mecklenburg

Jan. 22, at Hough

Jan. 26, Mooresville

Jan. 29, at Julius Chambers

Feb. 2, Lake Norman

Feb. 5, West Charlotte

Feb. 9, at Hopewell

Feb. 12, North Mecklenburg

Feb. 16, Hough

Feb. 19, at Mooresville (girls, 6:30; boys, 8)

MARVIN RIDGE

Jan. 6, at Monroe

Jan. 8, Piedmont

Jan. 12, at Cuthbertson

Jan. 15, at Parkwood

Jan. 19, Weddington

Jan. 22, Sun Valley

Jan. 26, at Charlotte Catholic

Jan. 29, Monroe

Feb. 2, at Piedmont

Feb. 5, Cuthbertson

Feb. 9, Parkwood

Feb. 12, at Weddington

Feb. 16, at Sun Valley

Feb. 19, Charlotte Catholic

McDOWELL

Jan. 5, Hickory

Jan. 8, St. Stephens

Jan. 12, at Watauga

Jan. 15, at Alexander Central

Jan. 19, South Caldwell

Jan. 23, at Asheville School

Jan. 26, at Freedom

Jan. 29, at Hickory

Feb. 2, at St. Stephens

Feb. 5, Watauga

Feb. 9, Alexander Central

Feb. 12, at South Caldwell

Feb. 16, open

Feb. 19, Hickory

METROLINA CHRISTIAN

Jan. 4, at Concord Academy

Jan. 8, Northside Christian

Jan. 9, at Cary Academy

Jan. 12, at Westminster Catawba

Jan. 15, Cabarrus Charter

Jan. 19, Hickory Grove Christian

Jan. 22, Gaston Day

Jan. 26, at SouthLake Christian

Jan. 29, Concord Academy

Feb. 2, at Northside Christian

Feb. 5, Westminster Catawba

Feb. 9-12, Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament

MONROE

Jan. 6, Marvin Ridge

Jan. 8, Weddington

Jan. 12, at Piedmont

Jan. 15, at Sun Valley

Jan. 19, Cuthbertson

Jan. 22, Charlotte Catholic

Jan. 26, at Parkwood

Jan. 29, at Marvin Ridge

Feb. 2, at Weddington

Feb. 5, Piedmont

Feb. 9, Sun Valley

Feb. 12, at Cuthbertson

Feb. 16, at Charlotte Catholic

Feb. 19, Parkwood

MONTGOMERY CENTRAL

Jan. 6, at South Stanly

Jan. 8, Albemarle

Jan. 12, Anson County

Jan. 15, at Forest Hills

Jan. 19, at West Stanly

Jan. 22, Mount Pleasant

Jan. 26, at Central Academy

Jan. 29, at Anson County

Feb. 2, Forest Hills

Feb. 5, West Stanly

Feb. 9, at Mount Pleasant

Feb. 12, Central Academy

Feb. 15-19, Rocky River 2A-3A tournament (at Montgomery Central)

MOORESVILLE

Jan. 6, North Mecklenburg

Jan. 8, at Hough

Jan. 12, at Julius Chambers

Jan. 15, Lake Norman

Jan. 19, at Hopewell

Jan. 22, West Charlotte

Jan. 26, at Mallard Creek

Jan. 29, at North Mecklenburg

Feb. 2, Hough

Feb. 5, Julius Chambers

Feb. 9, at Lake Norman

Feb. 12, Hopewell

Feb. 16, at West Charlotte

Feb. 19, Mallard Creek

MOUNT PLEASANT

Jan. 4, East Rowan

Jan. 8, Central Academy

Jan. 14, Northwest Cabarrus

Jan. 15, at Anson County

Jan. 19, Forest Hills

Jan. 22, at Montgomery Central

Jan. 28, West Stanly

Jan. 29, at Central Academy

Feb. 2, Anson County

Feb. 5, at Forest Hills

Feb. 9, Montgomery Central

Feb. 12, at West Stanly

Feb. 15-19, Rocky River 2A-3A tournament (at Montgomery Central)

MOUNTAIN ISLAND CHARTER

(girls at 5:30 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.)

Jan. 6, Carolina International

Jan. 8, at Community School of Davidson

Jan. 13, at Langtree Charter

Jan. 15, Bradford Prep

Jan. 20, Union Academy

Jan. 22, at Queens Grant

Jan. 26, at Pine Lake Prep

Jan. 29, at Carolina International

Feb. 2, Community School of Davidson

Feb. 5, Langtree Charter

Feb. 9, at Bradford Prep

Feb. 12, at Union Academy

Feb. 16, Queens Grant

Feb. 19, Pine Lake Prep

MYERS PARK

Jan. 6, Garinger

Jan. 8, Rocky River

Jan. 12, at Butler

Jan. 15, at Hickory Ridge

Jan. 19, East Mecklenburg

Jan. 22, at Porter Ridge

Jan. 26, Independence

Jan. 29, at Garinger

Feb. 2, at Rocky River

Feb. 5, Butler

Feb. 9, Hickory Ridge

Feb. 12, at East Mecklenburg

Feb. 16, Porter Ridge

Feb. 19, at Independence

NEWTON-CONOVER

Jan. 5, Lincolnton

Jan. 8, at Bandys

Jan. 12, at West Lincoln

Jan. 15, at Lake Norman Charter

Jan. 19, North Lincoln

Jan. 22, at Maiden

Jan. 26, East Lincoln

Jan. 29, at Lincolnton

Feb. 2, Bandys

Feb. 5, West Lincoln

Feb. 9, Lake Norman Charter

Feb. 12, at North Lincoln

Feb. 16, Maiden

Feb. 19, at East Lincoln

NORTH GASTON

Jan. 5, at Hunter Huss

Jan. 8, Kings Mountain

Jan. 12, at Forestview

Jan. 15, Stuart Cramer

Jan. 19, at Crest

Jan. 22, Ashbrook

Jan. 26, at East Gaston

Jan. 29, at Hunter Huss

Feb. 2, at Kings Mountain

Feb. 5, Forestview

Feb. 9, at Stuart Cramer

Feb. 12, Crest

Feb. 16, at Ashbrook

Feb. 19, open

NORTH IREDELL

Jan. 6, East Surry

Jan. 8, Bishop McGuinness

Jan. 12, at Jesse Carson

Jan. 15, Statesville

Jan. 19, at West Rowan

Jan. 22, at South Iredell

Jan. 26, at East Rowan

Jan. 29, Jesse Carson

Feb. 2, at Statesville

Feb. 5, West Rowan

Feb. 9, South Iredell

Feb. 12, East Rowan

Feb. 15-19, North Piedmont 3A tournament

NORTH LINCOLN

Jan. 6, West Lincoln

Jan. 8, at Lake Norman Charter

Jan. 12, East Lincoln

Jan. 15, Maiden

Jan. 19, at Newton-Conover

Jan. 22, Lincolnton

Jan. 26, at Bandys

Jan. 29, at West Lincoln

Feb. 2, Lake Norman Charter

Feb. 5, at East Lincoln

Feb. 9, at Maiden

Feb. 12, Newton-Conover

Feb. 16, at Lincolnton

Feb. 19, Bandys

NORTH MECKLENBURG

Jan. 6, at Mooresville

Jan. 8, West Charlotte

Jan. 12, Hopewell

Jan. 15, at Hough

Jan. 19, Mallard Creek

Jan. 22, at Julius Chambers

Jan. 26, Lake Norman

Jan. 29, Mooresville

Feb. 2, at West Charlotte

Feb. 5, at Hopewell

Feb. 9, Hough

Feb. 12, at Mallard Creek

Feb. 16, Julius Chambers

Feb. 19, at Lake Norman

NORTH ROWAN

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

Date

NORTH STANLY

Jan. 5, at West Stanly

Jan. 8, Forest Hills

Jan. 12, at North Rowan

Jan. 15, Gray Stone Day

Jan. 22, South Davidson

Jan. 26, at Albemarle

Jan. 29, at North Moore

Feb. 2, Chatham Central

Feb. 5, at Uwharrie Charter

Feb. 9, South Stanly

Feb. 12, at Gray Stone Day

Feb. 16, Albemarle

Feb. 19, at South Stanly

NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN

Jan. 5, Hickory Grove Christian

Jan. 8, at Metrolina Christian

Jan. 9, at University Christian

Jan. 12, Gaston Day

Jan. 14, at Hickory Christian

Jan. 15, Westminster Catawba

Jan. 16-18, MLK Showcase

Jan. 19, at Southlake Christian

Jan. 21, at Carmel Christian

Jan. 22, at Concord Academy

Jan. 26, at Gaston Christian

Jan. 29, at Hickory Grove Christian

Feb. 2, Metrolina Christian

Feb. 4, Gaston Christian

Feb. 5, at Gaston Day

Feb. 9-12, Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament

NORTHWEST CABARRUS

Jan. 5, at Concord (girls home vs. Concord)

Jan. 7, West Cabarrus (girls at West Cabarrus)

Jan. 14, at Mount Pleasant

Jan. 15, Cox Mill (girls at Cox Mill)

Jan. 19, at A.L. Brown (girls home vs. A.L. Brown)

Jan. 21, Jay M. Robinson (girls at Jay M. Robinson)

Jan. 26, Central Cabarrus (girls at Central Cabarrus)

Jan. 28, Concord (girls at Concord)

Feb. 2, at West Cabarrus (girls home vs. West Cabarrus)

Feb. 4, at Cox Mill (girls home vs. Cox Mill)

Feb. 11, A.L. Brown (girls at A.L. Brown)

Feb. 16, at Jay M. Robinson (girls home vs. Jay M. Robinson)

Feb. 18, at Central Cabarrus (girls home vs. Central Cabarrus)

OLYMPIC

Jan. 6, Harding

Jan. 8, at South Mecklenburg

Jan. 12, Berry Academy

Jan. 15, Ardrey Kell

Jan. 19, at West Mecklenburg

Jan. 22, at Providence

Jan. 26, at Jay M. Robinson

Jan. 29, at Harding

Feb. 2, South Mecklenburg

Feb. 5, at Berry Academy

Feb. 9, at Ardrey Kell

Feb. 12, West Mecklenburg

Feb. 16, Providence

Feb. 19, Concord

PARKWOOD

Jan. 6, at Weddington

Jan. 8, at Sun Valley

Jan. 12, Charlotte Catholic

Jan. 15, Marvin Ridge

Jan. 19, at Piedmont

Jan. 22, at Cuthbertson

Jan. 26, Monroe

Jan. 29, Weddington

Feb. 2, Sun Valley

Feb. 5, at Charlotte Catholic

Feb. 9, at Marvin Ridge

Feb. 12, Piedmont

Feb. 16, Cuthbertson

Feb. 19, at Monroe

PATTON

Jan. 6, West Iredell

Jan. 9, at West Caldwell

Jan. 12, Bunker Hill

Jan. 14, at Hibriten

Jan. 19, at East Burke

Jan. 21, Fred T. Foard

Jan. 26, at Draughn

Jan. 28, at West Iredell

Feb. 2, West Caldwell

Feb. 4, at Bunker Hill

Feb. 9, Hibriten

Feb. 11, East Burke

Feb. 16, at Fred T. Foard

Feb. 18, Draughn

PIEDMONT

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Charlotte Catholic

Jan. 8, at Marvin Ridge

Jan. 12, Monroe

Jan. 15, Cuthbertson

Jan. 19, Parkwood

Jan. 22, at Weddington

Jan. 26, at Sun Valley

Jan. 29, Charlotte Catholic

Feb. 2, Marvin Ridge

Feb. 5, at Monroe

Feb. 9, at Cuthbertson

Feb. 12, at Parkwood

Feb. 16, Weddington

Feb. 19, Sun Valley

PIEDMONT COMMUNITY CHARTER

Jan. 6, at Christ the King

Jan. 8, at Cherryville

Jan. 12, Highland Tech

Jan. 19, Thomas Jefferson Academy

Jan. 21, Bessemer City

Jan. 26, at Lincoln Charter

Jan. 29, at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Feb. 2, Christ the King

Feb. 9, Cherryville

Feb. 12, at Bessemer City

Feb. 16, at Highland Tech

Feb. 19, Lincoln Charter

PINE LAKE PREP

Jan. 6, Community School of Davidson

Jan. 8, Langtree Charter

Jan. 13, Queens Grant

Jan. 15, at Union Academy

Jan. 20, Bradford Prep

Jan. 22, at Carolina International

Jan. 26, Mountain Island Charter

Jan. 29, at Community School of Davidson

Feb. 2, at Langtree Charter

Feb. 5, at Queens Grant

Feb. 9, Union Academy

Feb. 12, at Bradford Prep

Feb. 16, Carolina International

Feb. 19, at Mountain Island Charter

PORTER RIDGE

Jan. 6, at East Mecklenburg

Jan. 8, Butler

Jan. 12, at Independence

Jan. 15, Garinger

Jan. 19, at Rocky River

Jan. 22, Myers Park

Jan. 26, at Hickory Ridge

Jan. 29, East Mecklenburg

Feb. 2, at Butler

Feb. 5, Independence

Feb. 9, at Garinger

Feb. 12, Rocky River

Feb. 16, at Myers Park

Feb. 19, Hickory Ridge

PROVIDENCE

Jan. 6, at West Mecklenburg

Jan. 8, at Berry Academy

Jan. 12, South Mecklenburg

Jan. 15, open

Jan. 19, Harding

Jan. 22, Olympic

Jan. 26, at Ardrey Kell

Jan. 29, West Mecklenburg

Feb. 2, Berry Academy

Feb. 5, at South Mecklenburg

Feb. 9, open

Feb. 12, at Harding

Feb. 16, at Olympic

Feb. 19, Ardrey Kell

PROVIDENCE DAY

(girls at 5 p.m.; boys at 7 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at Wesleyan Christian

Jan. 9, Asheville Christian (girls, 2 p.m.; boys, 4 p.m.)

Jan. 12, at Cannon School

Jan. 14, at Charlotte Latin

Jan. 20, Charlotte Country Day

Jan. 22, at Covenant Day

Jan. 26, at Charlotte Christian

Jan. 29, Cannon School

Feb. 2, Charlotte Latin

Feb. 5, at Charlotte Country Day

Feb. 9, Covenant Day

Feb. 12, Charlotte Christian

QUEENS GRANT CHARTER

Jan. 5, at Langtree Charter

Jan. 8, Union Academy

Jan. 13, at Pine Lake Prep

Jan. 15, Carolina International

Jan. 19, at Community School of Davidson

Jan. 22, Mountain Island Charter

Jan. 26, at Bradford Prep

Jan. 29, Langtree Charter

Feb. 2, at Union Academy

Feb. 5, Pine Lake Prep

Feb. 9, at Carolina International

Feb. 12, Community School of Davidson

Feb. 16, at Mountain Island Charter

Feb. 19, Bradford Prep

RICHMOND SENIOR

Jan. 5, at Purnell Swett

Jan. 8, Pinecrest

Jan. 12, Jack Britt

Jan. 15, Hoke County

Jan. 19, at Lumberton

Jan. 22, at Seventy-First

Jan. 26, Scotland County

Jan. 29, Purnell Swett

Feb. 2, at Pinecrest

Feb. 5, at Jack Britt

Feb. 9, at Hoke County

Feb. 12, Lumberton

Feb. 16, Seventy-First

Feb. 19, at Scotland County

ROCKY RIVER

Jan. 6, Butler

Jan. 8, at Myers Park

Jan. 13, Hickory Ridge

Jan. 15, at East Mecklenburg

Jan. 19, Porter Ridge

Jan. 22, at Independence

Jan. 26, Garinger

Jan. 29, at Butler

Feb. 2, Myers Park

Feb. 5, at Hickory Ridge

Feb. 9, East Mecklenburg

Feb. 12, at Porter Ridge

Feb. 16, Independence

Feb. 19, at Garinger

R-S CENTRAL

Jan. 5, East Rutherford

Jan. 8, at Shelby

Jan. 12, East Gaston

Jan. 13, at Mitchell County

Jan. 19, South Point

Jan. 22, at Chase

Jan. 26, at Burns

Jan. 29, at East Rutherford

Feb. 2, Shelby

Feb. 5, at East Gaston

Feb. 12, at South Point

Feb. 16, Chase

Feb. 19, Burns

ST. STEPHENS

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 5, Freedom

Jan. 8, at McDowell

Jan. 12, Alexander Central

Jan. 15, Watauga

Jan. 19, Tabernacle Christian (girls, 5:30 p.m.; boys, 7 p.m.)

Jan. 22, South Caldwell

Jan. 26, at Hickory

Jan. 29, at Freedom

Feb. 2, McDowell

Feb. 5, at Alexander Central

Feb. 9, at Watauga

Feb. 12, North Rowan

Feb. 16, at South Caldwell

Feb. 19, Hickory

SALISBURY

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at Forest Hills

Jan. 6, Chatham Central

Jan. 12, Northwest Guilford

Jan. 15, at Thomasville

Jan. 19, West Davidson

Jan. 22, Lexington

Jan. 26, at Central Davidson

Jan. 29, Oak Grove

Feb. 2, Ledford

Feb. 5, at East Davidson

Feb. 9, North Davidson

Feb. 12, at South Rowan

Feb. 15-19, Central Carolina 2A tournament

SHELBY

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at East Gaston

Jan. 8, R-S Central

Jan. 12, at Chase

Jan. 15, Burns

Jan. 20, Crest

Jan. 22, at South Point

Jan. 26, East Rutherford

Jan. 29, East Gaston

Feb. 2, at R-S Central

Feb. 5, Chase

Feb. 9, at Burns

Feb. 12, Kings Mountain

Feb. 16, South Point

Feb. 19, at East Rutherford

SOUTH CALDWELL

Jan. 5, Watauga

Jan. 8, at Hunter Huss

Jan. 12, at Hickory

Jan. 15, Freedom

Jan. 19, at McDowell

Jan. 22, at St. Stephens

Jan. 26, Alexander Central

Jan. 29, at Watauga

Feb. 2, at Hunter Huss

Feb. 5, Hickory

Feb. 9, at Freedom

Feb. 12, McDowell

Feb. 16, St. Stephens

Feb. 19, at Alexander Central

SOUTH IREDELL

Jan. 7, at Davie County

Jan. 8, Lincoln Charter

Jan. 12, at Statesville

Jan. 15, West Rowan

Jan. 19, at East Rowan

Jan. 22, North Iredell

Jan. 26, at Jesse Carson

Jan. 29, Statesville

Feb. 2, at West Rowan

Feb. 5, East Rowan

Feb. 9, at North Iredell

Feb. 12, Jesse Carson

Feb. 15-19, North Piedmont 3A tournament

SOUTH MECKLENBURG

Jan. 6, Ardrey Kell

Jan. 8, Olympic

Jan. 12, at Providence

Jan. 15, at Harding

Jan. 19, open

Jan. 22, Berry Academy

Jan. 26, at West Mecklenburg

Jan. 29, at Ardrey Kell

Feb. 2, at Olympic

Feb. 5, Providence

Feb. 9, Harding

Feb. 11, at West Cabarrus

Feb. 16, at Berry Academy

Feb. 19, West Mecklenburg

SOUTH POINT

Jan. 5, at Burns

Jan. 8, East Gaston

Jan. 12, at Stuart Cramer

Jan. 15, East Rutherford

Jan. 19, at R-S Central

Jan. 22, Shelby

Jan. 26, at Chase

Jan. 29, Burns

Feb. 2, at East Gaston

Feb. 5, Stuart Cramer

Feb. 9, at East Rutherford

Feb. 12, R-S Central

Feb. 16, at Shelby

Feb. 19, Chase

SOUTH ROWAN

Jan. 6, West Rowan

Jan. 8, at Jesse Carson

Jan. 14, at South Davidson

Jan. 15, East Davidson

Jan. 19, at Ledford

Jan. 22, at North Davidson

Jan. 26, Oak Grove

Jan. 29, at West Davidson

Feb. 2, at Thomasville

Feb. 5, Lexington

Feb. 9, at Central Davidson

Feb. 12, Salisbury

Feb. 15-19, Central Carolina 2A tournament

SOUTH STANLY

Jan. 6, Montgomery Central

Jan. 8, West Stanly

Jan. 12, at North Moore

Jan. 15, Chatham Central

Jan. 19, at Uwharrie Charter

Jan. 22, Albemarle

Jan. 26, North Rowan

Jan. 29, Gray Stone Day

Feb. 3, at North Rowan

Feb. 5, at South Davidson

Feb. 9, at North Stanly

Feb. 12, at Albemarle

Feb. 16, at Gray Stone Day

Feb. 19, North Stanly

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN

Jan. 5, Gaston Day

Jan. 8, Westminster Catawba

Jan. 12, at Concord Academy

Jan. 15, at Hickory Grove Christian

Jan. 19, Northside Christian

Jan. 22, Gaston Christian

Jan. 26, Metrolina Christian

Jan. 29, at Gaston Day

Feb. 2, at Westminster Catawba

Feb. 5, Concord Academy

Feb. 9-12, Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament

STATESVILLE

Jan. 5, Thomasville

Jan. 12, South Iredell

Jan. 15, at North Iredell

Jan. 19, Jesse Carson

Jan. 22, at East Rowan

Jan. 26, West Rowan

Jan. 29, at South Iredell

Feb. 2, North Iredell

Feb. 5, at Jesse Carson

Feb. 9, East Rowan

Feb. 12, at West Rowan

Feb. 15-19, North Piedmont 3A tournament

STATESVILLE CHRISTIAN

Jan. 5, Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Jan. 8, at Westchester Country Day

Jan. 12, Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill

Jan. 15, N.C. Leadership Academy

Jan. 19, University Christian

Jan. 22, at Hickory Christian

Jan. 26, at Davidson Day

Jan. 29, at University Christian

Feb. 2, Hickory Christian

Feb. 5, Davidson Day

Feb. 9-12, Foothills Athletic Conference tournament

STUART CRAMER

Jan. 5, Kings Mountain

Jan. 8, Crest

Jan. 12, South Point

Jan. 15, at North Gaston

Jan. 19, at Ashbrook

Jan. 22, Hunter Huss

Jan. 26, Forestview

Jan. 29, at Kings Mountain

Feb. 2, at Crest

Feb. 5, at South Point

Feb. 9, North Gaston

Feb. 12, Ashbrook

Feb. 16, at Hunter Huss

Feb. 19, at Forestview

SUN VALLEY

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Cuthbertson

Jan. 8, Parkwood

Jan. 12, at Weddington

Jan. 15, Monroe

Jan. 19, Charlotte Catholic

Jan. 22, at Marvin Ridge

Jan. 26, Piedmont

Jan. 29, Cuthbertson

Feb. 2, at Parkwood

Feb. 5, Weddington

Feb. 9, at Monroe

Feb. 12, at Charlotte Catholic

Feb. 16, Marvin Ridge

Feb. 19, at Piedmont

THOMAS JEFFERSON ACADEMY

Jan. 6, Lincoln Charter

Jan. 8, at Highland Tech

Jan. 12, at Bessemer City

Jan. 15, Christ the King

Jan. 19, at Piedmont Community Charter

Jan. 22, open

Jan. 26, at Cherryville

Jan. 29, Piedmont Community Charter

Feb. 2, at Lincoln Charter

Feb. 5, at Christ the King

Feb. 9, Highland Tech

Feb. 12, open

Feb. 16, Bessemer City

Feb. 19, Cherryville

UNION ACADEMY

Jan.,6, at Bradford Prep

Jan. 8, at Queens Grant

Jan. 13, at Carolina International

Jan. 15, Pine Lake Prep

Jan. 20, at Mountain Island Charter

Jan. 22, at Community School of Davidson

Jan. 26, Langtree Charter

Jan. 29, Bradford Prep

Feb. 2, Queens Grant

Feb. 5, Carolina International

Feb. 9, at Pine Lake Prep

Feb. 12, Mountain Island Charter

Feb. 16, Community School of Davidson

Feb. 19, at Langtree Charter

UNITED FAITH CHRISTIAN

Jan. 2, Gaston Day

Jan. 5, Charlotte Country Day

Jan. 8, Covenant Classical

Jan. 12, at Woodlawn School

Jan. 15, Lake Norman Christian

Jan. 18, at Christ School (boys)

Jan. 19, at Arborbrook Christian (girls)

Jan. 22, at Victory Christian

Jan. 26, at North Hills Christian

Jan. 29, Woodlawn School (boys)

Feb. 2, at Lake Norman Christian

Feb. 5, at Mount Zion Academy (boys)

Feb. 5, Arborbrook Christian (girls)

Feb. 9, Victory Christian

Feb. 12, North Hills Christian

VICTORY CHRISTIAN

Jan. 5, at Charlotte Latin

Jan. 8, at Mount Zion Academy

Jan. 9, at Raleigh Christian

Jan. 12, Lake Norman Christian

Jan. 14, at Comenius

Jan. 15, North Hills Christian

Jan. 16, in MLK Classic

Jan. 19, Woodlawn School (boys)

Jan. 22, United Faith Christian

Jan. 26, Carmel Christian

Jan. 29, at Lake Norman Christian

Feb. 2, at North Hills Christian

Feb. 5, at Woodlawn School (boys)

Feb. 6, at Trinity Collegiate

Feb. 9, at United Faith Christian

WATAUGA

Jan. 5, at South Caldwell

Jan. 8, Alexander Central

Jan. 12, McDowell

Jan. 15, at St. Stephens

Jan. 19, Hickory

Jan. 22, at Freedom

Jan. 27, at Alexander Central (nonconference)

Jan. 29, South Caldwell

Feb. 2, at Alexander Central

Feb. 5, at McDowell

Feb. 9, St. Stephens

Feb. 12, at Hickory

Feb. 16, Freedom

Feb. 19, open

WEDDINGTON

Jan. 6, Parkwood

Jan. 8, at Monroe

Jan. 12, Sun Valley

Jan. 15, at Charlotte Catholic

Jan. 19, at Marvin Ridge

Jan. 22, Piedmont

Jan. 26, at Cuthbertson

Jan. 29, at Parkwood

Feb. 2, Monroe

Feb. 5, at Sun Valley

Feb. 9, Charlotte Catholic

Feb. 12, Marvin Ridge

Feb. 16, at Piedmont

Feb. 19, Cuthbertson

WEST CABARRUS

(games at 6:30 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at A.L. Brown (girls home vs. A.L. Brown)

Jan. 8, at Northwest Cabarrus (girls home vs. Northwest Cabarrus)

Jan. 14, Central Cabarrus (girls at Central Cabarrus)

Jan. 19, at Jay M. Robinson (girls home vs. Jay M. Robinson)

Jan. 21, Jay M. Robinson (girls at Jay M. Robinson)

Jan. 26, Concord (girls at Concord)

Jan. 29, A.L. Brown (girls at A.L. Brown)

Feb. 2, Northwest Cabarrus (girls at Northwest Cabarrus)

Feb. 4, at Central Cabarrus (girls home vs. Central Cabarrus)

Feb. 8, at Providence

Feb. 11, South Mecklenburg

Feb. 16, at Cox Mill (girls home vs. Cox Mill)

Feb. 18, at Concord (girls home vs. Concord)

WEST CALDWELL

(girls at 6:30 p.m.; boys at 8 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Fred T. Foard

Jan. 8, Patton

Jan. 12, at Draughn

Jan. 14, Bunker Hill

Jan. 19, West Iredell

Jan. 21, at East Burke

Jan. 26, at Hibriten

Jan. 28, Fred T. Foard

Feb. 2, at Patton

Feb. 4, Draughn

Feb. 9, at Bunker Hill

Feb. 11, at West Iredell

Feb. 16, East Burke

Feb. 18, Hibriten

WEST CHARLOTTE

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, Lake Norman

Jan. 8, at North Mecklenburg

Jan. 12, Mallard Creek

Jan. 15, at Julius Chambers

Jan. 19, Hough

Jan. 22, at Mooresville

Jan. 26, Hopewell

Jan. 29, at Lake Norman

Feb. 2, North Mecklenburg

Feb. 5, at Mallard Creek

Feb. 9, Julius Chambers

Feb. 12, at Hough

Feb. 16, Mooresville

Feb. 19, at Hopewell

WEST IREDELL

(girls at 6 p.m.; boys at 7:30 p.m.)

Jan. 6, at Patton

Jan. 8, at Bunker Hill

Jan. 12, Hibriten

Jan. 14, at Fred T. Foard

Jan. 19, at West Caldwell

Jan. 21, Draughn

Jan. 26, East Burke

Jan. 28, Patton

Feb. 2, Bunker Hill

Feb. 4, at Hibriten

Feb. 9, Fred T. Foard

Feb. 11, West Caldwell

Feb. 16, at Draughn

Feb. 18, at East Burke

WEST LINCOLN

Jan. 5, at North Lincoln

Jan. 8, Maiden

Jan. 12, Newton-Conover

Jan. 15, Lincolnton

Jan. 19, at Bandys

Jan. 22, at East Lincoln

Jan. 26, Lake Norman Charter

Jan. 29, North Lincoln

Feb. 2, at Maiden

Feb. 5, at Newton-Conover

Feb. 9, at Lincolnton

Feb. 12, Bandys

Feb. 16, East Lincoln

Feb. 19, at Lake Norman Charter

WEST MECKLENBURG

Jan. 6, Providence

Jan. 8, open

Jan. 12, at Ardrey Kell

Jan. 15, at Berry Academy

Jan. 19, Olympic

Jan. 22, at Harding

Jan. 26, South Mecklenburg

Jan. 29, at Providence

Feb. 2, A.L. Brown

Feb. 5, Ardrey Kell

Feb. 9, Berry Academy

Feb. 12, at Olympic

Feb. 16, Harding

Feb. 19, at South Mecklenburg

WEST ROWAN

Jan. 6, at South Rowan

Jan. 8, open

Jan. 12, East Rowan

Jan. 15, at South Iredell

Jan. 19, North Iredell

Jan. 22, Jesse Carson

Jan. 26, at Statesville

Jan. 29, at East Rowan

Feb. 2, South Iredell

Feb. 5, at North Iredell

Feb. 9, at Jesse Carson

Feb. 12, Statesville

Feb. 15-19, North Piedmont 3A tournament

WEST STANLY

Jan. 5, North Stanly

Jan. 8, at South Stanly

Jan. 13, Forest Hills

Jan. 15, at Central Academy

Jan. 19, Montgomery Central

Jan. 22, Anson County

Jan. 26, at Mount Pleasant

Jan. 29, at Forest Hills

Feb. 2, Central Academy

Feb. 5, at Montgomery Central

Feb. 9, at Anson County

Feb. 12, Mount Pleasant

Feb. 15-19, Rocky River 2A-3A tournament (at Montgomery Central)

WESTMINSTER CATAWBA

Jan. 5, at Gaston Christian

Jan. 8, at Southlake Christian

Jan. 12, Metrolina Christian

Jan. 15, at Northside Christian

Jan. 18, South Pointe (in MLK Showcase at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center)

Jan. 19, Concord Academy

Jan. 22, Hickory Grove Christian

Jan. 26, at Gaston Day

Jan. 29, Gaston Christian (boys)

Feb.2, Southlake Christian

Feb. 5, at Metrolina Christian

Feb. 9-12, Metrolina Athletic Conference tournament

WOODLAWN SCHOOL (boys)

(games at 6 p.m.)

Jan. 5, at North Hills Christian

Jan. 8, Lake Norman Christian

Jan. 11, at United Faith Christian

Jan. 15, at Lee Christian, 7

Jan. 16, at Sanford Grace Christian

Jan. 19, at Victory Christian

Jan. 22, North Hills Christian

Jan. 26, at Lake Norman Christian

Jan. 29, United Faith Christian

Feb. 2, TBA

Feb. 5, Victory Christian