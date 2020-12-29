Catawba County 2021 high school basketball preview

High school basketball season, for North Carolina’s public schools, begins Monday, January 4.

Here is a preview for boys and girls teams in Catawba County

2021 Catawba County Boys Preview

Catawba County Boys’ Basketball Teams to Watch

Hickory: The Red Tornadoes have averaged 25 wins per season over the last five years, but with a new head coach (Daniel Willis) and no returning starters, it will be a challenge to keep up their usual winning pace. But, Hickory has talent, led by a pair of 6-foot-5 forwards in Nick Everheart (10 ppg) and Rico Walker, as well as 5-10 senior Newton Conover transfer Keagan Covington. Hickory might have some growing pains early, but expect the Red Tornadoes to contend for the Northwestern 3A/4A conference title.

Maiden: After four straight winning seasons (2015-20), the Blue Devils slipped to 7-18 last year. This year, with four starters back, Maiden should move right back up the South Fork 2A standings with an experienced frontcourt including junior Dru McClough (11.2 ppg), and seniors Micah Haynes (6 ppg) and Iziah Morgan (6 ppg, 6 rpg). Sophomore,Chris Culliver (Bandys’ transfer) and senior Jayden Roseman (Newton Conover transfer) will man the backcourt.

St. Stephens: The Indians return coach Patrick Smith (from N.C. National Guard service) and four starters, including junior Ji Ikard and Zane McPherson, which should give St. Stephens the momentum they need to propel their team into the middle of the Northwestern 3A/4A conference race.

Catawba County Boys’ Basketball Players to Watch

Maverick Davis, Newton Conover: The 5-11, all-conference senior guard (9.6 ppg) gets it done on and off the court, with a 4.29 grade-point average in the classroom.

Nick Everheart, Hickory: The 6-5 junior proved he was a reliable contributor as a sophomore (10 ppg, 9 rpg); now takes on a lead role for a Red Tornadoes’ team that expects to win every year.

Ethan Hildebran, Bunker Hill: The 5-11 senior guard (8.9) had a breakout junior season, and is Bunker Hill’s leading returning scorer.

Dru McClough, Maiden: The 6-3, 250-pound bruiser (11.2 ppg, 9 rpg) will be a force in the paint for the Blue Devils.

Zane McPherson, St. Stephens: The 6-foot senior guard (13.1 ppg, 4.9 rpg) will team with junior Ji Ikard to give St. Stephens the backcourt that can help them be a much improved team.

Rico Walker, Hickory: The 6-5 sophomore gives Hickory a rugged player in the paint, also a standout football player with offers from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech, according to Coach Daniel Willis.

Catawba County Boys’ Basketball Players On the Rise

Keagan Covington, Hickory: The Newton Conover transfer, a 5-10 senior will be a welcome, veteran addition to a young, Hickory backcourt.

Chris Culliver, Maiden: The Bandys’ transfer, a 6-2 sophomore (8.3 ppg) was one of the county’s best freshman, now looks to prove he can be even better on a new team as a sophomore.

E.J. Habschied, Bandys: The 6-foot senior guard (2.4 ppg) is the lone returning starter for the Trojans.

Ji Ikard, St. Stephens: The 5-9 junior should give the St. Stephens a big scoring boast after averaging 18.6 points per game last year in just six games of action.

Preseason All-Catawba County Boys’ Basketball Team

Maverick Davis, Newton Conover, 5-11, Sr.

Nick Everheart, Hickory, 6-5, Jr.

Dru McClough, Maiden, 6-3, Jr.

Zane McPherson, St. Stephens, 6-0, Sr.

Rico Walker, Hickory, 6-5, Jr.

Catawba County Preseason Boys’ Basketball Player of the Year: Nick Everheart, Hickory, 6-5, Jr.

Catawba County Preseason Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year: Daniel Willis, Hickory.

Interesting Notes

New Bunker Hill basketball coach, Anthony Church (former Bunker Hill assistant) is the Bears’ third head coach in as many years following, Lee Swanson (2018-19) and Dylan Johnson (2019-20).

Former Hickory basketball and football standout (1997 graduate), Daniel Willis returns to his alma mater, where he gets the rare opportunity to take over a Red Tornadoes that has averaged 25 wins per season. Willis played college basketball at Lenoir Rhyne.

St. Stephens’ basketball coach, Patrick Smith missed last season because he was deployed to server in the N.C. National Guard. Smith, who serves Alpha Battery out of Lincolnton, is a sergeant and was stationed in Bahrain and Kuwait from August 2019 to August 2020.

Conference Predictions

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

Freedom; 2. Hickory; 3. Alexander Central; 4. Watauga; 5. McDowell; 6. South Caldwell; 7. St. Stephens.

Northwest Foothills 2A Conference

Hibriten; 2. Patton; 3. West Caldwell; 4. East Burke; 5. Draughn; 6. West Iredell; 7. Fred T. Foard; 8. Bunker Hill.

South Fork 2A