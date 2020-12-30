2021 Burke County high school basketball preview

High school basketball season for N.C. public schools begins Monday. Here is a preview for Burke County Schools.

Boys Preview

Teams to Watch

East Burke: The Cavaliers went 14-13 last year, posting their first winning since 2015-16. East Burke returns two starters in senior guard Aasin Lor (8 ppg), senior forward Trey Ward (6 ppg) with junior Christian Smith (key reserve) also back in the fold.

Freedom: The Patriots have established themselves as one of the best teams in the state, averaging 26 wins per season over the last five years, including the 2020 3A state title. This year, Freedom returns one starter, junior point guard Que Rice. Rice should benefit from Draughn transfer Daylin Pritchard.

Patton: The Panthers return only on starter in junior Connor Rudisill (4 ppg) from a team that has made the playoff eight straight years, averaging 17 wins per season from 2015-20. Patton will need Rudisill and classmate Waylon Rutherford to play bigger roles if they going to stay in the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference race and keep their postseason streak intact.

Players to Watch

Marshall Byrd, Draughn: The Wildcats’ most experienced returning guard (3 ppg) will have to step into a bigger role for Draughn to remain a factor in the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference.

Aasin Lor, East Burke: The 6-foot guard (8 ppg) will need to be a reliable scorer for East Burke to build on their first winning season (14-13) in four years.

Daylin Pritchard, Freedom, 6-0, Jr.: The 6-foot Draughn transfer (15 ppg, 6.5 rpg) will be an immediate playmaker for the Patriots.

Que Rice, Freedom, 5-9, Jr.: The 5-foot-9 point guard (6 ppg, 3 apg) gives Freedom two lead guards to push the tempo.

Waylon Rutherford, East Burke, 6-4, Jr.: The 6-4 forward (4 ppg, 3 rpg) will team with classmate Connor Rudisill (4 ppg) to provide experience on a team that lost four starters.

Players On the Rise

Saiveon Pittman, Freedom: The 5-9 senior had season-ending shoulder surgery early last season.

Trey Ward, East Burke: The 6-3 senior forward (6 ppg, 3 rpg) will have to step up his game for the Cavaliers to stay in the upper echelon of the Northwest Foothills’ 2A standings again this year.

Preseason All-County Team

Marshall Byrd, Draughn, 6-1, Sr.

Aasin Lor, East Burke, 6-0, Sr.

Daylin Pritchard, Freedom, 6-0, Jr.

Que Rice, Freedom, 5-9, Jr.

Waylon Rutherford, East Burke, 6-4, Jr.

Preseason Coach of the Year: Daylin Pritchard, Freedom, 6-0, Sr.

Preseason Player of the Year: Clint Zimmerman, Freedom.

Interesting Notes

Draughn was one of the hardest hit teams in the state by graduation and transfers, as the Wildcats return only seven percent of their scoring from the 2019-20 squad.

Freedom basketball coach, Clint Zimmerman didn’t miss a beat in his first year as the Patriots’ head coaching going 29-1, winning the 3A state championship (co-champs with Fayetteville Westover). Zimmerman, a former Freedom basketball player (2003 graduate) was also a Patriots’ assistant for 12 years under former coach Casey Rogers.

Coach Dennis Brittain and Patton have posted double-digit victories for seven years in a row, and will be tested to match that this year with only one starter, Colin Rudisill, back in the lineup.

Conference Predictions

Northwestern 3A/4A Boys

Freedom; 2. Hickory; 3. Alexander Central; 4. Watauga; 5. McDowell; 6. South Caldwell; 7. St. Stephens.

Northwest Foothills’ 2A Boys

Hibriten; 2. West Caldwell; 3. Patton; 4. East Burke; 5. Draughn; 6. Fred T. Foard; 7. West Iredell; 8. Bunker Hill.

Girls Preview

Burke County Girls’ Basketball Teams to Watch

East Burke: The Cavaliers have dominated the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference going a perfect 38-0 in league play in the last three years. This year, East Burke will have to prove they can reload as they lost all five starters from a 27-4 2A state quarterfinalist team.

6-foot sophomore forwards Aubree Griggs and Aubrie Snyder are the most experienced returning players and will play key roles as the Cavaliers look to stay in thick of the conference race. No one will be surprised if Coach Crystal Bartlett (who has averaged 25 wins per season over the last five years) finds a way to get the most out of a younger team.

Freedom: The perennial powerhouse is always dangerous and a contender to come out of the NCHSAA Western region.

Patton: The Panthers have been on the rise in the last three years, averaging 16 wins per season. This year, Patton returns all five starters, led by seniors Nevaeh Duckworth (8.4 ppg), Reece Fisher (16.9 ppg) and junior Zakiah King (10.9 ppg, 12.7 ppg). The trio should give the Panthers the depth and experience to contend for the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference title and be a dangerous team in the postseason with their ability to play inside out.

Players to Watch

Ella Abernathy, Draughn: The Wildcats’ sophomore earned all-Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference honors as a freshman, averaging 11.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Reece Fisher, Patton: The 5-4 senior (16.9 ppg) is the top returning scorer in the county.

Adair Garrison, Freedom: The 6-1 senior forward (10 ppg, 7 rpg) will be the Patriots’ go-to player inside.

Danisha Hemphill, Freedom: The 5-8 senior (9 ppg, 4 rpg, 3 spg) can contribute in a lot of ways with her versatility.

Zakiah King, Patton: The 5-11 junior is a force in the paint; averaged a double, double (10.9 ppg, 12.7 rpg, 3.4 bpg) as a sophomore.

Aubrie Snyder, East Burke: The 6-foot sophomore forward (6.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg) is the leading returning scorer and rebounder the Cavaliers.

Players On the Rise

Navaeh Duckworth, Patton: The 5-9 senior (8.4 ppg) is a key piece to a balanced Panthers’ attack.

Aubree Griggs, East Burke: The 6-foot sophomore (3.4 ppg) will have to step up her game inside with Snyder if the Cavaliers are going to stay on top of the Northwest Foothills’ 2A conference.

Haley Lowman, Draughn: The Wildcats’ senior shooting guard (6.7 ppg, 5.5 rpg) gives Draughn a strong backcourt with Abernathy.

Christena Rhone, Freedom: The 5-6 junior guard (7 ppg) will have to play a bigger role for the Patriots to keep winning big games.

Preseason All-Burke County Team

Reece Fisher, Patton, 5-4, Sr.

Adair Garrison, Freedom, 6-1, Sr.

Danisha Hemphill, Freedom, 5-8, Sr.

Zakiah King, Patton, 5-11, Jr.

Aubrie Snyder, East Burke, 6-0, So.

Preseason Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year: Adair Garrison, Freedom, 6-1, Sr.

Preseason Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year: Crystal Bartlett, East Burke

Interesting Notes

Draughn senior shooting guard Haley Lowman is also a standout on the soccer field, signing with Lees McRae University in November (2020).

The East Burke girls’ basketball team hasn’t lost a conference game since 2016, when it was a member of the South Mountain Athletic 2A/3A conference.

Freedom basketball coach, Amber Reddick has 367 wins in her 16 years as a head coach.

Conference Predictions

Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference

Bunker Hill; 2. Patton; 3. East Burke; 4. West Iredell; 5. Draughn; 6. Fred T. Foard; 7. Hibriten; 8. West Caldwell.

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference