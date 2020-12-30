2021 Caldwell County high school basketball preview

x

Girls Preview

Teams to Watch

South Caldwell: The Spartans return four starters from a team that hovered around .500, going 11-13 overall a year ago. This year, South Caldwell will look to a balanced attack with seniors Faith Curtis (9 ppg) and Kaitlyn Propst (7 ppg) and juniors Olivia Miller (7 ppg) and Katlyn Wynn (6.5 ppg).

West Caldwell: The Warriors have struggled in recent times, going 15-53 in the last three years, but have a new energy with West Caldwell athletic director Stephen McMasters taking over the team. West Caldwell has a solid core in senior Cambria Crisp (11 ppg), Alyssa McMasters (6 ppg, 7 rpg) and sophomore Lucy Manuel (7 ppg) to build around.

Players to Watch

Faith Curtis, South Caldwell: The 6-foot senior (9 ppg, 6 rpg) will be a go-to player inside for the Spartans.

Cambria Crisp, West Caldwell: The 5-7 senior (11 ppg) is a four-year starter for the Warriors.

Alyssa McMasters, West Caldwell: 5-10 senior (6 ppg, 7 rpg) gives Warriors experience inside as a three-year starter.

MiQuisha Patterson, Hibriten: 5-foot-8 junior (9 ppg) is Hibriten’s top scoring option.

Kaitlyn Propst, South Caldwell: 5-6 junior (7.4 ppg, 4.2 apg) is a key playmaker for the Spartans and will have the ball in her hands a lot.

Players On the Rise

Olivia Miller/Katlyn Wynn, South Caldwell: The Spartans’ junior duo averaged a combined 14 points and 13 rebounds last season.

Lucy Manuel, West Caldwell: The 5-8 sophomore is the team’s best scorer, according to West Caldwell coach Stephen McMasters.

Katie Story, Hibriten: The Panthers’ sophomore point guard (4.4 ppg as freshman) should play a bigger role in the offense this season.

Preseason All-County Team

Faith Curtis, South Caldwell, 6-0, Sr.

Cambria Crisp, West Caldwell, 5-7, Sr.

Alyssa McMasters, West Caldwell, 5-10, Sr.

MiQuisha Patterson, Hibriten, 5-8, Jr.

Kaitlyn Propst, South Caldwell, 5-6, Sr.

Preseason Player of the Year: Faith Curtis, South Caldwell, 6-0, Sr.

Preseason Coach of the Year: Jeff Parham, South Caldwell.

Interesting Notes

New Hibriten basketball coach Maury Patterson will have a familiar face on the bench with as his wife Jenni is also his lead assistant coach. Maury Patterson is a former West Caldwell player, while Jenni played high school basketball at Lincolnton.

South Caldwell basketball coach Jeff Parham has 378 career victories and would have had a shot at 400 wins this season if the season hadn’t been shortened.

West Caldwell basketball coach Stephen McMasters is starting his second tenure as the Warriors’ girls’ basketball coach (also from 2007-11) after 22 years at the school overall, including 11 years as the athletic director.

Conference Predictions

Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference

Bunker Hill; 2. Patton; 3. East Burke; 4. West Iredell; 5. Draughn; 6. Fred T. Foard; 7. Hibriten; 8. West Caldwell.

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

Freedom; 2. Hickory; 3. South Caldwell; 4. Watauga; 5. Alexander Central; 6. McDowell; 7. St. Stephens.