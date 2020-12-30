2021 Caldwell County high school basketball preview

Charlotte Observer Logo
Girls Preview

Teams to Watch

South Caldwell: The Spartans return four starters from a team that hovered around .500, going 11-13 overall a year ago. This year, South Caldwell will look to a balanced attack with seniors Faith Curtis (9 ppg) and Kaitlyn Propst (7 ppg) and juniors Olivia Miller (7 ppg) and Katlyn Wynn (6.5 ppg).

West Caldwell: The Warriors have struggled in recent times, going 15-53 in the last three years, but have a new energy with West Caldwell athletic director Stephen McMasters taking over the team. West Caldwell has a solid core in senior Cambria Crisp (11 ppg), Alyssa McMasters (6 ppg, 7 rpg) and sophomore Lucy Manuel (7 ppg) to build around.

Players to Watch

Faith Curtis, South Caldwell: The 6-foot senior (9 ppg, 6 rpg) will be a go-to player inside for the Spartans.

Cambria Crisp, West Caldwell: The 5-7 senior (11 ppg) is a four-year starter for the Warriors.

Alyssa McMasters, West Caldwell: 5-10 senior (6 ppg, 7 rpg) gives Warriors experience inside as a three-year starter.

MiQuisha Patterson, Hibriten: 5-foot-8 junior (9 ppg) is Hibriten’s top scoring option.

Kaitlyn Propst, South Caldwell: 5-6 junior (7.4 ppg, 4.2 apg) is a key playmaker for the Spartans and will have the ball in her hands a lot.

Players On the Rise

Olivia Miller/Katlyn Wynn, South Caldwell: The Spartans’ junior duo averaged a combined 14 points and 13 rebounds last season.

Lucy Manuel, West Caldwell: The 5-8 sophomore is the team’s best scorer, according to West Caldwell coach Stephen McMasters.

Katie Story, Hibriten: The Panthers’ sophomore point guard (4.4 ppg as freshman) should play a bigger role in the offense this season.

Preseason All-County Team

Preseason Coach of the Year: Jeff Parham, South Caldwell.

Interesting Notes

Conference Predictions

Northwest Foothills’ 2A Conference

  1. Bunker Hill; 2. Patton; 3. East Burke; 4. West Iredell; 5. Draughn; 6. Fred T. Foard; 7. Hibriten; 8. West Caldwell.

Northwestern 3A/4A Conference

  1. Freedom; 2. Hickory; 3. South Caldwell; 4. Watauga; 5. Alexander Central; 6. McDowell; 7. St. Stephens.

Profile Image of Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He’s covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer “Charlotte,” when you ask, “What city are you from.” Support my work with a digital subscription
