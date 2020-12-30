2021 Cabarrus County public high school basketball preview

Boys Preview

Teams to Watch

A.L. Brown: Former Hickory coach Andy Poplin takes over a Wonders’ team that has 39 wins in the last two years, and will look to junior guards Kheni Briggs (18 ppg) and C.J. Wilson to keep A.L. Brown in contention in the South Piedmont conference.

Central Cabarrus: coach James Baker and the Vikings were one of the most improved teams in the state last year going from a combined 10 wins in the previous two years to a 17-10 mark. Central Cabarrus has the experience to build on their success with seniors Tre Bost and Te’Veon Glover and sophomore Jaiden Thompson back in the lineup.

Cox Mill: The Chargers have been the class of the SPC and the one of the best 3A teams in the state, averaging 26 wins per season over the past five years. This season, coach Tyler Johnson returns six players that he says will play college basketball, led by seniors John Anthony Baker and Chris Hunter and junior Marcus Morgan. Cox Mill expects to be playing for championships (league/state) in February and March.

Hickory Ridge: The Ragin’ Bulls lost four starters to private schools, but coach Robert Machado will look to junior point guard Jordan Marsh (17 ppg) to help keep Hickory Ridge in the thick of the Southwestern 4A conference race. Hickory Ridge will need role players like seniors Zion Gunter and Jalen Woods to step into bigger roles to remain a factor in the league and into the postseason.

Players to Watch

John Anthony Baker, Cox Mill: The 6-3 senior (9 ppg, 5 rpg) pairs with senior point guard Chris Hunter (8 ppg) to give the Chargers valuable experience and leadership in the backcourt.

Kheni Briggs, A.L. Brown: The 6-4 junior wing (18 ppg, 8 rpg) had a breakout sophomore season and should be even more productive as Wonders look to have the ball in his hands early and often.

Jordan Marsh, Hickory Ridge: The 5-10 junior point guard (17 ppg, 3 apg, 3 spg) will have to play an even bigger role as the only starter back.

Jamari McKoy, Northwest Cabarrus: The 6-1 senior (13 ppg), classmate Jayden Deese and sophomore Mason Trombley give the Trojans a backcourt that could help move back in the middle of the SPC race.

Magnus Swinger, Concord: The 6-5 junior forward (10 ppg, 5 rpg, 2 bpg) had a breakout sophomore season and should be even more productive on Concord team that returns four starters, including junior sharpshooter Johnakin Franklin (12 ppg).

Jaiden Thompson, Central Cabarrus: The 6-foot sophomore point guard (10 ppg) forms a dynamic trio with seniors Tre Bost (8 ppg) and Te’Veon Glover (9 ppg).

Jamal Williams, Mount Pleasant: The 6-7 senior forward (8.9 ppg, 8.7 rpg) will be the go-to guy inside for the Tigers with junior guard Brady Duke (12 ppg) on the perimeter.

Players On the Rise

Carson/Chase Daniel, Central Cabarrus: You aren’t seeing double when Central Cabarrus takes the floor as freshman guards and twin brothers Carson and Chase Daniel hope to have an immediate impact for the Vikings.

Zion Gunter, Hickory Ridge: The 6-7, 240-pound forward (2 ppg, 2 rpg) will have to a factor inside for a Ragin’ Bulls’ team looking to reload.

Marcus Morgan, Cox Mill: The 6-3 junior point guard (4 ppg) will step into a much bigger role for the Chargers and has Division I recruiting interest, according to coach Tyler Johnson.

Kimman Power, Carolina International: 6-2 sophomore had a breakout sophomore season (18 ppg) and gives the Comets firepower in the backcourt with senior Charlie Walker (10 ppg).

Preseason All-County Team

John Anthony Baker, Cox Mill, 6-3, Sr.

Kheni Briggs, A.L. Brown, 6-4, Jr.

Jordan Marsh, Hickory Ridge, 5-10, Jr.

Magnus Swinger, Concord, 6-5, Jr.

Jaiden Thompson, Central Cabarrus, 6-0, So.

Preseason Player of the Year: Kheni Briggs, A.L. Brown, 6-4, Jr.

Preseason Coach of the Year: Tyler Johnson, Cox Mill.

Interesting Notes

First year A.L. Brown head coach Andy Poplin returns to Cabarrus County after coaching at Hickory High most recently. Poplin, who has lived in Concord since he was two years old, was also the head coach at Concord (led Spiders to a 2007 state championship) and Mount Pleasant. Poplin has been a consistent winner wherever he has been and will try to the same thing in Kannapolis.

Central Cabarrus basketball coach James Baker is entering his 40th year as a basketball coach, including 20 years as the head coach at Catawba College (344 wins), with this being his fourth season at Central Cabarrus.

The Concord basketball team has dedicated its season to the memory of their fallen teammate Emmanuel “Bamba” Konneh who drowned this summer, according to Spiders’ coach Barrett Krueger.

West Cabarrus will begins its first year as a program (new schools) without any seniors under the direction of head coach Jabarr Adams (former Mallard Creek head coach).

Conference Predictions

Piedmont Athletic Conference, 7, 1A (PAC 7, 1A)

Mountain Island Charter; 2. Pine Lake Prep; 3. Union Academy; 4. Queens Grant; 5. Community School of Davidson; 6. Langtree Charter; 7. Carolina International; 8. Bradford Prep.

Rocky River Conference

Forest Hills; 2. West Stanly; 3. Anson County; 4. Mount Pleasant; 5. Central Montgomery; 6. Central Academy.

South Piedmont 3A Conference

Cox Mill; 2. A.L. Brown; 3. Central Cabarrus; 4. Concord; 5. Jay M. Robinson; 6. Northwest Cabarrus; 7. West Cabarrus.

Southwestern 4A Conference

Myers Park; 2. Independence; 3. Hickory Ridge; 4. Butler; 5. Porter Ridge; 6. Rocky River; 7. East Mecklenburg; 8. Garinger.

Girls Preview

Teams to Watch

Central Cabarrus: The Vikings have won the last three South Piedmont conference (SPC) titles, benefiting from experienced teams in each season and averaging 21 wins. This year, Central Cabarrus will have a younger overall team, but will look to juniors Mariah Barrie (9.1 ppg), Serenity Webb and senior Imari Knight to try and stay on top of the league.

Cox Mill: The Chargers have 32 wins in the last two years, posting back-to-back winning seasons in coach Lin Smithson’s two years at the helm (had never had a winning season previously in program history). This year, Cox Mill returns four starters led by junior point guard Leah Hines (7 ppg) and senior forward Addison Sedergren (7 ppg, 8 rpg).

Hickory Ridge: The Ragin’ Bulls have averaged 24 wins per season over the last five years, but went 17-12 a year ago. This year, new coach Jupiter Wilson (also Hickory Ridge head football coach) returns four starters, headlined by senior guard Kennedy Calhoun (17.3 ppg) and junior Jasmine Fearne (12 ppg).

Northwest Cabarrus: The Trojans should benefit from experience as their top seven players return. Northwest Cabarrus will lean on senior Aliciah Fields (15 ppg, 11 rpg) in the paint, with junior Chaunsse Barringer (13.8 ppg) on the perimeter. Northwest Cabarrus has made a lot of progress in coach Jarmaine Spruill’s five-year tenure, going from 1-22 in 2015-16 to 13-12 a year ago.

Players to Watch

Mariah Barrie, Central Cabarrus: The 5-9, All-SPC junior guard (9.1 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.5 apg) make a big impact on both sides of the floor for the Vikings.

Kennedy Calhoun, Hickory Ridge: The Longwood University (VA) commit, 5-5 senior point guard (17.3 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.1 apg) will have the ball in her hands early and often for the Ragin’ Bulls.

Aliciah Fields, Northwest Cabarrus: The 6-2 senior (15 ppg, 11 rpg) averaged a double, double as a junior, and will be expected to do even more as a senior.

Leah Hines, Cox Mill: The 5-4, All-SPC junior point guard (7 ppg, 4 apg, 4 rpg) will direct a what should be potent Cox Mill offense.

Jasmine Fearne, Hickory Ridge: The 5-11 junior (12 ppg, 5 rpg) gives Hickory Ridge one of the best backcourts in the county with Calhoun and sophomore Alyssa Lewis (10 ppg)

Emma Fisher, Mount Pleasant: The 5-10 junior forward (8 ppg, 6 rpg) is the Tigers’ leading returning scorer and rebounder.

Addison Sedergren, Cox Mill: The 6-foot senior forward will be the Chargers go-to player inside.

Players On the Rise

Chaunsse Barringer, Northwest Cabarrus: The 5-5 guard (13.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg) had a breakout sophomore season.

Jade Clowney/Ashlee Shaw, West Cabarrus: The Wolverines’ backcourt duo are key pieces to getting a first-year team started with the 5-foot sophomore in Clowney at the point guard, while Shaw, a 5-10 freshman, is on the wing.

Zoe Jackson, Concord: The Spiders’ 5-7 junior forward will have to play a bigger role as the only returning player on the roster this season.

Emerie Tillmon, Cox Mill: The 5-8 senior guard and Langtree Charter transfer will provide instant offense (13.5 ppg) for a team with multiple offensive weapons.

Serenity Webb, Central Cabarrus: The 5-6 senior (4.2 ppg) is an inspiration to her team averaging overcoming two ACL injuries to be able to play her senior season, according to coach Brandon Blalock.

Kaylee Yow, A.L. Brown: The 5-10 junior (2.4 ppg, 5.3 rpg) is only returning starter for the Wonders.

Preseason All-County Team

Mariah Barrie, Central Cabarrus, 5-9, Jr.

Kennedy Calhoun, Hickory Ridge, 5-5, Sr.

Jasmine Fearne, Hickory Ridge, 5-11, Jr.

Aliciah Fields, Northwest Cabarrus, 6-2, Sr.

Leah Hines, Cox Mill, 5-4, Jr.

Preseason Player of the Year: Kennedy Calhoun, Hickory Ridge, 5-5, Sr.

Preseason Coach of the Year: Lin Smithson, Cox Mill

Interesting Notes

Concord basketball coach Jonathan Lytton says the Spiders’ girls’ team only has six girls on the roster as of now because of COVID-19 restrictions and a lack of transportation. Concord hopes to pick up a couple more players from the volleyball team once their season is complete.

Jay M. Robinson head coach Alexis Hornbuckle was an accomplished basketball player on the court as a former WNBA, European professional and University of Tennessee star. Now, she is looking to prove she can have that same success as a coach after a 2-21 record in her first year at Robinson last year.

Former Mooresville assistant coach Nicholas Allen takes over as Mount Pleasant’s new head coach, where he will employ his new system with “positionless (players) focused on constant ball movement.”

The brand-new, West Cabarrus’ girls’ basketball program (first-year school) is in good hands with former Hickory Ridge basketball coach Tolonda Simmons leading the way from the start. Simmons guided Hickory Ridge to an average of 24 wins per season over the last five years. While getting West Cabarrus will on track will take some time, Simmons is a proven winner.

Conference Predictions

Piedmont Athletic Conference, 7, 1A (PAC 7, 1A)

Community School of Davidson; 2. Union Academy; 3. Mountain Island Charter; 4. Bradford Prep; 5. Pine Lake Prep; 6. Langtree Charter; 7. Queens Grant; 8. Carolina International.

Rocky River Conference

Forest Hills; 2. West Stanly; 3. Central Academy; 4. Anson County; 5. Mount Pleasant; 6. Central Montgomery.

South Piedmont 3A Conference

Cox Mill; 2. Northwest Cabarrus; 3. Central Cabarrus; 4. A.L. Brown; 5. Jay M. Robinson; 6. Concord; 7. West Cabarrus.

Southwestern 4A Conference