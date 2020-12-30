2021 Cleveland County high school basketball previews.

Boys Preview

Teams to Watch

Crest: The Chargers return all five starters from a team that won 17 games. Crest will be led by an explosive backcourt, featuring junior Mari Adams (18.3 ppg) and seniors Caleb Borders (11.5 ppg) and Jadin Merritt (14.9 ppg). Crest has the experience and talent to contend for a Big South 3A conference title and be a dangerous playoff matchup.

Kings Mountain: The Mountaineers had their first losing season since 2012-13, going 12-15 a year ago. This year, coach Grayson Pierce returns three starters led by all-Big South guard Isaiah Tate (16.8 ppg), which will give them a chance to move back above .500 and into the thick of the league race.

Shelby: The defending 2A state champions (co-champions with Farmville Central) are one of the most experienced teams in the state with eight seniors back. A trio of seniors in Tyler Arrington (9 ppg), Elijah Borders (8 ppg) and Jack Hollifield (10 ppg, 10 rpg) make the Golden Lions the favorite to repeat as Southwestern 2A conference champions.

Players to Watch

Mari Adams, Crest: The 5-11 junior averaged 18.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 3.5 steals per game last season.

Elijah Borders, Shelby: The 5-7 senior point guard directs the Shelby offense (7.8 ppg, 3.1 apg).

Jack Hollifield, Shelby: The 6-3 senior averaged a double-double (10 ppg, 10 rpg) last year, and has taken 71 charges in the last three seasons.

Jadin Merritt, Crest: The 6-4 senior (14.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg) is a key playmaker in the Chargers’ up-tempo style.

Isaiah Tate, Kings Mountain: The 6-foot junior point guard (16.8 ppg, 3.2 apg) had a breakout sophomore season, and looks to be even more productive this year.

Players On the Rise

Tyler Arrington, Shelby: The 6-foot senior (9 ppg) is another key scorer on a veteran, Shelby team that expects to play for championships (conference/state).

Caleb Borders, Crest: The 5-10, all-conference guard (11.5 ppg) gives the Chargers another weapon on the perimeter.

Orlando Odums, Kings Mountain: The 6-4 senior forward (4.2 ppg, 3.6 rpg) will have to be more productive inside for the Mountaineers to contend in the Big South 3A Conference.

Dorien Starnes: The 6-2 senior forward (6 ppg, 4 rpg), who is a Virginia Military Institute (VMI) football commit, is also a key player for the Bulldogs’ basketball team.

Preseason All County Team

Mari Adams, Crest, 5-11, Jr.

Elijah Borders, Shelby, 5-7, Sr.

Jack Hollifield, Shelby, 6-3, Sr.

Jadin Merritt, Crest, 6-4, Sr.

Isaiah Tate, Kings Mountain, 6-0, Jr.

Preseason Coach of the Year: Mari Adams, Crest, 5-11, Jr.

Preseason Player of the Year: Aubrey Hollifield, Shelby

Interesting Notes

Crest basketball coach Brad Levine has 588 career victories and could earn his 600th win in 34th year as a head coach.

Shelby basketball coach Aubrey Hollifield has 11 different, state championship rings in basketball, football and track in 28 years as a coach in the three sports. Hollifield also has 302 victories as a basketball coach.

Conference Predictions

Big South 3A Conference

Crest; 2. Kings Mountain; 3. Hunter Huss; 4. Ashbrook; 5. Forestview; 6. North Gaston; 7. Stuart Cramer.

Southwestern 2A Conference

Shelby; 2. South Point; 3. R.S. Central; 4. Burns; 5. East Rutherford; 6. Chase; 7. East Gaston.

Girls Preview

Teams to Watch

Kings Mountain: The Mountaineers averaged 17 wins from 2015-19, before falling to 10-16 last year and not making the playoffs. But with four starters back, led by all-conference guards Khalia King (10 ppg) and Saniya Wilson (20 ppg), Kings Mountain has the experience to climb back into contention in the Big South Conference and be a dangerous playoff matchup.

Shelby: The Golden Lions boast one of the state’s most dynamic backcourts with sophomores Ally Hollifield (13 ppg) and Maraja Pass (17 ppg) joining junior Kate Hollifield (22 ppg, Ally’s sister) in a group that can dominate a game. If Shelby can get consistent production inside, they not only have the potential to repeat as Southwestern 2A conference champions, but also be a legitimate 2A state championship contender.

Players to Watch

Ally/Kate Hollifield, Shelby: The Golden Lions’ sister duo can impact a game with or without the ball, as Ally (13 ppg, 5 apg) and Kate (22 ppg, 6 rpg), can find their own offense or create for their teammates.

Maraja Pass, Shelby: The 5-5 sophomore can fill up a stat sheet in a hurry, averaging 17 points, six assists and five steals per game as a freshman.

Vaniyah Petty, Crest: The 5-9 senior forward (15 ppg) is a versatile player will go be effective inside and outside.

Tishiona Strong, Burns: The 6-foot junior forward (10.8 ppg, 8 rpg) will be the go-to player inside for the Bulldogs.

Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain: The 5-6 junior looks to carry the momentum from a standout sophomore season, where she averaged 20 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals per game as Big South player of the year runner-up.

Players On the Rise

Jahlaya Abernathy, Shelby: The 6-foot junior Burns’ transfer should have an immediate impact in the paint for a Golden Lions’ team already loaded on the perimeter.

Mya Cosby, Burns: The 5-11 guard (6.5 ppg, 5.3 rpg as a freshman) had a solid freshman year, and is ready for a breakout season as a sophomore.

Khalia King, Kings Mountain: The 5-8 sophomore make a nice one-two punch (10 ppg) in the backcourt with Saniya Wilson.

Natalie Williams, Crest: The 5-10 sophomore (7 ppg, 3 rpg) will be expected to produce big numbers in the post to help the Chargers win more games.

Preseason All-County Team

Ally Hollifield, Shelby, 5-7, So.

Kate Hollifield, Shelby, 5-9, Jr.

Vaniyah Petty, Crest, 5-9, Sr.

Maraja Pass, Shelby, 5-5, So.

Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain, 5-6, Jr.

Preseason Coach of the Year: Kate Hollifield, Shelby, 5-9, Jr.

Preseason Player of the Year: Scooter Lawrence, Shelby.

Interesting Notes

Crest has struggled in the last five years, going 18-77 in the span, but coach Jessica Brunson finally has the experience with four starters back to make a move in the Big South conference.

Shelby’s Ally and Kate Hollifield are continuing the family tradition of athletic excellence like their older brothers: Dax is a junior linebacker at Virginia Tech, while, Jack will be also be playing for the Hokies next fall.

Kings Mountain could have a potential roster issue as five Mountaineer basketball players also play volleyball, including one starter in sophomore guard, Alayna Patrick, whose seasons could potentially overlap.

Conference Predictions

Big South 3A Conference

Ashbrook; 2. Forestview; 3. Kings Mountain; 4. Crest; 5. Hunter Huss; 6. North Gaston; 7. Stuart Cramer.

Southwestern 2A Conference