2021 Lincoln County basketball preview

Boys Preview

Teams to Watch

East Lincoln: The Mustangs are used to winning big, averaging 26 victories per season over the past five years. Coach Jon Hancock and company will try to keep up their winning tradition with junior guards Evan Montanari (12 ppg) and Jeremiah Jones (8 ppg, 7 apg) leading the way for a team that will put pressure on their opponents from start to finish all 94 feet.

Lincoln Charter: The Eagles have another deep team with seniors Carter Seitz (9 ppg, 8 rpg), Troy Fulton (15 ppg) and juniors Sam Cogan (18.9 ppg) and Marcus Farley Jr. (North Mecklenburg transfer), headlining a team going for its’ eighth straight conference title. Lincoln Charter, which has averaged 27 victories per season under coach Brad Gabriel, is also looking to prove it can be a 1A state contender again in 2021.

North Lincoln: The Knights won 17 games last year to earn their first winning season since 2011-12. North Lincoln returns plenty of experience from that team led by the senior trio of Jack Carter (13.9 ppg), Dan Carter (7 ppg) and Cole Seagle (14.1 ppg). The Knights have all the pieces to have another winning season, but want more now and believe they can win the South Fork 2A conference title and more into the postseason, but will have to prove it on the court in tough league (in a shortened season).

Players to Watch

Jack Carter, North Lincoln: The 5-11 senior guard (13.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 3.1 apg) does a little bit of everything for the Knights and forms a dynamic backcourt with Cole Seagle.

Sam Cogan, Lincoln Charter: The 6-3 junior guard fills up the stat sheet (18.9 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 3 apg) and is already being recruited by Belmont, Charlotte, Indiana State and Milligan, according to coach Brad Gabriel.

Evan Montanari, East Lincoln: The 6-1 sharpshooter (40 percent from three-point line last year) will have the green light to put points on the board for the Mustangs in a wide open offensive attack.

Connor Williams, Lincolnton: The 6-5 senior forward (11.3 ppg, 8.7) will team with Amontre Finger (12.4 ppg) to help the Wolves try to climb back up the South Fork 2A conference standings.

Players On the Rise

Drew Bean, East Lincoln: 6-1 junior should provide instant offense in the Mustangs’ high tempo offense.

Marcus Farley, Lincoln Charter: The North Mecklenburg transfer can put points up in a hurry, already has interest from the Charlotte 49ers, according to coach Gabriel.

Holiday Hopper, West Lincoln: The 6-3 Rebels’ junior will team with senior Austin Flowers and junior Chevy Short to give West Lincoln some experience in the lineup they didn’t have on an 0-25 squad a year ago.

Preseason All-County Team

Jack Carter, North Lincoln, 5-11, Sr.

Sam Cogan, Lincoln Charter, 6-3, Jr.

Evan Montanari, East Lincoln, 6-1, Jr.

Cole Seagle, North Lincoln, 5-11, Sr.

Connor Williams, Lincolnton, 6-5, Sr.

Preseason Coach of the Year: Dennis Frye, North Lincoln.

Preseason Player of the Year: Sam Cogan, Lincoln Charter.

Interesting Notes

East Lincoln head coach Jon Hancock has 402 career victories as a high basketball coach, including 78 wins in just three seasons at East Lincoln.

Lincolnton head coach Dr. John Cloninge is a busy man as he juggles his coaching duties with being a full-time dentist. Cloninger was a Wolves’ assistant for more than 20 years before taking on the lead role three years ago.

North Lincoln senior guard Jack Carter is 36 points away from scoring his 1,000th career points. Carter should be able to accomplish that feat in the first two to three games.

Conference Predictions

South Fork 2A Boys

North Lincoln; 2. East Lincoln; 3. Lake Norman Charter; 4. Newton Conover; 5. Lincolnton; 6. Maiden; 7. Bandys; 8. West Lincoln.

South Piedmont 1A Boys

Lincoln Charter; 2. Christ the King; 3. Bessemer City; 4. Thomas Jefferson Academy; 5. Cherryville; 6. Piedmont Charter; 7. Highland Tech.

Girls Preview

Teams to Watch

East Lincoln: The Mustangs will have to reload as they return just two starters from a 16-11 team a year ago. East Lincoln will rely on a younger core with junior guards Raven Ross and Taliyah Thomas and sophomore post Ginny Overbay to help keep the Mustangs in the middle of the South Fork 2A conference race and in the playoff picture.

Lincoln Charter: The Eagles have dominated the South Piedmont 1A conference going unbeaten in the last two years in league play. This year, Lincoln Charter will be tested with one starter in all-conference guard Lauren Horton (14 ppg) back in the lineup.

Players to Watch

Lauren Horton, Lincoln Charter: Two-time all-South Piedmont 1A conference performer is a versatile player. Last season, she averaged 14 points, six rebounds and three assists per game.

Chloe Norman, West Lincoln: The 5-4 sophomore guard is West Lincoln’s leading returning scorer (8 ppg).

Ginny Overbay, East Lincoln: The Mustangs’ 5-11 sophomore proved herself as a freshman, averaging six points and six rebounds per contest.

Taliyah Thomas, East Lincoln: The 5-5 junior (6.3 ppg) will be one of the Mustangs’ top offensive weapons.

Ashlyn White, North Lincoln: The 5-5 senior point guard (9.1 ppg, 4.5 apg, 3.7 rpg) will be the primary playmaker for the Knights again this season.

Players On the Rise

Morgan Chapman, West Lincoln: Four-year varsit, point guard (5 ppg) provides stability to the Rebels’ lineup.

Diamond Ross, Lincolnton: The 5-5 junior (5 ppg) will be a key scorer for the Wolves.

Raven Ross, East Lincoln: 5-7 junior (4 ppg, 5.5 rpg) will play a bigger role this season.

Preseason All-County Team

Lauren Horton, Lincoln Charter, 5-7, Jr.

Chloe Norman, West Lincoln, 5-4, So.

Ginny Overbay, East Lincoln, 5-11, So.

Taliyah Thomas, East Lincoln, 5-5, Jr.

Ashlyn White, North Lincoln, 5-5, Sr.

Preseason Player of the Year: Lauren Horton, Lincoln Charter, 5-7, Jr.

Preseason Coach of the Year: Kim Allen, Lincoln Charter

Interesting Notes

After five straight seasons of .500 or better, Lincolnton struggled last year at 3-20 overall, but this year coach Jimmy Carr and company will look to get back on track.

Former West Caldwell basketball coach Brad Mangum takes over at North Lincoln. Mangum has 117 career wins in eight seasons as a head coach with stints at Fred T. Foard, Alexander Central and West Caldwell.

West Lincoln has struggled with just 14 wins combined in the last five years, but with all five starters back, led by senior Morgan Chapman, the Rebels should be a team on the rise.

Conference Predictions

South Fork 2A Conference

Newton Conover; 2. Bandys; 3. Maiden; 4. East Lincoln; 5. North Lincoln; 6. Lake Norman Charter; 7. West Lincoln; 8. Lincolnton.

South Piedmont 1A Conference