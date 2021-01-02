The 2021 Mecklenburg County girls basketball preview. Players and teams to watch

Teams to Watch

Ardrey Kell: The Knights were 16-12 last year, after averaging 24 wins per season the previous five years. This season, new coach LaTavia Rorie will look to senior guards Nichole Hunter and Lucille Vanderbeek to help a younger team climb back up the SoMeck7 conference standings.

Charlotte Catholic: The Cougars have won 22 games in each of the last two years. This season, Charlotte Catholic looks to junior shooting guard Imelda McMenamin on the perimeter and 6-foot-4 freshman Blanca Thomas inside, giving the Cougars a legitimate shot to battle Cuthbertson — which shared the conference title with Catholic last year — for the Southern Carolinas’ Conference (SCC) title and more into the postseason. Thomas recently was offered by Mississippi.

Independence: The Patriots had their best season in more than a decade by going 21-8 last year. With two senior starters back in all-state 5-11 guard Braylyn Milton (18 ppg) and 6-2 center Gracie Breckenridge, Independence would have been good. Add 5-9 North Mecklenburg transfer Jessica Timmons (24 ppg) and the Patriots have a chance to be great. Timmons was I-MECK 4A player of the year.

Mallard Creek: The Mavericks have been one of the top teams in the state for the past decade, under coach Clarence (C.J.) Johnson. This year, Mallard Creek has an elite backcourt in senior Kennedy Simpson (10.3 ppg, UNC Greensboro commit) and Samyha Suffern (15 ppg) that will try to help the Mavericks challenge reigning 4A state champ Vance for the top spot in the I-Meck 4A.

Myers Park: The Mustangs, the 2014 and ‘15 state champs, have not played up to their usual standards in the past three years, averaging 16 wins per season. But coach Barbara Nelson has three starters back in seniors Naya Clamp (6 ppg), Nia Nelson (9 ppg) and sophomore point guard Mia Xerras (8.6 ppg) to build around. Myers Park should make a run at another SW4A conference title (it was regular-season champions last year).

Providence: The Panthers had the best season in school history at 25-3 last year. To continue, Providence will need its backcourt — senior Nyla McGill (15.2 ppg) and junior Eva Butler (5 ppg) — to provide leadership while players like junior Madison Skinner and freshman Delanie Hill grow into bigger roles.

Vance: The Cougars return four starters in Leah Barringer (10.8 ppg), Tanajah Hayes (10.4 ppg), Amhyia (10.3 ppg) and Trinity Moreland (11.6 ppg) from their first 4A state championship team. Vance will be the favorite to repeat as I-Meck 4A conference champions.

Players to Watch

Nevaeh Caldwell, Hopewell: The 5-7 senior (13 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 2.7 apg) now takes on a lead role for the Titans.

Tanajah Hayes, Vance: The 5-6 senior point guard and Florida International University commit (10.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.8 apg) is a key playmaker with and without the ball for Vance.

Nyla McGill, Providence: The 5-8 Yale University commit (15.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 6 apg, 3.6 spg) and SoMeck7 conference player of the year can dominate a game on both ends of the floor.

Imelda McMenamin, Charlotte Catholic: The 5-8 junior guard (11.8 ppg) is a sharpshooter on the perimeter for the Cougars.

Braylyn Milton, Independence: The 5-11 senior guard (University of Cincinnati commit) will be a major playmaker (18 ppg, 4 apg) for the Patriots again this season.

Amhyia Moreland, Vance: 6-1 Old Dominion University (ODU) signee (10.3 ppg, 7.3 ppg) forms a dynamic duo with her younger sister, 6-2 junior Trinity Moreland (11.6 ppg, 7 rpg), in the paint for the Cougars.

Nia Nelson, Myers Park: The 5-10 senior forward, a Howard University signee (9 ppg, 6 rpg), looks to lead the Mustangs to consecutive Southwestern 4A conference titles.

Samyha Suffren, Mallard Creek: The 5-8 sophomore point guard (15 ppg) had a breakout freshman season.

Jessica Timmons, Independence: 5-9 senior guard, an N.C. State commit (24 ppg, 8 rpg), is a huge addition to an already strong Patriots’ lineup.

Lucille Vanderbeek, Ardrey Kell: The 5-10 senior guard and Case Western Reserve University commit (11 ppg) is the Knights’ top returning player.

Lauren Whitley, Community School of Davidson: The 6-foot senior center (12.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg) will be a force inside for a Spartans team looking to repeat as Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 (1A) champions.

Players On the Rise

Halle Chaffin, West Charlotte: The 5-10 junior (11 ppg, 7 rpg) wants to help West Charlotte to its first winning record since 2013-14.

Jordan Durant, Butler: The 5-7 senior (16.4 ppg, 7 rpg, 4.2 apg, 3.8 spg) will provide an instant impact for the Bulldogs on both sides of the court.

Navaeh Farmer, North Mecklenburg: The 5-4 sophomore guard (6.1 ppg) is back to help lead a veteran Vikings squad that returns nine players.

Emina Lockley, Rocky River: The 5-5 senior (9.2 ppg) is the Ravens only returning starter.

Amaia Parkins, Berry: The 6-2 senior forward (6 rpg, 4 bpg) got a recent offer from Converse College.

Anastasia Sinclair, South Mecklenburg: The 5-7 sophomore (2.4 ppg) will play a much larger role for the Sabres, along with 6-1 junior, Evie Miller (2.5 ppg).

Jada Steele, Christ the King: The Crusaders’ sophomore center (9 ppg, 7 rpg) will team up with an experienced backcourt in the senior trio of Julia Fishbaugh (6 ppg), Kathleen Mundy (5 ppg) and Kylie Panizza (7 ppg.

Caroline Swartz, Hough: The Rollins College commit (14 ppg) is back to lead a Hough team that has five starters returning.

Blanca Thomas, Charlotte Catholic: The 6-4 freshman center already has college recruiting interest from Columbia, Duquesne, Georgia, Michigan, Pittsburgh and Va. Tech. She picked up a Mississippi offer last week.

Jillian Valenti, Lake Norman Charter: The 5-foot-8 senior all-conference guard (11.5 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 3.3 spg) is a versatile performer for the Knights.

Preseason All-County Team

Tanajah Hayes, Vance, 5-6, Sr.

Nyla McGill, Providence, 5-8, Sr.

Braylyn Milton, Independence, 5-11, Sr.

Amhyia Moreland, Vance, 6-1, Sr.

Jessica Timmons, Independence, 5-9, Sr.

Preseason Player of the Year: Jessica Timmons, Independence, 5-9, Sr.

Preseason Coach of the Year: Donnell Rhyne, Vance.

Interesting Notes

Butler will have one of the youngest teams in Mecklenburg County with two freshmen and a sophomore likely to be in the starting lineup, according to coach Mark Sanders.

If you see Bradford Prep play this year, you aren’t seeing double, as the twin sisters Haley (11.6 ppg, 5 rpg, 4 apg) and Megan Seymour (12.5 ppg, 6 rpg, 3 apg) can both fill up the stat sheet.

Former Garinger basketball coach LaTavia Rorie, now takes over an Ardrey Kell team that has been a consistent winner, averaging 22 wins per season over the last five years.

Harding looks to be improved in 2021 after going 5-60 in the last three years combined, including 0-20 last year.

Conference Predictions

I-Meck 4A Conference

Vance; 2. Mallard Creek; 3. North Mecklenburg; 4. Hopewell; 5. Lake Norman; 6. Hough; 7. West Charlotte; 8. Mooresville.

Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 (1A) (PAC 7, 1A)

Community School of Davidson; 2. Union Academy; 3. Mountain Island Charter; 4. Bradford Prep; 5. Pine Lake Prep; 6. Langtree Charter; 7. Queens Grant; 8. Carolina International.

Southern Carolinas’ Conference (SCC)

Cuthbertson; 2. Charlotte Catholic; 3. Weddington; 4. Parkwood; 5. Marvin Ridge; 6. Piedmont; 7. Sun Valley; 8. Monroe.

South Fork 2A Conference

Newton Conover; 2. Bandys; 3. Maiden; 4. East Lincoln; 5. North Lincoln; 6. Lake Norman Charter; 7. West Lincoln; 8. Lincolnton.

South Meck 7 (SoMeck7)

Providence; 2. Ardrey Kell; 3. South Mecklenburg; 4. Olympic; 5. Berry; 6. West Mecklenburg; 7. Harding.

South Piedmont 1A Conference

Lincoln Charter; 2. Christ the King; 3. Bessemer City; 4. Thomas Jefferson Academy; 5. Highland Tech; 6. Cherryville. 7. Piedmont Charter.

Southwestern 4A Conference (SW4A)