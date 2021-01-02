Who are area’s top girls basketball players? Here is the preseason All-Observer team

After a long wait, the state’s public schools will begin their basketball season next week.

The season, originally scheduled to start in November, was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The state’s private schools began in November and continue this week.

The Observer published a preview for the private schools then, and in the past week, it has published previews for the public schools in the N.C. High School Athletic Association.

That continues today with the preseason All-Observer team for public school athletes.

Janiya Adams, Bessemer City, 5-6, So., G: Averaged 21 points, 5.4 steals, 4.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season.

Kayla Bryant, Salisbury: 5-8 sophomore averaged 13 points, four rebounds, 2.3 assists and two steals as a ninth-grader.

Jamya Daniels, Hunter Huss: 5-8 senior averaged 16 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.6 steals, 2 assists and one block last season.

Kennedy Calhoun, Hickory Ridge, 5-5, Sr.: Longwood (Va.) commit averaged 17.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists last season.

Maddie Gillie, R-S Central, 5-9, Sr., G: Averaged 21 points, 5 rebounds last season.

Nyla McGill, Providence: 5-8 Yale commit averaged 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, six assists, and 3.6 steals. Was SoMECK 7 player of the year.

Braylyn Milton, Independence: 5-11 senior has committed to Cincinnati. She averaged 18 points, four assists last season.

Amhiya and Trinity Moreland, Vance: Amhiya, a 6-1 senior, has signed with Old Dominion. She averaged 10.3 points, 7.3 rebounds for the 4A state champs. Sister Trinity, a 6-2 junior, averaged 12 points, 7 rebounds).

Jessica Timmons, Independence: 5-9 senior was I-MECK 4A player of the year at North Meck last season. N.C. State commit averaged 24 points, 8 rebounds as a junior.

Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain, 5-6, Jr., G: Averaged 20 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals last season.

Alexis Wolgemuth, Foard, 5-6, Jr., G: One of the state’s top scorers (26 ppg) last season, Wolgemuth also averaged 5.4 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 4 assists per game.

On The Bubble: Savannah Brooks, Union Academy, 5-10, Sr.; Nevaeh Caldwell, Hopewell, 5-7, Sr.; Maddie Dillinger, Cuthbertson, 6-0, Sr.; Aliciah Fields, Northwest Cabarrus, 6-2, Sr.; Adair Garrison, Freedom, 6-1, Sr.; Tanajah Hayes, Vance, 5-6, Sr.; Lauren Horton, Lincoln Charter, 5-8, Soph; Zakiah King, Patton, 5-11, Jr., F; Jyana Salton, Porter Ridge, 5-9, Soph; Abby (5-7, Soph) and Kate Hollifield, Shelby, 5-9, Jr.; Samyha Suffren, Mallard Creek, 5-8, So.; Addison Wray, Bunker Hill, Sr.