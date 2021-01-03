In most unusual preseason Sweet 16, Carmel Christian (13-1) is No. 1 in ‘preseason’ poll

Two of the top five teams in The Charlotte Observer’s preseason Sweet 16 boys basketball poll have already started their seasons.

In a season unlike any other, the state’s private schools started their seasons in November, while the public schools waited until Monday because of the COVID pandemic.

Carmel Christian, off to a 13-1 start, will begin the season at No. 1, ahead of NCHSAA 4A state champion North Mecklenburg. Carmel Christian will try to win its third state title in four years. Carmel is one of two NCISAA teams in the top five. Unbeaten Charlotte Christian is No. 4.

North Mecklenburg will try to become the first Mecklenburg County team to repeat as 4A state champion since West Charlotte won in 1991 and ‘92.

Preseason Sweet 16

Rk. School (Cl) 2019-20 Record 1. Carmel Christian (IND) 13-1* 2. North Mecklenburg (4A) 30-1 3. Ardrey Kell (4A) 22-7 4. Charlotte Christian (IND) 6-0* 5. Vance (4A) 22-7 6. West Charlotte (4A) 16-11 7. Myers Park (4A) 18-9 8. Weddington (3A) 22-8 9. Cox Mill (3A) 25-4 10. Shelby (2A) 26-3 11. Forest Hills (2A) 29-1 12. Olympic (4A) 22-7 13. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 24-4 14. Freedom (3A) 29-1 15. North Rowan (1A) 22-8 16. Independence (4A) 22-8

*-denotes 2020-21 record