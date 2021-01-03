2021 Mecklenburg County boys basketball preview with top teams and players

Teams to Watch

Ardrey Kell: The Knights have been consistent winners, averaging 23 victories per season over the past three seasons. This year, Ardrey Kell returns two starters in 6-foot-8 senior Peyton Gerard (8 ppg, 7 rpg) and 6-2 junior guard Evan Smith (11 ppg), but will also benefit from a pair of transfers — 6-2 senior Knoah Carver (Charlotte Country Day) and 6-8 junior Elijah Gray (Carmel Christian) — who should give the Knights a good chance to win another SoMeck7 conference title.

Charlotte Catholic: The Cougars return three senior starters — Kevin Dumser (8 ppg), Kevin McArdle (4 ppg) and Colin Thomas (11 ppg) — from a team that has lost two Southern Carolinas’ Conference (SCC) games in the past three years. Charlotte Catholic’s experienced lineup should be a big advantage in a shorter season.

Myers Park: The Mustangs have won 40 games combined in the past two years. Although Myers Park returns only one starter, 6-7 sophomore forward Elijah Strong (7.5 ppg), it also gets seniors Henry Ryan and Oliver Farris back, plus a strong freshman class, to help compete for Southwestern 4A Conference supremacy.

North Mecklenburg: The defending 4A state champions have averaged 26 wins per season over the past five years. Coach Duane Lewis has another talented team, featuring senior forward Chris Ford (15 ppg, Davidson College signee) and 6-8 junior Jeremy Gregory (14 ppg) in the post. If the Vikings can get consistent production from seniors Tony Waters and Josh McClary and junior Jordan Crawford in the backcourt, they will have a legitimate shot to win back-to-back 4A state titles.

Vance: The Cougars have quietly won 42 games in the past two years, while competing in the state’s toughest league (I-Meck 4A Conference). This year, 6-8 junior Daniel Sanford (14.5 ppg) and Butler transfer Chastin Gatewood (8 ppg) will lead the team, which lost two Division I recruits: Trey Green (Lake Norman Christian) and Jaylen Curry (Combine Academy).

West Charlotte: The Lions have a wealth of talent back in the lineup from junior shooting guard Marcus Magness (14.9 ppg) to senior forwards Josiah Dow (11.8 ppg) and Chance Morrow (10.9 ppg). West Charlotte, 16-11 last season, has the experience and talent to compete in the I-Meck 4A, which will have them battle-tested for the postseason.

Players to Watch

Joseph Ferrante, South Mecklenburg: The 6-9 senior center (12.5 ppg, 7.1 rpg) pairs with 6-6 Bryson Nesbit (5.2 ppg) to give the Sabres one of the top frontcourts in the county.

Chris Ford, North Mecklenburg: The 6-5 senior, Davidson College signee (15 ppg, 9 rpg) is a versatile player capable of scoring inside or outside for the Vikings.

Jeremy Gregory, North Mecklenburg: The 6-8, 245-pound junior forward (14 ppg, 9 rpg) gives the Vikings a dominant post player and another Division I recruit.

Jalen Hinton, Independence: The Patriots’ senior guard (10.5 ppg, 1.7 spg) will help set Independence’s frenetic tempo on both sides of the court.

Marcus Magness, West Charlotte: The 6-3 junior is a versatile player on the wing (14.9 ppg, 6.6 apg, 5.6 rpg) for the Lions.

Daniel Sanford, Vance: The 6-8 junior forward (14.5 ppg, 7.9 rpg) is the Cougars’ go-to player down low; also a Division I recruit.

Evan Smith, Ardrey Kell: The 6-2 junior (11 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 3.4 apg) will have the ball in his hands a lot this season, whether he’s looking to score or create for his teammates.

Elijah Strong, Myers Park: The 6-7 sophomore (7.5 ppg, 4 rpg) will have to step up his game as the Mustangs’ only returning starter.

Calik “Duke” Thomas, Rocky River: The Ravens’ 6-4 senior guard led his team in both points (18.7 ppg) and rebounds (7.8 rpg) last season.

Collin Thomas, Charlotte Catholic: The 6-foot shooting guard (11 ppg, 4 apg, 4 rpg) leads a veteran Cougars’ senior class that has averaged 23 wins per season.

Trevon Williams, Olympic: The Trojans’ 6-1 senior point guard (16 ppg, 4 apg) takes over the lead role as Olympic’s primary playmaker.

Players On the Rise

Bishop Boswell, South Mecklenburg: Boswell got an offer from Houston last fall and is one of the state’s top freshmen. He’s also a football standout.

Anthony Calloway, Berry: The 6-4 senior guard (6 ppg) is the Cardinals’ only returning starter.

Brandon Cherry, Mallard Creek: The 5-10 senior point guard and Charlotte Country Day transfer (8 ppg) gives the Mavericks a solid backcourt with senior Austin Johnson (6 ppg) and junior Dontavius Page (9 ppg).

Jacob Fisher-Davis, Butler: The Bulldogs’ 6-1 sharpshooter looks to follow in the footsteps of his older brother, former Butler and Vanderbilt star Matthew Fisher-Davis.

Jaleb Grant, Logan Blair, Harding: Grant, a 6-7 senior forward (13 ppg, 7 rpg, 2 bpg) pairs with Blair (12 ppg, 12 rpg), a 6-4 junior, to give the Rams a frontcourt that can help them contend in the SoMeck7 Conference.

Elijah Gray, Ardrey Kell: The 6-8, Carmel Christian transfer (7 ppg, 4 rpg) will provide an immediate impact in the Knights’ lineup; has offers from Charlotte, Cleveland State, East Carolina, Elon, Murray State, Old Dominion, Tulsa and USC Upstate.

Andrew Hendershott, Christ the King: The 6-2 senior guard (17 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 6.6 apg) can score or distribute at a high level.

Kanye Johnson, East Mecklenburg: The 6-3 junior guard (8 ppg) will have to play a bigger role as the Eagles’ only returning starter.

Jordan McPhatter, Hopewell: The 5-9 senior point guard and Butler transfer (12 ppg) will pair nicely with 6-3 junior, Antonio Parkins (11 ppg) in the Titans’ backcourt.

Cal Reed, Lake Norman Charter: The 6-foot senior point guard (10 ppg, 7 apg, 3 spg) is one of the area’s top passers.

Grant Worland, Hough: The 6-5 junior (10 ppg, 5 apg) proved he was among the area’s best point guards as a sophomore.

Preseason All-County Team

Chris Ford, North Mecklenburg, 6-5, Sr.

Jeremy Gregory, North Mecklenburg, 6-8, Jr.

Daniel Sanford, Vance, 6-8, Jr.

Evan Smith, Ardrey Kell, 6-2, Jr.

Trevon Williams, Olympic, 6-1, Sr.

Preseason Player of the Year: Jeremy Gregory, North Mecklenburg, 6-8, Sr.

Preseason Coach of the Year: Mike Craft, Ardrey Kell.

Interesting Notes

Christ the King may have the most experienced team in Mecklenburg County with nine seniors on the roster, led by Andrew Hendershott (17 ppg) and Andrew Stanly (7 ppg).

New Hopewell basketball coach JaRon Goodson takes over the Titans’ program after most recently serving as West Charlotte assistant.

Hough basketball coach Jason Grube will try to earn his 100th career victory at the school as he is 91-70 to date, with 310 career victories overall.

Lake Norman Charter senior point guard Cal Reed broke the school-record for assists and steals last year as a junior.

Providence has struggled in recent years with just 14 wins combined in the past five seasons, but has reason for optimism with three starters back, including senior Lucas Thillet (9.7 ppg) and juniors Adam Buckler (8.3 ppg) and Marco Bratic (5.3 ppg).

New South Mecklenburg head coach Gary Hall is in his 26th year overall, accumulating 486 career victories. He’s coming to the Sabres after his most recent stint at St. Thomas Catholic in Houston. Hall coached the McDonald’s All-American West team last year.

Myers Park has a talented freshmen in 6-4 Sir Mohammed, the son of 18-year NBA vet and former Kentucky star Nazr Mohammed, and 6-1 Santana Lynch, the son of former UNC star and 12-year NBA vet George Lynch.

Conference Predictions

I-Meck 4A Conference

North Mecklenburg; 2. Vance; 3. West Charlotte; 4. Hough; 5. Hopewell; 6. Mallard Creek; 7. Lake Norman; 8. Mooresville.

Piedmont Athletic Conference 7 (1A) (PAC 7, 1A)

Mountain Island Charter; 2. Pine Lake Prep; 3. Union Academy; 4. Queens Grant; 5. Community School of Davidson; 6. Langtree Charter; 7. Carolina International; 8. Bradford Prep.

Southern Carolinas’ Conference (SCC)

Weddington; 2. Charlotte Catholic; 3. Monroe; 4. Cuthbertson; 5. Sun Valley; 6. Marvin Ridge; 7. Parkwood; 8. Piedmont.

South Fork 2A Conference

North Lincoln; 2. East Lincoln; 3. Lake Norman Charter; 4. Newton Conover; 5. Lincolnton; 6. Maiden; 7. Bandys; 8. West Lincoln.

South Meck 7 (SoMeck7)

Ardrey Kell; 2. Olympic; 3. South Mecklenburg; 4. Harding; 5. Berry; 6. West Mecklenburg; 7. Providence.

South Piedmont 1A Boys

Lincoln Charter; 2. Christ the King; 3. Bessemer City; 4. Thomas Jefferson Academy; 5. Cherryville; 6. Piedmont Charter; 7. Highland Tech.

Southwestern 4A Conference (SW4A)

Myers Park; 2. Independence; 3. Hickory Ridge; 4. Butler; 5. Porter Ridge; 6. Rocky River; 7. East Mecklenburg; 8. Garinger.

— JAY EDWARDS