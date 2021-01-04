Public schools are back. Does it change Charlotte Observer/N&O state HS rankings?

After a few weeks of only private schools in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer state high school rankings, the public schools now join in.

N.C. High School Athletic Association teams, including those in Mecklenburg and Wake Counties, will begin play this week. And for the first time in the regular-season, those NCHSAA teams are in the statewide rankings.

▪ To be included, teams must be full members of a recognized state high school association.

Boys Ranking

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Carmel Christian (IND) 13-1 1 2. North Mecklenburg (4A) 0-0 2 3. The Burlington School (IND) 10-2 8 4. Westover (3A) 0-0 NR 5. Charlotte Christian (IND) 6-0 5 6. Cannon School (IND) 14-4 2 7. South Central (4A) 0-0 NR 8. Greensboro Day (IND) 10-4 3 9. Vance (4A) 0-0 NR 10. Millbrook (4A) 0-0 NR

Girls Ranking

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Vance (4A) 0-0 NR 2. Independence (4A) 0-0 NR 3. Southeast Raleigh (4A) 0-0 NR 4. Millbrook (4A) 0-0 NR 5. Mallard Creek (4A) 0-0 NR 6. Providence Day (IND) 11-0 1 7. Wakefield (4A) 0-0 NR 8. Apex Friendship (4A) 0-0 NR 9. Cuthbertson (3A) 0-0 NR 10. Farmville Central (2A) 0-0 NR