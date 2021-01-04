Charlotte Observer Logo
Public schools are back. Does it change Charlotte Observer/N&O state HS rankings?

After a few weeks of only private schools in the Charlotte Observer/News & Observer state high school rankings, the public schools now join in.

N.C. High School Athletic Association teams, including those in Mecklenburg and Wake Counties, will begin play this week. And for the first time in the regular-season, those NCHSAA teams are in the statewide rankings.

To be included, teams must be full members of a recognized state high school association.

Boys Ranking

Rk.School (Cl)Rec.Prvs.
1.Carmel Christian (IND)13-11
2.North Mecklenburg (4A)0-02
3.The Burlington School (IND)10-28
4.Westover (3A)0-0NR
5.Charlotte Christian (IND)6-05
6.Cannon School (IND)14-42
7.South Central (4A)0-0NR
8.Greensboro Day (IND)10-43
9.Vance (4A)0-0NR
10.Millbrook (4A)0-0NR

Girls Ranking

Rk.School (Cl)Rec.Prvs.
1.Vance (4A)0-0NR
2.Independence (4A)0-0NR
3.Southeast Raleigh (4A)0-0NR
4.Millbrook (4A)0-0NR
5.Mallard Creek (4A)0-0NR
6.Providence Day (IND)11-01
7.Wakefield (4A)0-0NR
8.Apex Friendship (4A)0-0NR
9.Cuthbertson (3A)0-0NR
10.Farmville Central (2A)0-0NR
Langston Wertz Jr.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He's covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer "Charlotte," when you ask, "What city are you from."
