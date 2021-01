The Observer’s streaming sports talk show, Talking Preps, returns tonight at 7, focusing on the return of public school basketball.

Alex Bass will preview the Triangle area and the crew will debate top players, teams and games this week in Charlotte.

Plus, Kobes, LeBrons or Jordans -- one’s got to go, Myicha’s interview with Concord Academy’s Trae Benham and a fierty debate about college bowl games.