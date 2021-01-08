HS Hoops: Buzzer-beater lifts No. 1 Carmel; Thursday scores; snow changes Fri. schedule

Thursday’s #BIG5 Top Performers

Julian Arias, Carmel Christian: hit game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift No. 1 Carmel Christian to a 66-65 win at No. 4 Charlotte Christian.

Donovan Atwell, Davidson Day: 18 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 79-49 win over Gaston Day. Sophomore Trey Horton added 14 points, eight rebounds.

Nikki Hagy, Alexander Central girls: 18 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks in a 59-31 win over South Caldwell.

Mallorie Haines, Davidson Day girls: 25 points, five steals, two rebounds in a 63-46 win over Gaston Day.

Evan Presnell, Alexander Central: 28 points, four steals, four assists in a 78-52 win over Tabernacle Christian.

Thursday’s Boxscores

NO. 1 CARMEL CHRISTIAN 66, NO. 4 CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 65

Charlotte Christian 17 19 14 15 -- 65

Carmel Christian 16 16 15 19 -- 66

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 65 -- Bryce Cash 13, David Lash 9, Cade Nicholson 15, Gilbert 7, Preston 11, Patterson 4, King 6

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 66 -- Arias 5, Bean 5, Taylor 16, Tyson 21, Burnham 13, Piscano 2, Bynum Jr. 2, Krawczyk 2

Notable: David Lash of Charlotte Christian hit 2 free throws with 4 seconds left to take the lead by 2, and Julian Arias for Carmel hit a game-winning 3 pointer as time expired for Carmel Christian. Cade Nicholson led the Knights with 15 points. Bryce Cash had 13 points, 5 rebounds and Cade Preston had 11 points and 5 rebounds. Cade Tyson led the Cougars with 21 points in the win.

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN GIRLS 54, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 42

Charlotte Christian 25 12 4 13 -- 54

Carmel Christian 4 16 7 15 -- 42

CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN 54 -- Breya Busby 15, Jacquelyn DeJesse 11, Nora Schroeder 11, Mya Olmeda 10, Rachel Noonan 5, Ryan Swilling 2

CARMEL CHRISTIAN 42 -- O. Boyce 18, E. King 9, A. Brupbacker 6, B. Mendietta 5, C. Cady 3

Notable: Breya Busby finished with a big double-double with 15 pts, 10 rebounds, as well as 5 assists and 1 steal. Nora Schroeder with 11 pts and 9 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal. Jacquelyn DeJesse with 11 pts, 6 rebounds, 4 steals, 3 assists and 1 block.

DAVIDSON DAY 79, GASTON DAY 49

DDS - 29 8 29 13= 79

GDS- 15 10 17 7= 49

DDS: Prunty 10, Atwell 18, Horton 14, Howard 14, St. Clair 14, Perry 3, Watson 4, Eley 2

GDS: Clark 2, D. Hunter 8, Fayed 2, Britt 19, K. Hunter 2, Richard 15

RECORDS: Davidson Day Patriots: 7-2, Gaston Day School Spartans: 6-5

Game Stats: Davidson Day had five players in double figures led by Junior Donovan Atwell with 18 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. Senior Blane St. Clair had 14 points and 8 rebounds. Sophomore Trey Horton scored 14 points and had 8 rebounds, junior Nyles Howard netted 14 points, while freshman Jaxon Prunty chipped in with 10 points and 5 assists for the Patriots.

Notes: Davidson Day will host Wesleyan Christian Academy on Tuesday (1/12/21).

DAVIDSON DAY GIRLS 63, GASTON DAY 46

Davidson Day 21 15 16 11 -- 63

Gaston Day 11 11 15 9 -- 46

DAVIDSON DAY 63 -- Mallorie Haines 25, Jessie Wiles 17, Juliana Park 14, Callie Pestana 3, Ashley Fowler 2, Schuyler Moore 2Gaston Day --Clark 31, Shular 13, Mullins 2

GASTON DAY 46 -- Zaria Clark 31, Janiah Shular 13, Laura Mullins 2

Davidson Day notable: Mallorie Haines scored 25 points along with 5 steals and 2 rebounds to help pace the Patriots on Friday at home. Jessie Wiles added 17 points, 4 assists and 2 steals. Juliana Park contributed 14 points, 4 rebounds, and 2 steals. Callie Pestana scored 3 points. Schulyer Moore and Ashley Fowler each scored 2 points.

HOUGH 50, HOPEWELL 48

Hough 13 11 10 16 -- 50

Hopewell 10 13 12 13 -- 48

Hough 50 -- C. Polito 11, S. Louthan 9, C. Swartz 9, C. Phocas 8, K. Frino 5, R. Cloninger 4, A. Hibbeler 2, M. Raymond 2

Hopewell 48 -- N. Caldwell 20, J. Carter 10, J. Harris 7, A. Cunningham 3, R. Parkin 3, J. Craig 3, M. Gibson-Blackwell 2

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 78, TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN 52

Tabernacle Christian 13 9 16 14 -- 52

Alexander Central 19 24 16 19 -- 78

TABERNACLE CHRISTIAN 52 -- Jordan Lineberger 11, Littlejohn 3, John Schweighardt 12, James 8, B. Schon 3, Little 4, Singleton 3, M. Schon 4, Hall 2, Wesdyk 2

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 78 -- Herman 9, Lowrance 8, Cook 7, Evan Presnell 28, Abernathy 3, G. Presnell 6, Payne 2, Sigmon 9, Barnes 2, Beck 4

ALEXANDER CENTRAL GIRLS 59, STATESVILLE 31

Statesville Christian 7 6 8 10 -- 31

Alexander Central 17 13 12 17 -- 59

STATESVILLE 31 -- Bowman 6, Turner 1, Bailey-Scott 1, White-Connor 8, Dixon 3, Wilson 3, Goodson 6, Owens 2, Slaughter 1

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 59 -- Jarrett 8, Herman 8, Pennell 6, Chesney Stikeleather 10, Hayes 2, McDaniel 1, Taraban 1, Reid 3, Childers 2, Nikki Hagy 18

CONCORD 60, NORTHWEST CABARRUS 43

Concord 9 18 8 25...60

NorthWest 5 3 14 21...43

Concord (2-0) -- Joseph Toe 13, Johny Franklin 12, Magnus Swinger 9, Brayden Blue 7, Carson Cooke 6, Ethan Parker 6, Jay Torrence 5, Lorenzo Morales 2

NorthWest (0-2) -- J. McCoy 15, J. Mickens 15, J. Gonder 4, T. Dozier 3, M. Williams 2, J. Spruill 2, J. Carter 2

Notable: 6’4” Senior Forward Joseph Toe with a double-double (13 pts., 10 rebs., 3 blks., 3 stls.)

NEWTON-CONOVER 52, BANDYS 39

Newton-Conover 14 5 9 24 = 52

Bandys 6 18 7 8 = 39

NEWTON-CONOVER 52 -- Grace Loftin 18, Cassidy Geddes 10, Emma Fox 10, Emily Sandel 4, Nalace Duncan 4, Mia Powell 2, Monet Wilson, Jayla Woods, Hannah Watkins

BANDYS 39 -- Logan Dutka 19, Caitlyn Huggins 7, Whitney Drummond 5, Macy Rummage 4, Caroline McIntosh 3, Olivia Little 1, Hope Clements, Rachel Anderson,

Records: Newton-Conover 1 -0; Bandys. 1 - 1

PARKWOOD 56, SUN VALLEY 45

Parkwood 13 19 13 11 – 56

Sun Valley 12 12 7 14 -- 45

PARKWOOD 56 -- Liles 12, Hyatt 1, Roland 4, Washington 13, Coffey 8, Edwards 13, Edwards 13

Sun Valley 45 – Aree Meaders 5, Jade Davis 2, Kingsley Turriff 11, Jada Mcglaughlin 4, Lindsey Avant 9, Tyra Robinson 10, Maddie Valenti 4

SOUTH CALDWELL GIRLS 74 HUNTER HUSS 38

Hunter Huss 11 3 14 10—38

South Caldwell 18 19 19 18—74

HUNTER HUSS 38—Harris 5, Moore, Love 2, Jamya Daniels 18, Swann, Burris, Adams 6, Martinez 6, Young, Barnette 1

SOUTH CALDWELL 74—Propst 8, Olivia Miller 18, Kaylee Anderson 17, Jackson 2, Phillips 8, Sy Austin 2, Smith, Dorsey, Sa Austin, Katlyn Wynn 19

Record: South Caldwell 2-0 (1-0)

SUN VALLEY 50, PARKWOOD 41

Parkwood 7 9 15 10= 41

Sun Valley 5 13 12 20= 50

Sun Valley (1-1) Brown 8, Tyree White 19, Mason 1, Harvey 8, Cabble 4, Brance Westbrooks 10

Parkwood (0-2) Jarvis 3, Starnes 12, Houston 10, Horne 6, Hansley 3, Vinson 5, Mobley 2

Friday’s Schedules

I-Meck 4A

Julius Chambers at Hopewell

Mallard Creek at Lake Norman, ppd, Jan. 22

Mooresville at Hough

West Charlotte at North Mecklenburg

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at Harding

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Providence at Berry Academy

Southwestern 4A

Butler at Porter Ridge

East Mecklenburg at Independence

Hickory Ridge at Garinger

Rocky River at Myers Park

Sandhills 4A

Pinecrest at Richmond Senior

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at Watauga, ppd, Jan. 15

Hickory at Freedom, ppd, Mon.

St. Stephens at McDowell, ppd, Mon.

Big South 3A

Crest at Stuart Cramer

Forestview at Ashbrook

Kings Mountain at North Gaston

South Piedmont 3A (boys)

Cox Mill at Central Cabarrus

Jay M. Robinson at Concord

South Piedmont 3A (girls)

Central Cabarrus at Cox Mill

Concord at Jay M. Robinson

Southern Carolina 3A

Cuthbertson at Charlotte Catholic

Parkwood at Sun Valley

Piedmont at Marvin Ridge, ppd, Sat, 3:15

Weddington at Monroe

Metrolina Athletic 2A-3A

Concord Academy at Gaston Christian, ppd, Jan. 28

Northside Christian at Metrolina Christian, ppd, date TBD

Westminster Catawba at Southlake Christian, ppd, date TBD

Foothills 2A

Draughn at Fred T. Foard

East Burke at Hibriten, ppd, Jan. 15

Patton at West Caldwell

West Iredell at Bunker Hill, ppd, Jan. 15

Rocky River 2A-3A

Central Academy at Mount Pleasant

South Fork 2A

East Lincoln at Lincolnton, ppd, Sat, 5 (no girls; Lincolnton girls under COVID-19 quarantine)

Maiden at West Lincoln, Sat, noon

Newton-Conover at Bandys

North Lincoln at Lake Norman Charter

Southwestern 2A

Chase at Burns

East Gaston at South Point

R-S Central at Shelby ppd, Sat, 2:30

PAC 1A

Carolina International at Bradford Prep

Mountain Island Charter at Community School of Davidson

Langtree Charter at Pine Lake Prep, canceled

Union Academy at Queens Grant

South Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Christ the King, ppd, Feb. 15

Piedmont Community Charter at Cherryville, ppd, Feb. 1

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech

Southern Piedmont Athletic 1A

Lake Norman Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)

Nonconference

A.L. Brown at Salisbury

Asheville School at Charlotte Country Day

Bishop McGuinness at North Iredell

Central Davidson at East Rowan

Charlotte Latin at Hickory Grove Christian

Covenant Classical at United Faith Christian

East Rutherford at Polk County

Forest Hills at North Stanly

Hickory Christian at Arborbrook Christian

Lincoln Charter at South Iredell, canceled

Montgomery Central at Albemarle

Rabun Gap (GA) at Carmel Christian

South Caldwell at Hunter Huss

South Rowan at Jesse Charson

Statesville Christian at Westchester Country Day

Victory Christian at Mount Zion Academy

West Stanly at South Stanly, ppd, Monday 6

SATURDAY

Nonconference

Asheville Christian at Providence Day

Charlotte Christian at Greensboro Day

Covenant Day at Metrolina Christian, noon

Forsyth Country Day at Carmel Christian

Victory Christian at Raleigh Christian

Boys Standings

BOYS

(through Wednesday’s games)

I-Meck 4A





League W-L All W-L Hopewell 1-0 1-0 Julius Chambers 1-0 1-0 West Charlotte 1-0 1-0 Hough 0-1 0-1 Lake Norman 0-1 0-1 Mallard Creek 0-1 0-1 Mooresville 0-0 0-0 North Mecklenburg 0-0 0-0

SoMeck 7 4A





League W-L All W-L Ardrey Kell 1-0 1-0 Harding 1-0 1-0 West Mecklenburg 1-0 1-0 Berry Academy 0-0 1-0 Olympic 0-1 0-1 Providence 0-1 0-1 South Mecklenburg 0-1 0-1

Southwestern 4A





League W-L All W-L Independence 1-0 1-0 Porter Ridge 1-0 1-0 Rocky River 1-0 1-0 Butler 0-1 0-1 East Mecklenburg 0-1 0-1 Hickory Ridge 0-1 0-1 Garinger 0-0 0-0 Myers Park 0-0 0-0

Sandhills 4A





League W-L All W-L Richmond Senior 1-0 1-0 Scotland County 1-0 1-0 Fayetteville Britt 0-1 0-1 Purnell Swett 0-1 0-1 Fayetteville Seventy-First 0-0 0-0 Hoke County 0-0 0-0 Lumberton 0-0 0-0 Pinecrest 0-0 0-0

Northwestern 3A-4A





League W-L All W-L Freedom (3A) 1-0 1-0 McDowell (4A) 1-0 1-0 South Caldwell (4A) 1-0 1-0 Hickory (3A) 0-1 0-1 St. Stephens (3A) 0-1 0-1 Watauga (3A) 0-1 0-1 Alexander Central (3A) 0-0 0-0

Big South 3A





League W-L All W-L Crest 1-0 1-0 Hunter Huss 1-0 1-0 Kings Mountain 1-0 1-0 Ashbrook 0-0 0-1 Forestview 0-1 0-1 North Gaston 0-1 0-1 Stuart Cramer 0-1 0-1

North Piedmont 3A





League W-L All W-L West Rowan 0-0 1-0 East Rowan 0-0 0-1 Jesse Carson 0-0 0-0 North Iredell 0-0 0-0 South Iredell 0-0 0-0 Statesville 0-0 0-0

South Piedmont 3A





League W-L All W-L Concord 1-0 1-0 Cox Mill 1-0 1-0 West Cabarrus 1-0 1-0 A.L. Brown 0-1 0-1 Jay M. Robinson 0-1 0-1 Northwest Cabarrus 0-1 0-1 Central Cabarrus 0-0 0-0

Southern Carolina 3A





League W-L All W-L Cuthbertson 1-0 1-0 Monroe 1-0 1-0 Weddington 1-0 1-0 Marvin Ridge 0-1 0-1 Parkwood 0-1 0-1 Sun Valley 0-1 0-1 Charlotte Catholic 0-0 0-0 Piedmont 0-0 0-0

Rocky River 2A-3A





League W-L All W-L Forest Hills (2A) 0-0 1-0 Mount Pleasant (2A) 0-0 1-0 Montgomery Central (3A) 0-0 1-0 West Stanly (2A) 0-0 1-0 Anson County (2A) 0-0 0-0 Central Academy (2A) 0-0 0-0













Central Carolina 2A





League W-L All W-L Central Davidson 0-0 1-0 Lexington 0-0 1-0 North Davidson 0-0 1-0 South Rowan 0-0 0-1 Salisbury 0-0 0-2 East Davidson 0-0 0-0 Ledford 0-0 0-0 Oak Grove 0-0 0-0 Thomasville 0-0 0-0 West Davidson 0-0 0-0

Foothills 2A





League W-L All W-L East Burke 1-0 1-0 Hibriten 1-0 1-0 Patton 1-0 1-0 West Caldwell 1-0 1-0 Bunker Hill 0-1 0-1 Draughn 0-1 0-1 Fred T. Foard 0-1 0-1 West Iredell 0-1 0-1

South Fork 2A





League W-L All W-L East Lincoln 1-0 1-0 Lincolnton 1-0 1-0 Maiden 1-0 1-0 North Lincoln 1-0 1-0 Bandys 0-1 0-1 Lake Norman Charter 0-1 0-1 Newton-Conover 0-1 0-1 West Lincoln 0-1 0-1

Southwestern 2A





League W-L All W-L R-S Central 1-0 1-0 Shelby 1-0 1-0 South Point 1-0 1-0 Burns 0-1 0-1 East Gaston 0-1 0-1 East Rutherford 0-1 0-1 Chase 0-0 0-0

Mountain Valley 1A-2A





League W-L All W-L Ashe County (2A) 1-0 1-0 Elkin (1A) 1-0 1-0 North Wilkes (2A) 1-0 1-0 West Wilkes (2A) 1-0 1-0 Alleghany (1A) 0-1 0-1 East Wilkes (1A) 0-1 0-1 Starmount (1A) 0-1 0-1` Wilkes Central (2A) 0-1 0-1

Western Highlands 1A-2A





League W-L All W-L Polk County (1-0) 0-0 1-0 Madison County (2A) 0-0 0-1 Avery County (1A) 0-0 0-1 C.D. Owen (2A) 0-0 0-0 Mitchell County (1A) 0-0 0-0 Mountain Heritage (2A) 0-0 0-0

PAC 1A





League W-L All W-L Mtn. Island Charter 1-0 1-0 Pine Lake Prep 1-0 1-0 Queens Grant Charter 1-0 1-0 Carolina International 0-1 0-1 Comm. School of Davidson 0-1 0-1 Langtree Charter 0-1 0-1 Bradford Pre 0-0 0-0 Union Academy 0-0 0-0

Southern Piedmont 1A





League W-L All W-L Lincoln Charter 1-0 1-0 Bessemer City 0-0 0-1 Thomas Jefferson Acad. 0-1 0-1 Cherryville 0-0 0-0 Christ the King 0-0 0-0 Highland Tech 0-0 0-0 Piedmont Comm. Charter 0-0 0-0

Yadkin Valley 1A





League W-L All W-L Chatham Central 0-0 1-0 North Rowan 0-0 0-1 North Stanly 0-0 0-1 South Davidson 0-0 0-1 South Stanly 0-0 0-1 Albemarle 0-0 0-0 Gray Stone Day 0-0 0-0 North Moore 0-0 0-0 Uwharrie Charter 0-0 0-0

CISAA





League W-L All W-L Charlotte Christian 0-0 6-0 Cannon School 0-0 14-4 Charlotte Latin 0-0 7-3 Covenant Day 0-0 4-3 Providence Day 0-0 4-9 Charlotte Country Day 0-0 1-7

Metrolina Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Northside Christian 3-0 11-4 Metrolina Christian 2-0 7-3 Westminster Catawba 1-1 8-1 Gaston Day 1-1 6-4 Concord Academy 0-0 10-4 SouthLake Christian 2-3 6-4 Hickory Grove Christian 0-2 4-3 Gaston Christian 0-2 2-10

Foothills Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Davidson Day 0-0 6-2 Statesville Christian 0-0 4-5 University Christian 0-0 0-2 Hickory Christian 0-0 0-3

Southern Piedmont Athletic





League W-L All W-L Victory Christian 0-0 14-2 United Faith Christian 0-0 9-2 Woodlawn School 0-0 4-2 North Hills Christian 0-0 0-6

Other N.C.





All W-L Cabarrus Charter 1-0 Carmel Christian 13-1 Liberty Heights 8-1 Combine Academy 14-2 Lake Norman Christian 8-2 Moravian Prep 15-5 Charlotte Elite Academy 5-2 Elevation Prep 8-7 Arborbrook Christian 1-6 Corvian Community 0-0 Sugar Creek Charter 0-0

Girls Standings

GIRLS

(through Wednesday’s games)

I-Meck 4A





League W-L All W-L Hough 1-0 1-0 Julius Chambers 1-0 1-0 Hopewell 0-1 0-1 Mallard Creek 0-1 0-1 Lake Norman 0-0 0-0 Mooresville 0-0 0-0 North Mecklenburg 0-0 0-0 West Charlotte 0-0 0-0

SoMeck 7 4A





League W-L All W-L Olympic 1-0 1-0 South Mecklenburg 1-0 1-0 Berry Academy 0-0 0-1 Ardrey Kell 0-1 0-1 Harding 0-1 0-1 Providence 0-0 0-0 West Mecklenburg 0-0 0-0

Southwestern 4A





League W-L All W-L Hickory Ridge 1-0 1-0 Myers Park 1-0 1-0 Garinger 0-1 0-1 Independence 0-1 0-1 Butler 0-0 0-0 East Mecklenburg 0-0 0-0 Porter Ridge 0-0 0-0 Rocky River 0-0 0-0

Sandhills 4A





League W-L All W-L Fayetteville Britt 1-0 1-0 Pinecrest 1-0 1-0 Purnell Swett 1-0 1-0 Fayetteville Seventy-First 0-1 0-1 Richmond Senior 0-1 0-1 Scotland County 0-1 0-1 Hoke County 0-0 0-0 Lumberton 0-0 0-0

Northwestern 3A-4A





League W-L All W-L Freedom (3A) 1-0 1-0 Hickory (3A) 1-0 1-0 South Caldwell (4A) 1-0 1-0 McDowell (4A) 0-1 0-1 St. Stephens (3A) 0-1 0-1 Watauga (3A) 0-1 0-1 Alexander Central (3A) 0-0 0-0

Big South 3A





League W-L All W-L Crest 1-0 1-0 Hunter Huss 1-0 1-0 Ashbrook 0-0 1-0 Forestview 0-1 0-1 North Gaston 0-1 0-1 Kings Mountain 0-0 0-0 Stuart Cramer 0-0 0-0

North Piedmont 3A





League W-L All W-L East Rowan 0-0 1-0 West Rowan 0-0 1-0 Jesse Carson 0-0 0-0 North Iredell 0-0 0-0 South Iredell 0-0 0-0 Statesville 0-0 0-0

South Piedmont 3A





League W-L All W-L Northwest Cabarrus 1-0 1-0 West Cabarrus 1-0 1-0 A.L. Brown 0-1 0-1 Concord 0-1 0-1 Central Cabarrus 0-0 0-0 Cox Mill 0-0 0-0 Jay M. Robinson 0-0 0-0

Southern Carolina 3A





League W-L All W-L Cuthbertson 1-0 1-0 Marvin Ridge 1-0 1-0 Weddington 1-0 1-0 Monroe 0-1 0-1 Parkwood 0-1 0-1 Sun Valley 0-1 0-1 Charlotte Catholic 0-0 0-0 Piedmont 0-0 0-0

Rocky River 2A-3A





League W-L All W-L Central Academy (2A) 0-0 1-0 Forest Hills (2A) 0-0 0-1 Mount Pleasant (2A) 0-0 0-1 Montgomery Central (3A) 0-0 0-1 West Stanly (2A) 0-0 0-1 Anson County (2A) 0-0 0-0

Central Carolina 2A





League W-L All W-L Central Davidson 0-0 1-0 East Davidson 0-0 1-0 Ledford 0-0 1-0 North Davidson 0-0 1-0 Oak Grove 0-0 1-0 Salisbury 0-0 1-0 South Rowan 0-0 0-1 Lexington 0-0 0-0 Thomasville 0-0 0-0 West Davidson 0-0 0-0

Foothills 2A





League W-L All W-L Bunker Hill 1-0 1-0 Draughn 1-0 1-0 Patton 1-0 1-0 Fred T. Foard 1-0 1-0 East Burke 0-1 0-1 Hibriten 0-1 0-1 West Caldwell 0-1 0-1 West Iredell 0-1 0-1

South Fork 2A





League W-L All W-L Bandys 1-0 1-0 Lake Norman Charter 1-0 1-0 North Lincoln 1-0 1-0 East Lincoln 0-1 0-1 Maiden 0-1 0-1 West Lincoln 0-1 0-1 Lincolnton 0-0 0-0 Newton-Conover 0-0 0-0

Southwestern 2A





League W-L All W-L Burns 1-0 1-0 Shelby 1-0 1-0 East Gaston 0-1 0-1 South Point 0-1 0-1 Chase 0-0 0-0 East Rutherford 0-0 0-0 R-S Central 0-0 0-0

Mountain Valley 1A-2A





League W-L All W-L Ashe County (2A) 1-0 1-0 Starmount (1A) 1-0 1-0 West Wilkes (2A) 1-0 1-0 Wilkes Central (2A) 1-0 1-0 Alleghany (1A) 0-1 0-1 East Wilkes (1A) 0-1 0-1 Elkin (1A) 0-1 0-1 North Wilkes (2A) 0-1 0-1

Western Highlands 1A-2A





League W-L All W-L Mitchell County (1A) 0-0 1-0 C.D. Owen (2A) 0-0 0-1 Madison County (2A) 0-0 0-1 Avery County (1A) 0-0 0-0 Mountain Heritage (2A) 0-0 0-0 Polk County (1A) 0-0 0-0

PAC 1A





League W-L All W-L Comm. School of Davidson 1-0 1-0 Mtn. Island Charter 1-0 1-0 Carolina International 0-1 0-1 Pine Lake Prep 0-1 0-1 Bradford Prep 0-0 0-0 Langtree Charter 0-0 0-0 Queens Grant Charter 0-0 0-0 Union Academy 0-0 0-0

Southern Piedmont 1A





League W-L All W-L Bessemer City 1-0 1-0 Thomas Jefferson Acad. 1-0 1-0 Highland Tech 0-1 0-1 Lincoln Charter 0-1 0-1 Cherryville 0-0 0-0 Christ the King 0-0 0-0 Piedmont Comm. Charter 0-0 0-0

Yadkin Valley 1A





League W-L All W-L North Stanly 0-0 1-0 South Stanly 0-0 1-0 South Davidson 0-0 0-1 Albemarle 0-0 0-0 Chatham Central 0-0 0-0 Gray Stone Day 0-0 0-0 North Moore 0-0 0-0 North Rowan 0-0 0-0 Uwharrie Charter 0-0 0-0

CISAA





League W-L All W-L Providence Day 0-0 12-1 Covenant Day 0-0 3-2 Cannon School 0-0 6-5 Charlotte Christian 0-0 4-5 Charlotte Country Day 0-0 1-2 Charlotte Latin 0-0 3-5

Metrolina Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Concord Academy 3-0 7-1 Gaston Day 2-0 6-2 Hickory Grove Christian 1-1 3-3 Metrolina Christian 1-2 4-5 Westminster Catawba 0-1 3-1 SouthLake Christian 0-3 0-3 Gaston Christian 0-0 0-0 Northside Christian 0-0 1-2

Foothills Athletic Conference





League W-L All W-L Davidson Day 0-0 2-2 Hickory Christian 0-0 1-2 Statesville Christian 0-0 4-7 University Christian 0-0 0-2

Southern Piedmont Athletic





League W-L All W-L Victory Christian 0-0 5-3 United Faith Christian 0-0 2-3 North Hills Christian 0-0 0-2

Other N.C.





All W-L Carmel Christian 1-4 Cabarrus Charter 0-0 Corvian Community 0-0 Sugar Creek Charter 0-0