Major Sweet 16 shakeup: Six new teams join The Charlotte Observer basketball polls

After the first week of the public school basketball season, the Sweet 16 poll is getting a big shakeup.

There are four new boys teams and two new girls teams, as we’ve gotten to see ranked teams play.

Moving into the boys poll are four Independent Schools: No. 10 Cannon School, No. 11 Westminster Catawba, No. 15 Concord Academy and No. 16 Victory Christian.

All four teams will factor into the state championship picture in their respective classes. Cannon is the reigning 4A private school champion.

Moving into the girls poll are 2-0 Salisbury and 2-0 South Mecklenburg.

Salisbury won its first two games by an average of 30 points. South Mecklenburg upset previous No. 12 Ardrey Kell in its season opener and is off to a 2-0 start under longtime coach Cristie Mitchell.

Boys Sweet 16

Rk. School (Cl) Rec. Prvs. 1. Carmel Christian (IND) 14-1 1 2. North Mecklenburg (4A) 2-0 2 3. Ardrey Kell (4A) 2-0 3 4. Vance (4A) 2-0 5 5. Myers Park (4A) 0-0 7 6. West Charlotte (4A) 1-1 6 7. Weddington (3A) 2-0 8 8. Charlotte Christian (IND) 6-2 4 9. Cox Mill (3A) 2-0 9 10. Cannon School (IND) 14-4 NR 11. Westminster Catawba (IND) 8-1 NR 12. Shelby (2A) 2-0 10 13. Forest Hills (2A) 2-0 11 14. Independence (4A) 2-0 16 15. Concord Academy (IND) 10-4 NR 16. Victory Christian (IND) 14-2 NR

Dropped Out: Olympic (4A, 0-2); Charlotte Catholic (3A, 1-0); Freedom (3A, 1-0); North Rowan (1A, 0-1). Also receiving consideration: Davidson Day (IND, 7-2); Northside Christian (IND, 11-4); United Faith (IND, 10-2); Porter Ridge (4A, 2-0); Hunter Huss (3A, 2-0)

Girls Sweet 16

Rk. School (Cl) Rec Prvs. 1. Vance (4A) 2-0 1 2. Providence Day (IND) 13-1 4 3. Independence (4A) 1-1 2 4. Mallard Creek (4A) 0-1 3 5. Cuthbertson (3A) 2-0 5 6. Shelby (2A) 2-0 6 7. Providence (4A) 1-0 7 8. Newton-Conover (2A) 1-0 9 9. Freedom (3A) 1-0 10 10. Carson (3A) 1-0 11 11. Myers Park (4A) 1-0 13 12. Charlotte Catholic (3A) 0-1 8 13. Salisbury (2A) 2-0 NR 14. South Mecklenburg (4A) 2-0 NR 15. Ardrey Kell (4A) 1-1 12 16. Hickory (3A) 1-0 14

Dropped Out: Cox Mill (3A, record NA); Bunker Hill (2A, 1-0). Also receiving consideration: Hough (4A, 2-0); South Caldwell (4A, 2-0); Hickory Ridge (4A, 2-0); Northwest Cabarrus (3A, 2-0).

This week’s schedule

Monday, Jan. 11

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at Watauga

Hickory at Freedom

St. Stephens at McDowell

Big South 3A

Crest at Stuart Cramer

Kings Mountain at North Gaston

Foothills 2A

Draughn at Fred T. Foard

Southwestern 2A

East Gaston at R-S Central

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

West Wilkes at Wilkes Central

Nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Covenant Classical

Combine Academy at Word of God Christian (boys)

Cramerton Christian at Tabernacle Christian

North Hills Christian at Hickory Christian

South Charlotte Thunder at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

West Stanly at South Stanly

Tuesday, Jan. 12

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at North Mecklenburg

Hough at Lake Norman

Mallard Creek at West Charlotte

Mooresville at Julius Chambers

SoMeck 7 4A

Berry Academy at Olympic

South Mecklenburg at Providence

West Mecklenburg at Ardrey Kell

Southwestern 4A

East Mecklenburg at Garinger

Myers Park at Butler

Porter Ridge at Independence

CISAA

Charlotte Latin at Charlotte Country Day

Covenant Day at Charlotte Christian

Providence Day at Cannon School

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Scotland County

Jack Britt at Richmond Senior

Pinecrest at Purnell Swett

Seventy-First at Lumberton

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at St. Stephens

McDowell at Watauga

South Caldwell at Hickory

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Crest

North Gaston at Forestview

North Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at West Rowan

North Iredell at Jesse Carson

South Iredell at Statesville

Southern Carolina 3A

Charlotte Catholic at Parkwood

Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson

Monroe at Piedmont

Sun Valley at Weddington

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Gaston Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Gaston Day at Northside Christian

Metrolina Christian at Westminster Catawba

Rocky River 2A-3A

Anson County at Montgomery Central

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at Patton

Fred T. Foard at East Burke

Hibriten at West Iredell

West Caldwell at Draughn

South Fork 2A

Bandys at Lincolnton

East Lincoln at North Lincoln

Lake Norman Charter at Maiden

Newton-Conover at West Lincoln

Southwestern 2A

Burns at East Rutherford

East Gaston at R-S Central

Shelby at Chase

Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.

Lake Norman Christian at Victory Christian

United Faith Christian at Woodlawn School (boys)

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Elkin at Alleghany

North Wilkes at Ashe

Southern Piedmont 1A

Highland Tech at Piedmont Community Charter

Lincoln Charter at Cherryville

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Bessemer City

Yadkin Valley 1A

North Stanly at North Rowan

South Davidson at Gray Stone Day

South Stanly at North Moore

Nonconference

Albemarle at Cabarrus Charter

Charlotte Elite Academy at Comenius

Corvian Community at Central Academy

Cramerton Christian at Davidson Day

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Arborbrook Christian (boys)

Northwest Guilford at Salisbury

South Point at Stuart Cramer

Tabernacle Christian at Hickory Christian (boys)

Trinity School of Durham-Chapel Hill at Statesville Christian

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Southwestern 4A

Hickory Ridge at Rocky River

Rocky River 2A-3A

Forest Hills at West Stanly

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Community School of Davidson

Mountain Island Charter at Langtree Charter

Queens Grant Charter at Pine Lake Prep

Union Academy at Carolina International

Yadkin Valley 1A

South Davidson at Gray Stone Day

Nonconference

Christ the King at Corvian Community

Freedom at Mountain Heritage

R-S Central at Mitchell County

Thursday, Jan. 14

CISAA

Providence Day at Charlotte Latin

South Piedmont 3A (boys)

A.L. Brown at Jay M. Robinson

Central Cabarrus at West Cabarrus

Concord at Cox Mill

South Piedmont 3A (girls)

Cox Mill at Concord

Jay M. Robinson at A.L. Brown

West Cabarrus at Central Cabarrus

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Metrolina Christian at Gaston Christian

Foothills 2A

Bunker Hill at West Caldwell

East Burke at Draughn

Patton at Hibriten

West Iredell at Fred T. Foard

Nonconference

Davidson Day at Concord Academy

Northside Christian at Hickory Christian

Northwest Cabarrus at Mount Pleasant

South Rowan at South Davidson

United Faith Christian at Arborbrook Christian (girls)

Victory Christian at Comenius

Friday, Jan. 15

I-Meck 4A

Hopewell at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman at Mooresville

North Mecklenburg at Hough

West Charlotte at Julius Chambers

SoMeck 7 4A

Ardrey Kell at Olympic

South Mecklenburg at Harding

West Mecklenburg at Berry Academy

Southwestern 4A

Garinger at Porter Ridge

Independence at Butler

Myers Park at Hickory Ridge

Rocky River at East Mecklenburg

CISAA

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Covenant Day at Charlotte Country Day

Sandhills 4A

Hoke County at Richmond Senior

Pinecrest at Lumberton

Purnell Swett at Jack Britt

Scotland County at Seventy-First

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at South Caldwell

McDowell at Alexander Central

Watauga at St. Stephens

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Kings Mountain

Crest at Hunter Huss

Stuart Cramer at North Gaston

North Piedmont 3A

Jesse Carson at East Rowan

Statesville at North Iredell

West Rowan at South Iredell

South Piedmont 3A (boys)

A.L. Brown at Concord

South Piedmont 3A (girls)

Concord at A.L. Brown

Southern Carolina 3A

Marvin Ridge at Parkwood

Monroe at Sun Valley

Weddington at Charlotte Catholic

Piedmont Athletic Conference

Concord Academy at Gaston Day

SouthLake Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

Westminster Catawba at Northside Christian

Southern Piedmont Athletic Assn.

Lake Norman Christian at United Faith Christian

North Hills Christian at Victory Christian

Rocky River 2A-3A

Montgomery Central at Forest Hills

Mount Pleasant at Anson County

West Stanly at Central Academy

Central Carolina 2A

Central Davidson at Lexington

East Davidson at South Rowan

Ledford at West Davidson

Oak Grove at North Davidson

Salisbury at Thomasville

Foothills 2A

East Burke at Hibriten

West Iredell at Bunker Hill

South Fork 2A

Bandys at East Lincoln

Lincolnton at West Lincoln

Maiden at North Lincoln

Newton-Conover at Lake Norman Charter

Southwestern 2A

Burns at Shelby

Chase at East Gaston

East Rutherford at South Point

Mountain Valley 1A-2A

Alleghany at Wilkes Central

East Wilkes at Ashe County

North Wilkes at Elkin

Starmount at West Wilkes

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Madison County at Polk County

Mitchell County at C.D. Owen

Mountain Heritage at Avery County

PAC 1A

Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Carolina International at Queens Grant Charter

Community School of Davidson at Langtree Charter

Pine Lake Prep at Union Academy

Southern Piedmont 1A

Bessemer City at Cherryville

Christ the King at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Highland Tech at Lincoln Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A

Albemarle at Uwharrie Charter

Chatham Central at South Stanly

Gray Stone Day at North Stanly

Nonconference

Asheville School at Charlotte Latin

The Burlington School at Davidson Day (girls)

Cabarrus Charter at Metrolina Christian

Carmel Christian at Durham Academy

Cramerton Christian at Union Grove Christian

Forestview at Hickory

Forsyth Country Day at Gaston Christian

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Phoenix Montessori

Liberty Heights at Comenius

N.C. Leadership Academy at Statesville Christian

South Charlotte Thunder at Arborbrook Christian (boys)

Woodlawn School at Lee Christian (boys)

Saturday, Jan. 16

South Piedmont 3A (boys)

Concord at Cox Mill

South Piedmont 3A (girls)

Cox Mill at Concord

Nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Fort Mill (boys)

Asheville School at Hickory Grove Christian

Combine Academy at Quality Education

Forsyth Home Educators at South Charlotte Thunder (boys)