It’s time to vote for Charlotte Observer athlete of the week.

Athlete of the week vote

It’s time to vote for the Charlotte Observer high school athlete of the week.

Readers can vote as often as they want until Friday, when a winner will be announced.

Meet this week’s nominees:

Mary Bonner Dalton, Myers Park Cross Country: The Mustangs’ freshman ran a 19:07 to win the Southwestern 4A conference cross country championship at Frank Liske Park in Concord Jan. 5.

Dalton’s run also helped the Myers Park girls’ cross country team to their eighth straight SW4A cross country title.

Dalton ran a personal-best 18:44 at McAlpine Creek Park Dec. 12.

Aaliyah Byers, Kings Mountain Volleyball: The Mountaineers’ junior had 42 kills and 17 digs to help lead Kings Mountain to wins over Crest and Forestview last week.

Byers had 15 kills and four digs in a 3-0 victory over Forestview Jan. 5.

Two days later, Byers had 27 kills and 13 digs in a 3-0 win at Crest.

Byers has 193 kills and 83 digs for Kings Mountain (11-1, through Sunday).

Laura Davis, Providence Swimming: The Panthers’ senior captain won four individual events over a five-day span in meets against Ardrey Kell and South Mecklenburg.

Davis won the 200 individual medley, the 500 freestyle, while helping the 400 freestyle relay to victory as Providence lost to Ardrey Kell Jan. 2.

Davis won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke in a team win over South Mecklenburg Jan. 6.

Davis, who is undefeated in individual events this season is a USA Swimming Academic, All-American with a 4.34 grade-point average in the classroom.

Shayden Edwards, East Rowan Cross Country: The Mustangs’ freshman ran a personal-best 17:34 to finish as North Piedmont conference (NPC) championship runner-up (individually) at Statesville Soccer Complex Jan. 6.

Edwards’ run also helped his East Rowan boys’ cross country team to their first NPC conference title since 1993.

Edwards’ personal-best time was also 1:14 faster than his previous best.

Madeline Hill, Cuthbertson Cross Country: The Cavaliers’ senior won the Southern Carolinas’ Conference championship by running the all-time best time (female) on Weddington’s course (18:05.40) Jan. 7.

Hill, an East Carolina University commit, was followed by Cuthbertson sophomore and runner-up Alyssa Preisano, giving the Cavaliers the top two finishers in each of the last four years.

The Cuthbertson girls’ cross country team also finished as conference runner-up to Weddington.

Grant Howlett, Lake Norman Charter Cross Country: The Knights’ senior won the South Fork 2A individual conference title, running a personal-best 16:05.33 at North Lincoln Jan. 6.

Howlett, who was also named the South Fork 2A conference boys’ runner of the year, helped his Lake Norman Charter team to a league runner-up finish (to North Lincoln) in the same meet.

Matthew Lucky, Concord Swimming: The Spiders’ junior swam a 51.68 to win the 100 butterfly at a dual meet Jan. 5, breaking the school-record time set in 2017.

Lucky, who is undefeated in individual events in three meets this season, is the defending 3A state champion in the 100 breaststroke.

Kaylee McDonald, Marvin Ridge Swimming: The Mavericks’ freshman won the 100 freestyle (54.05) and 200 individual medley (2:09.20) to help Marvin Ridge to victory over Forest Hills and Parkwood at Rock Hill Aquatic Center Jan. 7.

McDonald already has the No. 1 time in the state in both the 200 freestyle (1:53.53) and 500 freestyle (5:06.70) to date, according to Marvin Ridge swimming coach Melissa King.

Anna Reid, Hibriten Swimming: The Panthers’ had a meet to remember as she sang the national anthem before Hibriten competed against Newton Conover and West Caldwell at Lenoir Aquatic and Fitness Center Jan. 6.

Reid then went onto to win the 500 freestyle the same day, swimming a 7:13.28, which is 43 seconds better than her time at the first meet this season.

Reid is also a cheerleader for Hibriten.

Philip Riddle, North Iredell Cross Country: The Raiders’ sophomore ran a personal-best 16:34.20 to win the North Piedmont Conference, individual championship at Statesville Soccer Complex Jan. 6.

Riddle, who was also named NPC runner of the year for his efforts, helped North Iredell to a fifth-place team finish at the same meet.

Kaylee Spees, East Lincoln Volleyball: The Mustangs’ senior libero had 100 digs combined in three, East Lincoln wins last week.

Spees started the week with 22 digs in a 3-0 win at North Lincoln Jan. 4.

Two days later, Spees had a season-high 49 digs in a 3-2 win over Lake Norman Charter.

Spees finished off the week with 29 more digs in a 3-0 win over Maiden in a showdown for 1st-place in the South Fork 2A conference.

Spees has 294 digs for an East Lincoln team (10-1) that had won seven straight games through Sunday.

** Information published today includes statistics through Jan. 10.

Want to nominate an athlete?: Athletes of the week highlights high school players with outstanding performances. The goal is to recognize all athletes in all sports, both the most accomplished and the underrated or underappreciated players. If you want to suggest someone to be included in the Athletes of the week column, send email to Jay Edwards at edwardswork23@gmail.com.

