Talking Preps 1.11.21: Lake Norman Christian, referee challenges and a week of big games

The crew will talk about changes at Lake Norman Christian, a potential referee shortage in the area, and a week of big games. There’s also going to be a lively discussion about transfers, particularly in-season transfers, and is it good for the game.
Langston Wertz Jr. is an award-winning sports journalist who has worked at the Observer since 1988. He's covered everything from Final Fours and NFL to video games and Britney Spears. Wertz -- a West Charlotte High and UNC grad -- is the rare person who can answer "Charlotte," when you ask, "What city are you from."
