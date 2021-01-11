Talking Preps 1.11.21: Lake Norman Christian, referee challenges and a week of big games

iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/6ni_O96xues" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

A new Talking Preps debuts Monday.

The crew will talk about changes at Lake Norman Christian, a potential referee shortage in the area, and a week of big games. There’s also going to be a lively discussion about transfers, particularly in-season transfers, and is it good for the game.

Come back here at 7 and watch the show.