High School Sports

Talking Preps 1.11.21: Lake Norman Christian, referee challenges and a week of big games

A new Talking Preps debuts Monday.

The crew will talk about changes at Lake Norman Christian, a potential referee shortage in the area, and a week of big games. There’s also going to be a lively discussion about transfers, particularly in-season transfers, and is it good for the game.

Come back here at 7 and watch the show.

