Memories of last season’s playoff flameout fuels unbeaten Providence High volleyball

Providence High volleyball stars Katie Cruise (left) and Madison Cone have led the Panthers to the SoMECK conference championship. The Panthers begin the NC state playoffs Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021

It takes a bit of tunnel vision to get through a sports season this school year, says Providence High girls’ volleyball coach Maggie Malone.

“You’ve got to stay focused on what you need to do in each set, in each game,” Malone says. “And you’ve got to remain focused on what must be done just to get out there and play.”

Malone’s team has kept that focus in this season, with COVID-19 seemingly hovering over every practice and match.

The Panthers (14-0) were scheduled to play visiting Jordan High of Durham in the first round of the N.C. 4A state playoffs Tuesday.

And they say the team’s focus this season is on something that happened a year ago.

Last season’s Panthers cruised into the 4A playoffs with a 23-3 record. They had not lost to a 4A opponent in North Carolina and had three victories over their SoMeck 7 4A Conference rival Ardrey Kell.

But in the second round of the playoffs, the Panthers were swept 3-0 by Ardrey Kell.

“Ardrey Kell is a very good team,” Malone says. “And it’s really hard to beat a good team four times in a season. But that loss stung. I think that made us hungry this year.”

So while much of the sports world shut down during the early months of the pandemic, Malone’s players worked hard on their own, then began gathering in small groups in the summer when permitted. Once the delayed volleyball season began in November, the Panthers have worked hard to avoid COVID-related problems.

“We’ve tried to do a good job of staying safe,” says junior setter Katie Cruise. “I think we had one player who had to do contact tracing. We’ve worked hard because this season means so much to us.”

Cruise and senior middle blocker Madison Cail are key parts of the Providence team that swept through the SoMeck 7 4A schedule (with two victories over Ardrey Kell) and handled nonconference powers Watauga and Northwest Guilford.

They say the playoff loss last season has provided the focus for the Panthers this season.

“That loss really hurt,” says Cruise, who has 344 of the team’s 481 assists this season and is among team leaders in several other categories. “It’s provided us with a lot of motivation.”

Cail, who leads the team in kills with 118, adds, “It’s something in the back of our minds. We want to get farther this year.”

Their closest call was a 3-2 victory at Watauga, the top-seeded team in the 3A Western region.

“It was a long drive up there (Boone) for that match,” Cail says. “And they’re a good team. When it got tight, we told ourselves, ‘Let’s not lose.’

Cruise adds, “Going into the fifth set, we knew we’d have to push hard to win. But it was good for us.”

Malone says the Watauga match taught the Panthers that they “can keep fighting in a five-set match. We learned a lot from that.”

Cail and Cruise came to the sport in different ways. Cruise started playing volleyball around the age of 10, competed with travel teams, and adopted it as a year-around sport. Cail was a late arrival, getting involved at age 14 and learning quickly.

Cail has committed to Emory University next year, and Cruise was an early commit to Appalachian State.

“Madison is a natural leader,” says Malone, herself a former standout player at Wingate University. “She has the ability to get people to follow her.

“And Katie is our quarterback. Without her, not much can happen for our team.”

Malone, Cail and Cruise all know that Providence could meet up with Ardrey Kell again in this year’s playoffs. That would happen in the third round, on Saturday. But they aren’t spending time bracket-watching.

“We are focusing on what happens on our side of the court,” Cail says.

Malone adds, “We are concentrating on what we can do. That’s been our theme all season.”

Mecklenburg, Wake County teams begin the playoff chase

As the N.C. 4A playoffs begin Tuesday, several Mecklenburg and Wake County teams begin their push for a state championship.

Wake County teams have won the past five 4A state championships. Green Hope has won the past four in a row, and Cardinal Gibbons won in 2015.

Providence and Ardrey Kell won the 2011 and ‘12 titles, the last 4A champions from Mecklenburg County. Hough (2013, 2017), Providence (2014) and Ardrey Kell (2019) have reached the state finals. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 season was altered. It started several months late, in November, and will end Jan. 23.

