Former Myers Park, Hough High assistant to be named head football coach at Cox Mill

DeShawn Baker is the new head football coach at Cox Mill High School.

The school planned an introductory news conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Baker, a graduate of the former Waddell High School in Charlotte, later became a Hall of Famer with S.C. State and was with the Cleveland Browns during training camp before an injury ended his playing career.

Baker, who played from 2003-06, was inducted into the S.C. State Hall of Fame in 2016.

At S.C. State, Baker left school as its second-leading all-time rusher (3,695 yards, 33 touchdowns) and was fifth all-time in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference history. He was the 2006 MEAC offensive player of the year.

Baker has coached at Grambling, J.C. Smith and at several high schools — Waddell, Myers Park and Hough. He has been on staff at Hough for the past five seasons.

At Cox Mill, Baker replaces Craig Stewart, who led the Chargers to their first conference title in the 2019 season. Stewart, the 2019 South Piedmont coach of the year, led Cox Mill to a 15-9 record in the past seasons.