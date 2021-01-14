Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools expected to pause sports. Here’s what it means for teams

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is expected to put high school athletics on pause until Feb. 15, due to the rise of COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County. But, if so, the district would allow some student-athletes whose seasons are in the playoffs to finish.

The move comes after the school board voted Thursday to keep CMS in remote learning through mid February at a special board meeting.

CMS spokesperson Brian Hacker said the decision regarding athletics has been recommended by the board, but a final decision will be made later today by district Superintendent Earnest Winston.

The second round of the volleyball playoffs is scheduled for Thursday night with three CMS teams set to play: Ardrey Kell, Providence and Myers Park. Two other sports, swimming and cross-country, are about to begin postseason play.

It’s unclear if the ruling will allow all three to continue, or just volleyball. The Observer will update this story after CMS officials provide more information.

Winston said at Thursday’s meeting that he didn’t want to cut off athletes in the playoffs.

“I believe there are times when an exception should be made and I believe this is one of those times,” Winston said at the end of an the meeting, “And I believe it’s in the best interest of kids, which is the lens in which I filter all decisions.”

In volleyball Ardrey Kell was scheduled to host Northwest Guilford on Thursday, Providence was hosting McDowell, and Myers Park was hosting Reagan.

The N.C. state championships in cross-country are Jan. 22-23.

The NCHSAA swimming regionals are scheduled for Feb. 4-6 and the state finals Feb. 10-13.

Should athletics be paused, high school boys and girls basketball, which began earlier this month, would halt, and high school football would also be postponed. Football teams were set to begin practice Feb. 8 and begin games Feb. 26.

The decision will also effect high school soccer and lacrosse teams. Those teams began practice Jan. 11 and were scheduled to start their seasons Jan. 25. The final scheduled regular-season date for those sports is March 12. The pause would take away about half of their seasons.

This is a developing story and will be updated.