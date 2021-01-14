Potential CMS sports conferences shuffled in second NCHSAA realigment proposal

The N.C. High School Athletic Association has released the second draft of its 2021-25 conference realignment and there’s some changes for Mecklenburg County Schools.

There will still be three conferences made up of teams from only from Mecklenburg County. That is the same as the first proposal.

The original proposal had West Charlotte and West Mecklenburg, two teams dropping to the 3A classification, joining what is now the SoMECK 7 conference.

Now those teams will join what is the I-MECK 4A.

The I-MECK is considered the state’s strongest 4A conference. Going there as a 3A team could be difficult.

The latest conference proposal for that league includes Hopewell, Hough, Mallard Creek, North Mecklenburg, Chambers (Vance), West Charlotte and West Mecklenburg.

The second league includes Butler, Charlotte Catholic, East Mecklenburg, Garinger, Independence, Providence and Rocky River.

The third includes Ardrey Kell, Berry, Harding, Myers Park, Olympic and South Mecklenburg.

Schools can appeal until 4 p.m. on Jan. 21.

“This draft represents a sacrifice of time by committee members to review and study all submitted suggestions and proposals,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker in an update to schools about the second draft. “While the draft does not satisfy all wishes of each member school, it does represent an intentional effort by the committee to be fair and consistent in its decisions relative to any changes in conferences from the initial draft.”

Click here to see the entire proposal.