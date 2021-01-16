It’s time to vote on the Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the week.

Betsey Burnett, Garinger Basketball: The 5-foot-8 sophomore scored 35 points, had seven steals and three assists in a 60-32 win over East Mecklenburg, Jan. 12.

Burnett is averaging 20.6 points, three rebounds, three steals and four assists per game for Garinger.

Chris Ford, North Mecklenburg Basketball: The 6-foot-5 senior forward had 25 points, 16 rebounds and four assists to lead the Vikings to a 99-70 win over rival Hopewell Jan. 12.

Ford, a Davidson College commit, has helped North Mecklenburg to a perfect 3-0 record this season.

Cassidy Geddes, Newton Conover: The 5-foot-6 sophomore guard averaged 24 points, 5.3 rebounds and five steals in three games to help the Red Devils to wins over Lake Norman Charter, Lincolnton and West Lincoln.

Geddes started her week with 18 points, five rebound and five assists in a 59-20 win at West Lincoln Jan. 12.

The next day, Geddes poured in 29 points, six rebounds, seven steals and five assists in a 70-33 win over Lincolnton.

Geddes finished off her week with 25 points, five rebonuds and six steals in a 61-37 win at Lake Norman Charter.

Geddes is averaging 21.5 points per game for Newton Conover (4-0).

Peyton Gerard, Ardrey Kell Basketball: The 6-foot-9 senior forward scored 24 points, grabbed seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks in an 82-70 win over West Mecklenburg, Jan. 13.

Gerard is averaging 14 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game for Ardrey Kell (3-0) this season.

Micah Handlogten, SouthLake Christian Basketball: The 7-foot junior center averaged 19.5 points, 13 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game in wins over Calvary Day School and Hickory Grove.

Handlogten had 20 points, 21 rebounds and six blocks in a 67-60 victory over Calvary Day Jan. 14.

The next night, Handlogten had 19 points, five rebounds and five blocks in a 53-40 at Hickory Grove.

Finley Lefevers, Hickory Basketball: The 6-foot senior averaged 20 points per game in wins over Forestview and South Caldwell.

Lefevers had 24 points in a 61-27 win over South Caldwell Jan. 12.

Lefevers, a Queens University signee, also had 16 points and 11 steals in a 64-21 victory over Forestview Jan. 15.

Hickory is 3-1 this season.

Randall Pettus, Bessemer City Basketball: The 6-foot-2 sophomore had a big week averaging 31.5 points per game as the Yellow Jackets split games with Cherryville and Thomas Jefferson Academy.

Pettus had 36 points, three assists and three steals in a 61-56 loss to Thomas Jefferson Academy Jan. 12.

Pettus followed that up with 27 points, seven assists and three steals in a 70-62 victory at Cherryville, Jan. 15.

Laynce Shuler, Anson County Basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior had a career-high 57 points to go with eight rebounds and three steals to lead the Bearcats to a 70-55 win at Montgomery Central, Jan. 12.

Shuler followed that up with 40 points in a 72-69 win over Mount Pleasant, Jan. 15.

Shuler is averaging 48.5 points per game for Anson County (2-0) this season.

Jesse Taylor, Butler Basketball: The 6-foot-1 senior had a career-high 43 points, including six three-pointers, to lead Butler to 90-84 win in double overtime, Jan. 13.

Taylor also had eight rebounds, four assists and four steals in the Myers Park victory.

Taylor is averaging 22.7 points and six rebounds for Butler (1-2) this season.

Jessica Timmons, Independence Basketball: The 5-foot-9 senior went 18-for-22 from the field, scoring 46 points in a 77-29 win over Porter Ridge on the Patriots’ senior night, Jan. 12.

Timmons, who made six of her eight three point attempts in the same game, also had six rebounds, three steals and two assists in the victory.

Timmons, a N.C. State signee, now has 2,097 points in her high school basketball career.

Timmons is averaging 28.3 points per game for Independence (2-1) this season.

Aly Wadkovsky, Lake Norman Basketball: The 6-foot-3 junior averaged 17 points and eight rebounds in wins over Hough and Mooresville this week.

Wadkovsky had 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 59-31 win over Hough, Jan. 13.

The next day, Wadkovsky had a triple-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds and 10 blocks in a 63-22 victory at Mooresville.

Saniya Wilson, Kings Mountain Basketball: The 5-foot-6 junior point guard averaged 27.3 points, seven rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.3 steals per game as Kings Mountain beat Hunter Huss and North Gaston, while losing to Ashbrook this week.

Wilson had 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals in a 52-34 win over North Gaston, Jan. 11.

Two days later, Wilson had 28 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 63-49 win over Hunter Huss.

Wilson finished off her week with 32 points, five rebounds and three steals in a 69-62 loss to Ashbrook.

